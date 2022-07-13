Around the Districts: Laragh-Glendalough and Newtownmountkennedy

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

AA Meetings

Closed AA Meetings are held in the Brockagh Resource Centre at 8.30 p.m. every Monday night.

Laragh/Glendalough Tidy Towns

We hope you can join us for our weeding, planting and tidy up evenings. The next dates are July 21st, August 4th and the 18th. Meet as usual outside Lynhams Hotel at 7pm.

Email us at laraghglendaloughtt@gmail.com with your contact details if you want to get involved in a worthwhile community voluntary group.

Wicklow Uplands Council AGM

Our AGM will be held on July 13 2022 in the Glendalough Hotel at 7 p.m.

Please note, members who have not yet paid their subscription in full prior to the meeting will not be eligible for nomination to the board. Please confirm if you will be attending the meeting as we require an approximate number for the hotel. Contact email info@wicklowuplands.ie. We look forward to seeing you all on July 13.

Mobile Library

A mobile comes to Laragh every second Thursday from 12.15 p.m. to 12.50 p.m. To renew or request items or access online resources from your PC/tablet/mobile phone please phone 087 9135229 or log into the library catalogue (if unsure of your PIN Number, ask library staff ). Email at library@wicklowcoco.ie. Next dates are July 14 and 28.

Elevation School of Performing Arts

Only five spots remain in our Aughrim Camp and we are down to out last few spots in Laragh! Our Blessington Camp is now fully booked but please get in touch if you would like to be added to the cancellation list! It’s going to be a great few weeks!!! Book now to avoid disappointment! mail elevationdance@gmail.com to register for classes or text 0868256775. Regular classes will start again in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh on September 12.

Brockagh Digital Hub

Brockagh Hub is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We have a mixture of Hot Desks, Dedicated (Weekly/Monthly) Desks, Pod and Meeting rooms available with high-speed broadband connection. Under the National Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme you will receive 3 free days of hub use per person. Vouchers will be valid until the end of August. Register now as a Member on our connectedhubs.ie site to get an alert when your vouchers are available. All bookings to be made through connectedhubs.ie. For more information or enquiries please email brockaghhub@gmail.com or if you would like to speak with a staff member phone us Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 0404 45600.

Glendalough Heritage Forum

We are delighted to announce that Glendalough Community Excavations will return from August 8 to August 19. If you have an interest in archaeology and Glendalough it is a fantastic experience. We regret we cannot offer places to those under-18 this year but we hope to welcome younger participants again next year. Adult places (subject to availability) are available from fixed blocks of two or three days. No prior knowledge of excavation is required and we endeavour to accommodate people of all abilities. For information and details of application please email glendaloughheritageforum@gmail.com.

Wicklow Mountains National Park.

Family Fun Days at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday for July and August. Fun for all the family with nature walks, arts and crafts, treasure hunts and bug safaris. Free with booking essential. To book, or for further details, email us at wickloweduactioncentre@housing.gov.ie. Parking: Wicklow County Council, Upper Lake car park, A98W778 (parking charges apply).

NEWTOWN-MOUNTKENNEDY

Local Notes

If you have news or an item to be added to the Newtownmountkennedy Notes, please email Ciara Martin Perks at ciaraperks87@gmail.com or call 087 6380155

Charity walk

Rev Ross will be walking from Christchurch Cathedral to Glendalough to raise funds for the restoration of St Matthew’s church, Newtownmountkennedy and the Diocesan fund for Ukraine. Find out here how to sponsor Ross, or if you’d like to do your own 60km walk sponsorship forms will be available. See youtu.be/ihXunzi1_ws.

Ways to donate: PayPal: nandnparishoffice@gmail.com or paypal.com/donate.

Parish Bank account:

IBAN: IE72AIBK93355415245030Go Fund Me: gofund.me/165613abGAA.

Club news

There will be a club meeting held on Wednesday, July 13, in the clubhouse. Healthy Club meeting organised for Tuesday of July 12 in Newtown GAA Club House at 7 p.m. to discuss the GAA Healthy Club and community initiative.

All at Newtown GAA/LGFA would like to congratulate Emma Walsh and Sophie Lacey together with Wicklow Minor ladies manager Dominic Leech and their physio Joe Clifford on their Leinster LGFA Minor final win Wednesday, July 6. The final score was 6-10 to 5-6.Mini magpies continues under the guidance of our club GPO Jackie Kinch at 11 a.m. every Saturday morning for boys and girls aged 4-6.

The 8/10 girls train on Saturday mornings at 11 all newcomers welcome.Under-seven and under-nine Training continues each Monday at 6.30 p.m. U11 boys training Monday at 6.45 p.m. U12 girls train Tuesday evenings at 6.30 p.m.

U13 boys are training on Mondays at 7 p.m. under-15 training Tuesday at 6.30 p.m.

