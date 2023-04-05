Around the Districts: Laragh-Glendalough and Rathdrum

Sinead McGowan and Chris Monaghan at the Enhanced Beauty Fundraiser for Arklow Cancer Support in The Old Ship Inn, Arklow.

St. Kevin’s Church Laragh

Easter Ceremonies–Palm Sunday 2nd of April-Mass at 11.30am with blessing of Palms. Holy Thursday 6th of April- 7.30pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Good Friday 7th April-7.30pm Adoration of the Cross. Easter Sunday 9th April-11.30am Mass.

Blessing of the Graves–Sunday 7th of May-Blessing of graves at Brockagh after 11.30am Mass. Friday 12th May 8pm- Blessing of graves in Glendalough.

Wicklow Mountains National Park

Walkers and visitors to the National Park please take note that conservation restoration works are starting today Monday 27th March at the old mine buildings at Old Hero, Glendasan on the Wicklow Gap road. https://goo.gl/maps/mrCBkDwwH14Jvnxy6

This area is a start/finish point for the Miner’s Way, and also a popular access point for exploring the Glendasan Valley, the St Kevins Way, Luganure mines and Camaderry Mountain. Although access will not be impeded, there will be a significant reduction in available car parking to facilitate site works. Please note the nearest alternative parking is Glendalough or the Wicklow Gap car parks, the St Kevin’s Way links both of these areas to the Old Hero site.

Works are estimated to take 11 weeks to complete, weather permitting. Visitors are requested to observe all safety signage on site.

Active Retirement Laragh

The group meets every Tuesday 10.45am 12pm at the Brockagh Centre. So if you fancy a chat, a cuppa and some light exercise, dancing and music come along on a Tuesday morning. Our monthly lunches are back too every 2nd Tuesday of the month.

We’d like to encourage anyone who loves arts & crafts or any other hobby, maybe you’ve learned new skills and would like the space to practice and share your skills with other members, come along and join us. We always welcome new members to join our group. We have been busy planning upcoming activities, workshops and day trips.

The AR attended a Tea dance in Sallynoggin, a great day was had by all. They are going on a trip to Dublin Zoo on Tuesday 2nd May. We are having our May Tea Dance on Sunday 7th May 3pm 6pm in the Brockagh Centre & music by The Wicklow Man. All Groups must book in advance.

There will be no AR meeting on Tuesday 11th April as they are on their Easter break. They will be back on 18th April for their monthly lunch.

If anyone would like to offer their services or share their skills with the group please contact the centre. For more information call Denise on 0404 45600, email brockaghoffice@gmail.com or drop in to the centre.

Crafty Crafters

Crafty Crafters will be starting back on Wednesday, April 12th for six weeks. Join fellow minded crafts people in our dedicated room and share ideas with each other about knitting, art, jewellery making or whatever you want to bring along when you attend. Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh from 11am to 1pm. A fee of €5 per morning (refreshments included). If you have any questions call us at 0404 45600 or email us at brockaghoffice@gmail.com.

Tae kwon-Do

Children, teens and adults will enjoy Taekwon-Do, a Korean art of self-defence. Benefits include improving confidence, respect, discipline, awareness, concentration, channeling aggression, balance, coordination, speed, reactions, fitness and health. Call Master Kenneth Wheatley on 087-2547347 for further information. Classes are on Tuesdays evenings (Seniors & Teens) in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh.

Baby & Toddler Group

Bright Stars toddler and baby group are having a Paediatric Talk on Wednesday 22nd March and 5th of April between 10.30am to 12:00pm. This talk covers choking, scalds, sprains, burns and temperature checks. Just drop in that morning. Cost €4.50 per family. Call us on 0404 45600 if you have any questions about the group.

Brockagh Digital Hub New Rates 2023

We have a mixture of Hot Desks, Dedicated (Weekly/Monthly) Desks, Pod and Meeting rooms available with High Speed Broadband Connection.

To avail of the discounted rates you must pre-book your desk through brockaghhub@gmail.com only. Daily Rate €15, half day rate €10, weekly rate €60, monthly rate €199. We also have a special student rate of €10 day rate or half day rate €5. Register now as a Member on our connectedhubs.ie site.. We are waiting to see if they are renewing the voucher scheme. All bookings to be made through either connectedhubs.ie or for discounts email brockaghhub@gmail.com. Mon-Fri, 9am to 5pm.

RATHDRUM

Avondale GAA

Lotto - Results Thursday 28th March: No Jackpot winner. Numbers drawn 15-17-23-25. One match three winner, Mary McGraynor Bahana c/o PJ Rowley. Thanks for all your continued support. Next draw Tuesday 4th April at 9pm. Lotto can be played online by downloading the club force app Tickets can also be purchased in all the business in Rathdrum

Senior Football Result - Avondale senior football team travelled down to Kilmacanogue on Sunday morning to play Kilmacanogue in the senior football league division 1a R2. At half time Avondale were leading on a scoreline of Avondale 2-02 to Kilmac 1-03. In the second half Avondale were on the losing side with a scoreline of Avondale 2-06 to Kilmacanogue 2-12

County Players visit - On Saturday morning the three Avondale and county players Zach Cullen Conor Byrne and Cathal Baker paid a special visit to the Avondale nursery club and got a heroes welcome by all the kids. The kids made a lot of poster to wish the three lads and their team the best of luck in the National league final against Sligo that evening in Croke Park.

