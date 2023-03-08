Around the Districts: Laragh-Glendalough to Rathdrum

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

Knock Pilgrimage – Divine Mercy Sunday

There will be a pilgrimage to Knock on Sunday, April 16.

Leaving Rathdrum square at 7.30 a.m., via Moneystown, Roundwood Church at 8 a.m. Cost is €80 pp including breakfast, dinner and bus all money to be paid by April 10. To Book Contact Susan O’Neill at 087 6273032.

Scoil Chaoimhin Naofa Quiz Night.

Come along to our Quiz Night in Lynhams Hotel on March 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets available from the parents’ association Members or at the door on the night. Raffles and prizes with a table of four people(€40). Danny 086 1942546 or Amy 087 9738269.

Crafty Crafters

Crafty Crafters will be starting back on Wednesday, April 12, for six weeks.

Join fellow minded crafts people in our dedicated room and share ideas with each other about knitting, art, jewellery making or whatever you want to bring along when you attend. Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A fee of €5 per morning (refreshments included).

If you have any questions call us at 0404 45600 or email us at brockaghoffice@gmail.com.

Brockagh Market and Car Boot

We are back for 2023 on Sunday, March 12, for another year of bargains, browsing and chatting.

Open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tea, coffee and food snacks are available. Indoor and outdoor stalls with a variety of items for sale with plenty of bargains from gifts, clothes, plants, books, toys, aloe vera products, artwork, tools, household items etc. Free parking and customer toilet facilities.

The barrier will be locked from 6 p.m. Saturday evening till 8 a.m. Sunday morning. You can contact us by phone 0404 45600 (Wed-Friday, up to 2 p.m.) or email car bootbrockagh@gmail.com.

All stallholders must pre-book their space or no entry on the day.

The Brockagh Market and Car Boot is once a month on the second Sunday (except Jan/Feb).

Active Retirement Laragh

The active retirement group meets every Tuesday morning from 11 a.m. midday in the Brockagh Centre.

So, if you fancy a chat, a cuppa and some light exercise, dancing and music come along on Tuesdays. We always welcome new members to join our group. We would like to encourage anyone who loves arts and crafts to share your skills with other members, come along and join us.

If anyone would like to offer their services or share their skills with the group please contact us by calling Denise at 0404 45600, email brockaghoffice@gmail.com or drop in to the centre.

Tae kwon-Do for Youths and Adults

Teens and adults will enjoy Taekwon-Do, a Korean art of self-defence. Benefits include improving confidence, respect, discipline, awareness, concentration, channeling aggression, balance, coordination, speed, reactions, fitness and health. Call Master Kenneth Wheatley at 087 2547347 for further information. Classes are on Tuesdays evenings (seniors and teens) in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh.

Tae kwon-Do for Children

Children will enjoy Taekwon-Do, a Korean art of self-defence. Benefits include improving confidence, respect, discipline, awareness, concentration, channeling aggression, balance, coordination, speed, reactions, fitness and health. Call Master Kenneth Wheatley at 087 2547347 for further information. Classes are on Tuesday evenings in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh.

Cardiac First Response Community PHECC

A cardiac first responder community level is a person trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and in the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) who can respond to someone who has suddenly collapsed.

The Brockagh Resource Centre have received funding and are delighted to offer members of our community a space on the Cardiac First Response Community PHECC course for a small registration fee of €15. The training will be run on Tuesday evenings, March 7 and 14 (6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.) in the Brockagh Resource Centre. Applicants will be decided on a first come, first served basis. Please email us at brockaghoffice@gmail.com to register your interest.

Brockagh Digital Hub New Rates 2023.

We have a mixture of Hot Desks, Dedicated (Weekly/Monthly) Desks, Pod and meeting rooms available with High Speed Broadband Connection. Our shared working space is located in the heart of county Wicklow with panoramic views of the stunning Glendalough Valley. Free parking, free tea or coffee facilities and lift access.

To avail of the discounted rates you must pre-book your desk through brockaghhub@gmail.com only. Daily Rate €15, half day rate €10, weekly rate €60, monthly rate €199.

We also have a special student rate of €10-day rate or half day rate €5.

Register now as a Member on our connectedhubs.ie site. We are waiting to see if they are renewing the voucher scheme. All bookings to be made through either connectedhubs.ie or for discounts email brockaghhub@gmail.com. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bright Stars Baby and Toddler Group.

Why not come along to our baby and toddler group on Wednesday mornings at 10.30 a.m.

Each week, this group will provide a welcoming and lively space for parents and children to gather and grow. Our activities will include ‘messy play’, story and song, games (guest speakers), snacks, tidy-up and new equipment which will allow both you as the parent/carer and your child to meet friends, explore new things and learn. For some parents, grandparents and carers, the weekly catch-up and opportunity for children to play and make new friends is enough. For others, the support makes them that bit more confident in their parenting role. Cost €4.50 per family. Call us at 0404 45600 if you have any questions about the group.

NEWCASTLE

Defibrillators

Public Defibrillators are located at Newcastle Community Center, The Castle Inn and Newcastle Parish Center. In any emergency dial 999/112, don’t assume somebody else has.