U16 girls training every Monday and Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The ladies and the minor girls continue to train on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 p.m. The senior men are training on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 p.m. The senior ladies will play Blessington on Saturday the 16th in their league final. Throw in 7.30 p.m. Venue – An Tochar. All support would be greatly appreciated. Pearse Geals training continues Monday/Friday 7.00.Last week (July 4) saw our club summer camp take place. We had an incredible week with over 100 kids from ages 4-13.

A massive thank you to our sponsor for the camp, the Clancy group (particularly Liam, Karl and Lauren) without their amazing support we would not be able to hold the camp.

A big shout out to all of our coaches, Daire Heffernan, Andrew Waters, Aisling Kearns, Rachel Byrne, Ryan Clarke, Matthew Doyle, Ellie McCabe, Rachel Bayle, Emma Byrne, Michael Byrne, Ken Turner, Sophie Lacey, Matthew Cooley, Hannah Martin and Jackie Kinch, who oversaw the coaching of the camp. We’re already looking forward to next year’s camp. Another big shout out to our very humble juvenile secretary, Shane Mooney, who always leaves himself out of the write up. Without Shane’s dedication and planning, our fabulous summer camp would not be possible.

Congratulations on another successful year and thank you from everyone at Newtown GAA (and all the Mammy’s and Daddy’s).

GAA Lotto

The lotto numbers are between 1 and 30.The lotto jackpot was won last week, the numbers were 8, 12, 13 and 14. Six match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €3,000. The Newtown GAA lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8 p.m., tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, July 4.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s post office, Druids well, Eugene’s food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffys flower shop, The Mount kennedy inn

Bingo

Bingo at Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre every. Doors open at 7.30 p.m. with Bingo starting at 8.30 p.m.

Bring a friend.

Blessing of graves

A lot of people enquiring about the blessing of the graves this year. At the moment there is confirmation for the blessing of the graves. They will take place on Friday, July 22, at 7.30 p.m.

*Please note this change of date and time.

Community Forum

Great to see everyone at June’s meeting. As always please feel free to email the committee on ntmkforum@outlook.ie For more information or meeting minutes follow us on Facebook – Newtownmountkennedy District Forum.

Slimming World

Slimming World Newtown takes place every Monday at 5.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Parkview Hotel, Call or Text Trevor at 085 2499982 for more information.

Women’s basketball

Join the Wicklow Wolves Women’s Basketball group every Tuesday evening in the community centre sports hall in Newtownmountkennedy between 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Learn how to play or brush up on those basketball skills. Main aim is to get fit while having fun.

Contact 0871477507 for more details or just turn up on the night with a pair of runners.

Newtown Juniors F.C.

The WDSL matches will start back the weekend of Saturday, August 27 and 28. A couple of our teams are continuing their training through the summer months.Our Under 8 teams (Black & Red) are hosting an Under 8’s tournament on Friday 22nd/Saturday 23rd July 2022 where our teams along with teams from Arklow United (Green and Black) & Wicklow Town (Yellow and Blue) will play for the inaugural Nolan Cup and ‘The Shield of Hope’.

The tournament will be all about fun and participation, and no doubt some fantastic football.Congratulations to three of our Under 13’s, Ryan McDonald, Leon O’Connor & Kaydin McMahon who have all been selected on the U13 WDSL Squad for the Galway Cup from Wed.3rd- Sat.6th August 2022. The competition takes place at the Drom Soccer Park, home of Salthill Devon F.C.

Also, if there are any businesses or companies who would like to help with sponsorship for any of the lads for their trip, please contact our secretary at 0876987653. Our women’s team hosted Aughrim Rangers last weekend and they secured thanks to a 4-0 win against a determined Aughrim team.

Katie Murphy was on fire in the first half as she scored a tremendous hat trick. Lauren Nolan added the fourth early in the second half after coming out of goal at half time. Mags Synnott, Nicky Fitzsimons, Roisin Stapleton, Amanda & Sara Browne along with the scorers had good games. Both teams were missing a couple of players. Only negative on the day was an injury suffered by Katie Murphy in the second half which we hope will not keep her out for too long. Well done girls.

The Women’s team continue their training on Tuesdays 8.30 p.m. until 9.30 p.m.. We are still on the lookout for new players and previous playing experience is not essential.

If you are interested in playing, please contact Hughie at 0876987653 for further information. The club are holding a Quiz night on Friday 15th July in the Mount Kennedy Inn starting at 8 p.m. We have also organised for a DJ to play after the quiz. Cost will be €40 per team of (4) or €10 per person. Posters advertising this event will be up and about the town very soon. There will also be a raffle on the night, and we are currently collecting prizes for this. Proceeds from this event will be split between Newtown Juniors F.C. & St. Catherine’s School, who have kindly agreed to come on board with us for this fundraiser.

We also plan to auction off some valuable items on the night which will include signed Ireland international men’s and women’s jerseys and a signed Leinster Rugby jersey.

The interest and support for this event has been fantastic so far and it promises to be a great night. We have just the four players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Lola Elliott from the Under 8’s, Rian Martin from the U11 Black team, Elliott Byrne from the U11 Red team & Albie Chance from the U13 team. Happy birthday guys from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the Secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook and Twitter pages.