Fixtures - Wednesday 5th April Avondale v Tinahely U11 football Group 2 R1 at Avondale 6.30pm; Sunday 12th April Barndarrig v Avondale U11 hurling Group 2 R2 at Barndarrig 7pm; Wednesday 19th April Avondale v Shillelagh/Coolboy U11 Football Group 2 R2 at Avondale 6.30pm; Friday 21st April Avondale v An Tochar Division 1A Senior football league R4 at Avondale 8pm; Monday 24th April Eire Og v Avondale U10 football PPL Group 1 Round 1 at Eire og 6.30pm; Monday 24th April Western Gaels v Avondale U13 B hurling R3 at Western Gaels 7pm; Wednesday 26th April Avondale v Kilcoole U11 hurling Group 2 R3 at Avondale 7pm; Wednesday 26th April Avondale v Carnew U15 football/league Championship at Avondale 7pm; Saturday 29th April Avondale v Aughrim Intermediate hurling league R4 ta Avondale 5pm

County Stars - Avondale GAA club had three players on the county panel on Saturday evening Cathal and Conor and Zach were in the squad for the Allianz national football league final final against Sligo in Croke Park. Sadly it wasn’t to be Wicklow day as Wicklow were hit with two goals that sealed the win for sligo on a scoreline of Wicklow 0-14 to Sligo 2-10

Cathal and Zach and Conor get ready now for the 1st round of the championship against our neighbours Carlow in Aughrim next weekend and hopefully we will rattle Carlow and book a date with Kildare in the second round of the championship. Well done Cathal Baker and Zach Cullen and Conor Byrne in the league and best of luck in the championship next week against Carlow

Club Newsletter - Avondale GAA club have just finished their newsletter. Over the next couple of weeks houses in the parish will have received a copy of the newsletter with all contacts for club coaches and committee If anyone wishes to make contact please do so We will be delighted to hear from you all Thank you.

Church news

Mass in April: Sunday 9th April, Clara Vale at 9.00am. Sunday 16th April, Greenane at 10.15am. Sunday 23rd April, Clara Vale at 9.00am. Sunday 30th April, Greenane at 10.15am; Rathdrum Parish Church at 6.00pm each Saturday (vigil) and Sunday at 11.30am each Sunday

Holy Week Schedule - Thursday 6th April, Holy Thursday, Mass of the lord’s supper Rathdrum at 7.30pm Washing of the feet; Adoration of the blessed sacrament after mass till 10.00pm

Friday 7th April, Good Friday (fast day), The lord’s passion at 3.00pm Rathdrum; Stations of the cross Greenane at 7.30pm; Stations of the cross Clara Vale at 8.00pm; Ecumenical way of the cross starting in Rathdrum church at 7pm and concluding at Saint saviours church walk around the town

Saturday 8th April, Holy Saturday, Easter vigil mass Rathdrum at 9.00pm.

Sunday 9th April, Easter Sunday, Mass in Clara Vale at 9am Rathdrum at 11.30am; Confessions after Holy Thursday mass and Good Friday mass and Holy Saturday from 11.00am till 1.00pm and 3.00pm till 5.00pm

Congratulations

Congratulations to the boys and girls from Rathdrum who made their Confirmation last Friday in the Rathdrum parish.

Scout Group

The 17th Wicklow Roundwood scouts need your help to avoid permanent closure. Adult volunteer needed to help provide scouting for young people in the local area. Contact cillmhantain.cc @gmail.com or phone 086 8544262 for more information.

Rathdrum Market returns

Anyone wishing to book a stall for Friday 7th April in the Parnell Memorial Park Rathdrum. Contact Margaret Nolan on 085 8769288 for more information.

Also Margaret Nolan is delighted to announce that the very popular Easter egg hunt is back this year along with our market stalls that day Rathdrum market will be held in the parnell memorial park on Friday 7th April from 12pm till 4pm Easter egg hunt starts at 1.30pm - €4 per person or €10 for three. All proceeds raised will go to the Rathdrum Tidy Towns.

Historical Talk

Rathdrum Historical society are hosting a talk on the siege of Jadotville on Wednesday 5th April at 7.30pm in the R.D.A hall.

The talk will be given by Leo Quinlan son of the late Commandant Pat Quinlan. In 1961 Irish troops of the 35th infantry Battalion were servening in the Congo as a part of the U.N force and on 3rd September 1961 a company commanded by commandant Pat Quinlan were ordered to move to Jadotville to defend the area.

Please note the earlier start because the talk will last for 2 hours and the venue is the R.D.A hall make a note in your diary because this talk is not to missed. All are welcome to attend.

Condolences

Condolences to Ned and Catherine Byrne and all the Byrne family on the sad passing of Siobhan. Thoughts and prayer are with them all and Siobhan’s children on this very sad time May she rest in peace.

Your News

Any group or organisation who wants to put notes in to the Rathdrum notes in the Wicklow People newspaper should forward the information via email to Sandyshaugh44@ gmail.com or text/Whatsapp the message to 083 3575421 before 5pm on Sunday evening.