Village Forum

The Newcastle Village Forum meets at 8 p.m. in the community centre every second Monday of the month and we would love to see you there.

Find out more via Facebook. And our website at newcastlewicklow.ie.

RATHDRUM

Avondale GAA Club

Club Lotto – Results of lotto draw February 28. No jackpot winner; numbers drawn were 16, 24, 25 and 27. Two match-three winners: Karen Kelly c/o online; Dean Gahan c/o online. Thanks for all your continued support. Next draw is on Tuesday, March 7, at 9 p.m. The jackpot stands at €3,100. Lotto tickets can be purchased online up till 9 p.m. on the club force app. Tickets can be purchased in all the businesses in Rathdrum.

Donor wall

Would you like your name or family name on the donor wall in the sports complex in Rathdrum. Private message or contact Catherine Behan at 087 9938683 for more information.

Sam Maguire Cup visit

Last Monday evening Avondale GAA club had a special visitor to the club. The Sam Maguire cup arrived at 6.30 p.m. to the club where a lot of our Juvenile player and their families and friends were waiting to get there photos taken with the famous cup the cup also payed a visit to Avondale Community college where the students and teachers also go their photos took with the cup.

A big thank you goes to Cathriona Hannifin and Brian Breen from Avondale Community College, who organised the visit of the Sam Maguire cup to Rathdrum.

Club Fundraiser

Avondale GAA club have organised a fundraiser to raise vital fund for the club. They have organised the last man standing competition You can play online for €10. klubfinder.com/clubs/Avondale_gaa_club. The competition starts on Saturday, March 11 with a prize fund of €400. So get online and support this event for the club.

Gaeltacht Scholarship 2023

We did our 2023 Gaeltacht scholarship draw at the senior football league match in Echelon park Aughrim at half time. Congratulations to all winners especially Molly Byrne and Joe Byrne from Avondale.

Congratulations

Congratulations to the Avondale players that were on the wicklow senior football team who beat Leitrim on a score line of Wicklow 0-15 to Leitrim 1-09. Cathal Baker and Zach Cullen and Conor Byrne from the Avondale GAA club – well done lads

Parish news

Masses – St Mary’s and Saint Michael Parish Church and Greenane Church and Clara Vale Church.

Sunday Masses: Sunday, March 12, at 9 a.m. in Clara Vale Church; Sunday, March 19, at 10.15 a.m. Greenane church; Sunday, March 26, 9 a.m. Clara Vale Church; Also Rathdrum parish church at 6 p.m. each Saturday (Vigil) also each Sunday at 11.30 a.m. in the Parish Church (Rathdrum)

Getting Married – For Couples getting married this year it is recommended that you undertake a pre-marriage Course For more information see the Accord website or email info@accord.ie or admin@accord.ie or phone accord at 01 4780866.

Funeral Ministry – Would you like to be a part of a funeral team in the parish? what this ministry entail is officiating at funerals in the absence of a priest by conducting prayer service in the church, funeral home or home of the deceased and or officiating with the final prayer of commendation at the graveside For more information contact Fr Derek at 0404 46517.

St Patrick’s Day – On March 17 St Patrick’s Day Mass will be celebrated in the parish church at 11 a.m. The Vigil Mass on Thursday evening will be at 7.30 p.m.

Once again our junior choir will be participating in the Rathdrum Parade. They have already being practicing. Many thanks to all the children and adults involved in the preparation.

Stations Of the Cross In Greenane Church – During lent the stations of the cross will be prayed every Monday in Greenane church at 7.30 p.m.

Older Person Register – An Garda Síochána Wicklow Division is trying with your assistance to set up an older person register in the event of any type of an emergency. An Garda siochana would have the relevant information to contact next-of-kin.

The necessary forms are available in the sacristies in each of the parish churches.

Walking Group for parents

Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership are organising a six-week walk n talk group. This instructor lead walking programme will start on Tuesdays at 9.30 a.m. It will commence on Tuesday, February 21, and meet at the RDA Hall in Rathdrum.

All parents from the local schools are welcome to take part in this programme. It is a great way to meet other people from the area and get some exercise as well.

Please contact Wicklowlsp@wicklowcoco.ie for more details.

Gymnastic Club

New spaces are available and are up live on the website for both Rathdrum and Wicklow with spaces in our aged three to five years old and age 6+ gymnastic classes spaces are limited so please book online quickly to avoid disappointment.

Unwanted gifts and hamper baskets.

Please support our fundraising coffee morning by donating unwanted gifts and Hamper baskets

They can be left in to Avondale Sports, main street Rathdrum. Your support is much appreciated.

Ballinacor camogie table quiz

A table quiz will take place at Glenmalure Lodge on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 p.m. Table of four costs €40. Raffle on the night.

Your News

Any group or organisation who want to put notes in to the Rathdrum notes in the Wicklow People newspaper, can they forward the information to me via email to Sandyshaugh44@ gmail.com or text/Whatsapp the message to 083 35.75421 before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening.