Around the Districts: Glenealy, Newtownmountkennedy and Roundwood

GLENEALY

St Joseph’s NS

Glenealy national school is taking part in a campaign called ‘Bag It Up’. They are collecting backpacks that are packed for homeless male or female. Included in the packs should be a hat/scarf/gloves, toiletries, snacks etc. Backpacks will be collected at the school and be delivered to the homeless in Dublin in time for christmas through the Liberty soup run. Any contributions would be greatly appreciated. Contact Sarah on 085 2488205.

Also the school is holding a Christmas hamper raffle. Tickets available from students and from Glenealy shop from the start of December.

Astroturf

The Astroturf is now open for tennis/training up to pods of 15 people - to book please call 0404 44040.

Book exchange

If anyone would like to exchange books or take books the book shelf is just inside the main door at hall. Great selection to choose from. Times for exchange or collection of books is 10a.m. to 1p.m.

Win A House and Car

Glenealy Hurling club’s ‘Win A House and Car in Wicklow’ fundraising campaign has been received well locally. We would like to thank all those who have supported us so far. For those wishing to purchase a ticket you can do so online on winahouseandcarinwicklow.com or hard copy tickets are available in Brown’s shop Glenealy, Rocky’s shop, Derek Dunne Butchers Wicklow or please contact any committee member. Follow us on social media to keep up to date with the competition and other bonus draws.

Glenealy IT Centre

Enrolment is now taking place for the following part-time certified courses commencing September 2021: ECDL, Manual and Computerised Bookkeeping and Payroll, Photoshop, Advanced Word and Excel. Ph 0404 44980/ 087 3113352.

NEWTOWNMOUNTKENNEDY

Local notes

If you have news or an item to be added to the Newtownmountkennedy Notes, please email Ciara Martin Perks at ciaraperks87@gmail.com or call 087 6380155.

Newtownmountkennedy lights up for Christmas

Special thanks to the main man himself Santa, he was fantastic as always and loved getting to see everyone’s smiling faces. Big shout out to his dedicated helpers Newtown and Newcastle Men’s Shed and Garda John, who go above and beyond for our community, we would be lost without you.

A Massive Thank You to all our very generous sponsors so far, Kavanagh Christmas Trees, Coillte, The Parkview Hotel, Grove Motors, Eugene’s Foodstore, Dunnes Stores, Newtown post office, Druids Well, North Wicklow Medical, Lings, Salon H, Murray’s Cabs, Ann Duffy Flowers, Anna’s Alterations, County Hooper Dolan, Henry and Rose, The Coffee Place, Justin Connolly Chartered Accountants, Bunters, SRS Motors, Suva Beauty, Kava Coffee, Prendergast Maguire Financial Services, O’Toole Motors, Gregory House, Mario’s, Cabello by Aideen, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Indian Spice, Nature In, Appletree Crafts, Magic Scissors, Robert Byrne, Sign on time, Executive Dry Cleaners, Pacific Signs, Adrian Dunne Pharmacy and Mount kennedy Inn. Again showing community is at the heart of our town – remember to shop local.

All the wonderful team of people who helped get the show on the road this year, there are too many names to mention but without all the Festive volunteers devoting their time and passion, Peter McCormick, Alan McDonald and his great crew, the CE team and the Men’s Shed none of this would have been possible.

Community Forum

Thanks to members of the community for attending this month’s Forum meeting, minutes will be posted on the group’s Facebook page. There will be no meeting in December and look forward to seeing you all in the new year. We would encourage everyone to support our local businesses and shop local where you can. By keeping it local we are supporting our community to get back on it’s feet and continue to flourish.

Allotments

Tirmor Forest Garden Allotments are pleased to announce applicants for 2022 allotment gardens. Spaces from 32m2 to large plots of 300m2. Contract Huw at 087 8041636 or email tirmor@hub13.ie

Playground

Just a reminder with the clocks changing the playground will close from 6 p.m. every night. Opening times remain the same with 9 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. weekends.

A big thank you to all the volunteers who give up their time and best efforts to keep the place clean and secure.

A gentle reminder that this space is for children up to 12 years of age and adult supervision of children is required at all times.

North Wicklow Country Market

This Saturday is the last one for ordering Christmas cakes and puddings in the market. Don’t be disappointed.

Newtown Juniors FC

Unfortunately for our under-11s (kindly sponsored by Shape Construction) they had no joy last weekend in their Jimmy Hackett semi-final against a very good Wicklow Rovers Green team. The concession of an early goal would not have eased any nerves. To be fair Newtown came back into the game when Elliott Garrett netted a fine goal after good work from David McCormack. That is as good as it got for the team as Rovers netted a couple more goals in the second half. Newtown had several chances in the second half but were not anywhere near as clinical as their opponents.

Over the course of the season the 11’s have to be applauded for their efforts from coaches Luke Hoban and Tom Nolan, who have both been superb all season and the playing squad that included, AJ Doyle, Aaron Nolan, Gerry Hoban, Elliott Garrett, Alex Mackey, Ben Fitzpatrick, David McCormack, Colin Healy, Rory O’Gorman, Conor Shevlin, Bobby Spillane, Hugo Clayton, Erik Lis, Aidan Doyle and Kai McKenna. Well, done to you all for all your efforts this season. Also well done to team member Aaron Nolan, who played for the WDSL under-12s in the Friendship Cup last Sunday in Dublin. Well done Aaron.

That is the season virtually completed and it was a season full of games, cracking goals and top class saves. We would like to thank all our coaches, committee members, players, sponsors, and supporters for all their efforts this past season. With Covid restrictions increasing by the day.

things like presentations, AGMs and team end of season get togethers have had to be put on hold for the time been. As soon as these restrictions relax, we will be able to confirm dates of various events. Thank you for your understanding.

The club have joined forces with senior club Newtown United to enter a Women’s team in the proposed new Wicklow Women’s League. The team are training every Tuesday indoors in the community centre Sports Hall from 8.30 p.m. till 9.30 p.m. The Wicklow League have five clubs confirmed including Newtown and have decided to run a seven a side competition starting very soon with the 11 a side commencing in the New Year (date to be confirmed). Numbers are increasing over the past couple of weeks. New players are always welcome.

Winners for the Golden Goals from the game between Chelsea and Manchester United were as follows. Pink Set: 50th Min – €60 – Tommy Ryan; 49th Min – €20 – Saundra Martin c/o Hughie; 51st Min – €20 – Tommy Ryan. Grey Set: 50th Min – €60 – Brian Martin; 49th Min – €20 – Kerri Nolan c/o Hughie; 51st Min – €20 – Stephen Kearns. Next game on our list is the Monday Night Football game between Everton and Arsenal. Many thanks to everyone who bought tickets and of course to all our ticket sellers. Thanks for your continued support.

Many thanks to Gavin Duffy c/o Ann Duffy Flowers, who sponsored LED Lights to the club for use towards outdoor training for our teams.

We have two players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Jake McMahon from the under-10 Red team and Jake Robertson from the under-14s. Happy birthday lads from all at Newtown Juniors FC.

On a sadder note, Newtown Juniors FC would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Caroline Doyle (Ballinahinch Newtown/Swindon England) who sadly passed away last week. May she rest in peace.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors FC please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

ROUNDWOOD

Parish Christmas Raffle

The winners of the Roundwood & Moneystown Grand Raffle prizes were as follows.

1st Prize €1000–Mary & April Regan, 2nd Prize Price’s Garage Service–Janet Hicks McCabe, 3rd Prize Wicklow Heather voucher–C Chambers, 4th Prize Butcher Ready Lamb–Lottie Bella Sutton, 5th Prize Hardwood Firewood from KSE Ltd–Deirdre Dickenson, 6th Keith Grant Master Butcher voucher–Colm Galligan, 7th Prize An Tochar Boiler Service–Christy O’Reilly,

