Around the Districts: Laragh-Glendalough and Rathdrum

The Jacob family enjoying their day out for the St Patrick's Day parade in Greystones.

Easter Brockagh Market & Car Boot

The Brockagh Market & Car Boot Easter Bargain Shopper experience is coming early this month on Sun April 2nd. Face painting and Easter Egg Hunt at 1pm.Open to the public from 10am to 3pm. Tea, coffee and food snacks are available. Indoor and outdoor stalls with a variety of items for sale with plenty of bargains from gifts, clothes, plants, books, toys, aloe vera products, artwork, tools, household items etc. Free parking and customer toilet facilities.

The barrier will be locked from 6pm Saturday evening until 8am Sunday morning. You can contact us by phone 0404 45600 (Wed-Fri 9am to 2pm) or email carbootbrockagh@gmail.com. All stallholders must pre book their space or no entry on the day. www.brockaghresourcecentre.ie.

St. Kevin’s Church Laragh

Easter Ceremonies - Palm Sunday 2nd of April-Mass at 11.30am with blessing of Palms. Holy Thursday 6th of April- 7.30pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Good Friday 7th April-7.30pm Adoration of the Cross. Easter Sunday 9th April- 11.30am Mass

Confessions Holy Saturday from 3pm to 4pm

Blessing of the Graves

Sunday 7th of May-Blessing of graves at Brockagh after 11.30am Mass. Friday 12th May 8pm- Blessing of graves in Glendalough.

Forever Young Yoga with Hildi

Do stiffness in your joints and want to move with ease and joy? Are you a bit stressed preparing for ‘normal life’ this autumn? How is your energy? Do you jump out of bed ready to enjoy what the day brings or do you drag yourself into the new day? Hildi can help ease your body & mind with expertly taught yoga. She’s highly qualified with decades of experience.

Join her on Thursdays at 7.30pm for yoga (all abilities welcome). Classes are also offered at her home-studio in Ashford and online. Many options to choose from. Booking is essential. WhatsApp 087 253 6475. Email info@yogatree.ie.

Tidy Towns

We were delighted to plant trees for National Tree week around the area this week provided to us from Woodlands Trust. With the help of our volunteers, Junior Tidy Towns group and children from the school we planted birch, oak and white thorn in the village, Ballard Walking Trail, Brockagh Resource Centre and Scoil Chaoimhín Naofa. Every year we get together and plant trees that are important to our natural habitat.

Walking group in the Brockagh

On Monday mornings weekly at 10am join the Laragh walking group at the Brockagh Resource Centre for a walk around the Glendalough area for approximately one hour. No need to book, just show up on the day.

Car Park Closed at Brockagh

The Brockagh Resource Centre car park area will be closed on Friday 31st after 5pm due to an event. It will re-open Sunday morning for our Brockagh Market & Car Boot at 8am.

Brockagh Digital Hub New Rates 2023

We have a mixture of Hot Desks, Dedicated (Weekly/Monthly) Desks, Pod and Meeting rooms available with High Speed Broadband Connection. Our shared working space is located in the the heart of county Wicklow with panoramic views of the stunning Glendalough Valley. Free parking, free tea/coffee facilities and lift access. To avail of the discounted rates you must pre-book your desk through brockaghhub@gmail.com only. Daily Rate €15, half day rate €10, weekly rate €60, monthly rate €199. We also have a special student rate of €10 day rate or half day rate €5. Register now as a Member on our connectedhubs.ie site.. We are waiting to see if they are renewing the voucher scheme. All bookings to be made through either connectedhubs.ie or for discounts email brockaghhub@gmail.com. Mon-Fri, 9am to 5pm.

RATHDRUM

Draw result

Avonmore draw results Sunday 26th March: €200 Breda Kennedy, Fairgreen; €100 Laura Crean Rathdrum, seller Leo Manley; €50 Cameron Greene c/o 55 Parnell Park, seller Ann Byrne; €50 Fozzie & Faye c/o Leo Manley. €50 seller’s prize: Breda Kennedy.

Avondale GAA

Lotto - Results Thursday 21st March: No Jackpot winner Numbers drawn 18-19-21-25. One match three winner, Brian Kearns c/o online. Thanks for all your continued support. Next draw is on Tuesday 28th March at 9pm. Lotto can be played online by downloading the club force app Tickets can also be purchased in all the business in Rathdrum

Bon Voyage - Avondale GAA send best wishes and a bon voyage to senior football player Ryan Cahill who heads off with his partner Aine Burke on a adventure of a lifetime to Australia Stay safe and have a ball guys.

Senior Football Result - Avondale senior football team got off the mark on Friday night in round 2 of the senior football league division 1A It was a hard fought win over Kilcoole in a wet and windy Avondale. At half time Avondale were leading on a scoreline of Avondale 1-05 to Kilcoole 1-04 and by full time Avondale won on a scoreline of Avondale 2-06 Kilcoole 1-08.

Cul Camps - Avondale GAA club will be hosting the 2023 Kellogg’s Cul camp on the following dates: 14th August to 18th August at Avondale Club grounds. Register now book online at gaa.ie/Kelloggsculcamps to avoid being disappointed

Wicklow Senior Football Promotion - Congratulations to Avondale player Zach Cullen who was on the Senior football team who were promoted to division 3 when they played Waterford last weekend

Wicklow senior football team play Sligo next Saturday in Croke park in the league final. Time to be announced

Congratulations - Congratulations and well done to the Avondale players who represented the club on the County U14 team in a away game in Carlow at the weekend. Well done to Leighton O’Toole and Cameron Byrne and Tyler O Neill and Kevin Murphy and Tiarnan Byrne Cahill - well done the future is looking bright

Congratulations and well done also to the players who represented their schools in the Cumann na mBunscol skills competition last week in a wet and windy Wicklow GAA Centre Of Excellence Rathdrum. The players that took part were Will Phelan and Henry Doyle and Dan Miley. The three players received a certificate and a bar of chocolate from the organisers

Clara LGFA - Registration is now open. If you are not registered by the 31st of March you cannot train or play with the club Register on Foireann Any issues contact any of the coaches or committee.

Avondale Camogie

Reminder to all parents and adults players registration are due by the 31st March 2023

Payment can be made through foireann and question get in contact

Awards

Congratulations to Beyond the Trees Avondale, who were voted overall winners of three awards recently.

Avondale tree top walk and viewing tower was voted the overall winner of the #woodawardireland and beyond the trees Avondale was voted the winning project in the large scale public buildings category and finally the tree top walk and the viewing tower was voted the winner in the innovation category Congratulations and well done to all involved

Community Walk And Talk

Rathdrum Community walk Monday night in April Bring a friend or a family or a work colleague or come alone and meet new people Just show up on the evening and bring a hi-viz jacket for safety Meet at the Parnell Memorial Park Rathdrum at 7pm on Monday 3rd April.

Church news

Mass in April: Sunday 2nd April, Greenane at 10.15am. Sunday 9th April, Clara Vale at 9.00am. Sunday 16th April, Greenane at 10.15am. Sunday 23rd April, Clara Vale at 9.00am. Sunday 30th April, Greenane at 10.15am; Rathdrum Parish Church at 6.00pm each Saturday (vigil) and Sunday at 11.30am each Sunday

Holy Week Schedule (2nd to the 9th April) - Sunday 2nd April - Palm Sunday , Blessing of the palm vigil mass in Rathdrum Saturday 1st April and mass in Greenane at 10.15am and mass in Rathdrum at 11.30am

Thursday 6th April - Holy Thursday, Mass of the lord’s supper Rathdrum at 7.30pm Washing of the feet; Adoration of the blessed sacrament after mass till 10.00pm

Friday 7th April Good Friday (fast day), The lord’s passion at 3.00pm Rathdrum; Stations of the cross Greenane at 7.30pm; Stations of the cross Clara Vale at 8.00pm; Ecumenical way of the cross starting in Rathdrum church at 7pm and concluding at Saint saviours church walk around the town

Saturday 8th April - Holy Saturday, Easter vigil mass Rathdrum at 9.00pm.

Sunday 9th April - Easter Sunday, Mass in Clara Vale at 9am Rathdrum at 11.30am; Confessions after Holy Thursday mass and Good Friday mass and Holy Saturday from 11.00am till 1.00pm and 3.00pm till 5.00pm

Reconciliation Services - Monday 3rd April 8pm Rathdrum; Tuesday 4th April at 8pm Wicklow; Wednesday 5th April at 8pm Arklow

Congratulations

Congratulations to T.Y. students Killian Foley and Alex Baillie Johnson and Aex Byrne and Oscar Dowling from Avondale Community College Rathdrum who have qualified for the All Ireland final of the fresh film festival with their animation A New Terrain.

This is a second animation from our T.Y. class which has qualified for the all ireland finals of the fresh film festival T.Y students will tavell to Limerick on Thursday 30th March to attend the final The award ceremony will be televised on R.T.E On April 12th at 7pm

Scout Group

The 17th Wicklow Roundwood scouts need your help to avoid permanent closure. Adult volunteers are needed to help provide scouting for young people in the local area. Contact cillmhantain.cc@gmail.com or phone 086 8544262 for more information

Rathdrum Market returns

Anyone wishing to book a stall for Friday t7th April in the Parnell Memorial Park Rathdrum. Contact Margaret Nolan on 085 8769288 for more information.

Also Margaret Nolan is delighted to announce that the very popular Easter egg hunt is back this year along with our market stalls that day Rathdrum market will be held in the parnell memorial park on Friday 7th April from 12pm till 4pm Easter egg hunt starts at 1.30pm - €4 per person or €10 for three. All proceeds raised will go to the Rathdrum Tidy Towns

Rathdrum Historical Talk

Rathdrum Historical society are hosting a talk on the siege of Jadotville on Wednesday 5th April at 7.30pm in the R.D.A hall The talk will be given by Leo Quinlan son of the late Commandant Pat Quinland In 1961 Irish troops of the 35th infantry Battalion were servening in the Congo as a part of the U.N force on the 3rd of September1961 A company commanded by commandant Pat Quinlan were ordered to move to Jadotville to defend the area Please note the earlier start because the talk last for 2 hours and the venue is the R.D.A hall make a note in your diary because this talk is not to missed. All are welcome to attend.