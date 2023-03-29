Around the Districts: Glenealy, Newtownmountkennedy and Roundwood

Bill O'Brien, George O'Brien, Billy O'Brien and Christopher Schaffer get their hands on the Liam McCarthy Cup at the at the St Patrick's GAA Patron 500 Launch.

Card drive

45 card drive will be on every Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Glenealy Village Hall. New players are always welcome.

Social Club

Glenealy Social Club will be starting on Friday March 31 in Glenealy Village Hall from 7.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Entry fee €10 which includes Tea/Coffee, a chat, line dancing, Jiving & Social dancing to live music. All welcome. Enquiries to Leslie on 0404 67755.

St Joseph’s NS Glenealy

Enrolment for Junior infants for September 2023 is now taking place, enrolment forms are available on the school website www.stjosephsglenealy.com or by calling to the school between 9.20 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Indoor bowls

Indoor bowls is played every Wednesday night in Glenealy Village Hall from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. New players are always welcome, it is a great hobby for the winter months ahead.

Pilates

Pilates is now on in Glenealy village hall every Tuesday night from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. For more information contact Zara on 087 9367474.

Book Exchange

If anyone would like to exchange books or take books, the book shelf is just inside the main door at hall. There is a great selection to choose from.

NEWTOWNMOUNTKENNEDY

Notes contact

If you have news or an item to be added to the Newtownmountkennedy Notes, please email Ciara Martin Perks at ciaraperks87@gmail.com or call 087 6380155.

Newtown Juniors FC

Last weekend we got some respite from the inclement weather conditions and while some games were played on Saturday, it was the same old story on Sunday as the heavy rain returned. As we said games were played.

Our under-nines (kindly sponsored by Windsor Motors) travelled to take on Avonmore FC and put in an encouraging display. On the day among those who starred were Eli Kelly, Chloe Mullen and Riain Fahey.

Our under-11A team proved too strong at home to Wicklow Rovers B Harry Duffy, Jake McDonald, Jake O’Brien-Fitzsimons, John Paul Dunleavy, Leon White, Devin Rushe and Ralph Walker all got on the scoresheet. Best on the day were Hugo Shearer, Ashlyn Roy and Kaitlyn Mullen.

Our under-12A team (kindly sponsored by Kearns Construction) had a 3-0 win over a decent Carnew FC side. First half goals from Bobby Spillane and Rian Martin put Newtown in control while another goal from Spillane in the second half secured the points in an excellent team display.

Our 12B team won an excellent football game by the odd goal in three at home to Rathnew B This really was an action packed game where all the goals came in the second half. Rathnew took the lead 10 minutes into the second half but Newtown equalised within minutes when John Paul Dunleavy scored from close range after an excellent move involving Alana and David Gray. The game was won in the dying minutes when after great work from Elliott Byrne, Trent Helena was on hand to score via the upright. Ali in all it was a fine team display where Kaitlyn Mullen, David Gray and Mateusz Purcell were among those who starred.

It was a slow start to the game for our under-14s (kindly sponsored by Chadwicks Of Bray) away to table toppers Shillelagh Utd and this resulted in them been 5-0 down at half time. Thankfully they got their game going in the second half and scored twice through Kaydin McMahon and Felix Geoghegan to give a final score of 5-2 to the home side. On the day among those who starred were Aaron Nolan, Ryan McDonald, Felix Geoghegan and Colin Healy.

The following are the fixtures for the weekend of Saturday/Sunday, April 1/2: under-nines at home to Wicklow Town B ko Saturday at 10 a.m.; under-10s home to Glencormac Utd ko Sunday at 10 a.m.; under-11A’s home to Carnew FC ko Saturday at 1.15 p.m.; under-11B’s home to Wicklow Rovers C ko Saturday at 11.30 a.m.; under-12A’s – No Fixture; under-12B’s away to Enniskerry ko Saturday at 11.15 a.m.; under-13s away to St Anthony’s ko Thursday, March 30, at 6.30 p.m.; under-14s – No Fixture; under-15s – No Fixture.

At the moment we are on the lookout for coaches for our under-eights age group where we have had a couple of expressions of interest. We will also have some news regards a girls’ section which we hope to get started in early April. Further details will follow.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact secretary Hughie at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups.

The club is always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to under-15 teams. We need coaches for the Development Squad, our under-eight, 10 and 14’s teams and for our new girls’ section. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Our ever-popular Development Squad finally got going last weekend as the weather conditions showed a slight improvement. Anyway we’re going to try and get started this coming weekend weather permitting (Sat. March 25) where we will be back to our regular slot of 10.11 a.m.

We have five players from the club celebrating a birthday around this time and they are Riley O’Neill from the Development Squad, Evan Nolan from the under-nines, Ralph Walker from the under-11A’s, David Turcanu from the under-12B’s and Bobby Spillane from the Under ‘13’s. Happy birthday guys from everyone at Newtown Juniors FC.

Our last Golden Goals competition was the ‘battle of the reds’ between Liverpool and Manchester United which took place on Sunday, March 5. The Winners were as follows. Grey Set: €60 – 43rd Min – Domo McCormack c/o Self; €20 – 42nd Min – Keith Lewis c/o Stephen Nolan; €20 – 44th Min – Shay Gormley and Tony O’Reilly c/o Pauline Martin. Pink Set: €60 – 43rd Min – Danny Waters c/o John Dunleavy; €20 – 42nd Min – Katie Gammell c/o Lisa Dowling; €20 – 44th Min – Shannon Rochford c/o Lisa Dowling. Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x two for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site ‘Live Score’ the day after the chosen game. Our next chosen game is the Euro qualifier match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 27. Tickets can be got from any committee member or team coach.

On a sadder note Newtown Juniors FC extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jim Browne (Wicklow Town/Greystones/Boyle Roscommon) who sadly passed away recently. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors FC please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Commemorating 1798.

Newtownmountkennedy Tidy Towns is proud to announce the remembrance of the 225th Anniversary of the Battle of Newtownmountkennedy and the events leading up to and following the United Irishmen Rebellion of 1798, the largest national rebellion in Irish History.

Newtownmountkennedy will host a series of events over the weekend of May 26 to May 28. A lecture series delivered in the community centre Newtownmountkennedy, a music and culture night featuring local musicians and Comhaltas. An across faiths ecumenical service within St Catherine’s seventh Century ruined church in Kiladreenan and a major battle re-enactment by Wexford Pike Committee along main street Newtownmountkennedy. This all takes place within the village environs on the weekend May 26 to May 28. This is a very important historical event in Ireland’s commemoration of this period of international revolution. All with an interest in 1798 in Ireland and abroad.

Bingo

Bingo is played at Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre every Friday. Doors open at 7.30 p.m., starts at 8.30 p.m. – bring a friend.

Slimming World

Slimming World Newtown meet every Monday at 5.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Parkview Hotel. Call or Text Trevor at 085 2499982 for more information.

GAA club news

A Breast Health Awareness Presentation will take place on Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. in Newtown GAA Club House, all welcome to attend this presentation organised by our Healthy Clubs Team.

Newtown GAA aims to create a supportive environment in which it promotes healthy eating for all it’s members and the wider community. As part of this we will be holding a Free Healthy Eating Cooking Course for young people. The course will run from April 11 to April 14 ‘23 from 10 a.m. to midday in Newtown Community Centre in conjunction with County Wicklow Partnership, HSE and Healthy Ireland. For further information please contact Margaret Synnott, Newtown GAA Healthy Club Officer at 086 8936211.

Club membership is now due, all membership must be paid before March 31. As always the club will be enforcing a strict no pay, no play rule. Membership can be payed through foireann.

Our juvenile teams are all due back on the pitch over the next few weeks, see training times and contact numbers below. Nursery – Saturday at 11.15 a.m.; under-seven boys – Monday at 6.30 p.m.; under-eight/under-10 girls – Saturday at 11 a.m.; under-nine boys and girls – Monday at 6 p.m.; under-11 boys and girls – Monday at 6.45 p.m.; under-12 girls – Tuesday at 6.15 p.m.; under-13 boys – Thursday at 6.45 p.m.; under-14 girls – Tuesday and Thursday at 6.15 p.m.; under-15 boys – Monday and Wednesday at 6.30 p.m.

Lotto – The jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 6, 7, 14 and 18. There were three match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €5,100. The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8 p.m., tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, March 27. Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s post office, Druids well, Eugene’s food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mountkennedy Inn. If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

ROUNDWOOD

Lotto

The Lotto has been won! Congratulations to J.E.T.S who scooped the jackpot of €28,600 from the draw held on March 26th. The seller of the ticket was J Cullen. The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 21 & 26. There were four match three winners, Sean Kelly, Fiona Timmons, Ann & James and Mick Next week’s jackpot will be €10,000.

Cancer Support

Roundwood Cancer Support website can be found at www.roundwoodcancersupport.ie Here you will find out about all our services and up to date information about us. Also, our drop in centre is open Monday and Friday from 10 until 12 in the morning.

Bridge results

Results from 20th March. North / South. First: Catherine McGillicuddy and Monica Brady. Second: Ger Lehihan & Paddy O’Brien. East / West. First: Bridie Nolan and Gertie Fee Second: Rory Egan and Maria Magee. Well done to all.

Knock Pilgrimage

There will be a pilgrimage to Knock on Sunday 16th April, Divine Mercy Sunday, leaving Rathdrum Square at 7.30am, via Moneystown, Roundwood Church at 8am. The cost is €80 pp including breakfast, dinner and bus all money to be paid by 10th April. To Book Contact Susan O’Neill at 087 627 3032.

Scottish tour

There will be a 7 Day Tour of Scotland. Highlands & Islands from 23-29 July 2023. Places visited will be Irvine, Oban, Fort William, Mull, Iona, Sky and many more. Travelling with Mangan Tours Price €999.00 PP Sharing / €200 single room extra. To book, contact Susan at 087 627 3032.All money to be paid in full before the 1st June 2023.

Johnstown Castle tour

There will be a day trip to Johnstown Castle, Wexford on Saturday 27th May 2023. Leaving Roundwood 8:30a.m. via Ashford. Travelling with Mangan Tours Price includes Tea, scones on arrival, tickets to Castle Garden, museum, car show. Bus and dinner on the way home. Price €90.00 PP Sharing. To book, contact Susan at 087 627 3032. All money to be paid by 1st May.

Social whist

Next whist will be held on Wednesday March 29th at 8pm in the Parish Hall.

Active Retirement

We are having our Easter Lunch on Friday 31st March. Call Mary on 087 6595381 if interested, as there are limited places.

Medjugorje Pilgrimages

There are 2 Pilgrimages: April 22nd for a week, and October 4th for a week. Accompanied by Spiritual Director. Cost of both dates is € 799.00. Insurance is optional. For more information and booking: Contact Group Leader–Mary King on 087 2185067

45 Card Game

45 Card Game every Tuesday night in Moneystown Community Centre starting at 8pm. Teas served. All are welcome.

Local Notes

If you have an item or news that you would like to include in the Roundwood Notes contact Margaret Bolger the email address is mgtbolger@gmail.com