8th Prize Mountain Breeze voucher–Colm Galligan, 9th Prize Sugar Mountain voucher–Ben Roche, 10th Prize Centra voucher–Ursula Byrne, 11th Prize Wok-U-Like voucher–Mary Jane Halligan, 12th Prize Wicklow Way Christmas Trees voucher–Cella Graham, 13th Prize The Green Room Florist Festival Flower arrangement – Michael Timmons, 14th Prize Turkey–Kitty Kennedy, 15th Prize HD Hair Design – Liam Roche, 16th Prize Roundwood Veterinary Cat/Dog Check – Peter O’Toole,

17th Prize Ashley’s Barber Shop voucher – Denis Fanning, 18th Prize Roundwood Pharmacy Hamper – Fiona Davis, 19th Prize Keeley’s Hardware Hamper–The McGrath Family, 20th Prize Christmas Ham – Síofra Brady, 21st Prize Christmas Cake – Lucy O’Brien, 22nd Prize Bottle of Vodka – Eabha Jane Cronin and 23rd Prize a Bottle of Wine – Claire Salley. Congratulations to all the winners, especially Mary & April Regan, winners of the top prize.

A big thanks to our local businesses and individuals who donated prizes or gave money towards the cash prize and the cost of the printing of the tickets. Thanks to our excellent Cameraman Ciaran Dunne for live streaming the draw on the Roundwood.ie Facebook page. And last but definitely not least, thanks to everyone who distributed the tickets and the entire community who bought them.

There is no final tally on the amount fundraised as yet but an update will follow in the coming weeks. To the people of Roundwood & Moneystown, you never cease to amaze, thank you for your generosity and continued support.

Christmas lights

Well done Joe Synnott Roofing and team for the sponsorship and erection of the fantastic Roundwood village Christmas tree. Thanks to Robert Power Electrician & his staff for doing the needful on the Christmas lights around the village.

A big, big thanks to Max McDonald who had the mighty task to officially turn on the Christmas tree lights. Thanks to Santa for taking time out of his busy schedule to come to Roundwood and to the great carol singers who got us all into the Christmas spirit. The lovely hot chocolate kindly provided by Janette in Sugar Mountain Café helped keep everyone warmed up and in good voice. Ciaran Dunne pulled out the stops again with his camera work to beam the Christmas lights switching on ceremony into the homes of Roundwood folk from far and wide via the Roundwood.ie Facebook page, great job as always & your singing was great too!

The work on the Christmas lights in the village is coordinated and funded through the Roundwood & District Community Council – a great team effort which is greatly appreciated by all. If you would like to make a donation towards the costs of the Christmas lights please feel free to drop a few bob into the bucket in Keith Grant Butchers or to any member of the Roundwood & District Community Council. The village looks absolutely fantastic–well done to all. Let the festivities begin and stay safe.

Lotto

Results of the draw held on December 5th. There was no jackpot winner, the numbers drawn were 6, 8, 19 & 23 . There were four match winners, Neall Tracey, K. Kennedy, Margaret Allen and Eamon & Veronica. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,300.

Historical Journal

The 2021 Roundwood & District Historical Journal is for sale in the following places. Roundwood : Post Office, Keeleys Hardware, Grants Butchers, Centra, Sugar Mountain Cafe & Roundwood Stores. Laragh: McCoys. Newtownmountkennedy: Fishers, Post Office & Eugene’s. Wicklow Town: Bridge St Books. Price €10.

Walking group

The Roundwood Whizzers are back walking every Wednesday leaving from outside Roundwood Parish Hall at 7pm. All fitness levels welcome to walk for up to one hour at your own pace on the footpaths under the street lights in the village. Bring a torch and a hi vis top if you have one.

Indoor Bowls

Indoor Bowls has resumed in Annamoe Centre on Tuesday nights at 8pm. We are looking for new members to come along and enjoy the game. Bowls is social and a great way to meet new people. Covid rules are fully adhered to.

Cancer Support

Our centre is now open. Hospital transport is being provided as per usual. Counselling for cancer sufferers and their family is available. Reflexology, massage and other therapies are available also. If you would like any further information regarding any of the above, please do not hesitate to contact us on 086 1534011 or call into the office for a chat.

Local notes

If you have an item or news that you would like to include in the Roundwood Notes contact Margaret Bolger the email address is mgtbolger@gmail.com