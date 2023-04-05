Around the Districts: Glenealy, Newcastle, Newtownmountkennedy and Roundwood

Jennifer Kehoe and Emma Godsil at the Glenview Hotel Black Tie Gala Fundraiser in aid of the Down Syndrome Centre

Card drive

45 card drive will be on every Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Glenealy Village Hall. New players are always welcome.

Tea Dance

The next Tea Dance will be in Glenealy Village Hall on Sunday April 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Music by the Wicklow Man. Admission €7.

St Joseph’s NS Glenealy

Enrolment for Junior infants for September 2023 is now taking place, enrolment forms are available on the school website www.stjosephsglenealy.com or by calling to the school between 9.20 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Indoor bowls

Indoor bowls is played every Wednesday night in Glenealy Village Hall from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. New players are always welcome, it is a great hobby for the winter months.

Pilates

Pilates is now on in Glenealy village hall every Tuesday night from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. For more information contact Zara on 087 9367474.

Book Exchange

If anyone would like to exchange books or take books, the book shelf is just inside the main door at hall. There is a great selection to choose from.

NEWCASTLE

Defibrillators

Public Defibrillators are located at Newcastle Community Center, The Castle Inn and Newcastle Parish Center. In any emergency dial 999/112, don’t assume somebody else has.

Village Forum

The Newcastle Village Forum meets at 8pm in the Community Centre every 2nd Monday of the month and we would love to see you there. Find out more https://www.facebook.com/groups/newcastlewicklowcommunitypage and our website at http://www.newcastlewicklow.ie

NEWTOWNMOUNTKENNEDY

Notes contact

If you have news or an item to be added to the Newtownmountkennedy Notes, please email Ciara Martin Perks at ciaraperks87@gmail.com or call 087 6380155.

Public Defibrillator

The defibrillator is located at Henry and Rose, Main Street, Newtownmountkennedy. In any emergency dial 999/112, don’t assume somebody else has.

Men’s Shed

Not being discouraged by our membership being quite low in numbers at the moment, we were once again on top of our stewarding duties for our wonderful community parade on St Patrick’s Day, ensuring a complete safety and accident free march, well done again to the organisation led by Ann Duffy for all their work.

Our chairman and PRO were in attendance at the Wicklow gathering of Men’s Sheds in Kilcoole recently, where the proper procedure for applying for the recent grant for sheds was explained and demonstrated to the members in attendance, also the reason for proper governance within any organisation, were a couple of interesting talks on the day.

Again the skills of our Men’s Shed were called upon to help with the preparation of the upcoming 1798 225th commemoration which is to take place in Newtown in May. Our task was to recreate Pike heads, that fearful weapon of the times (see photo), this spectacle is planned for the end of may and will stage a mock battle of the original ‘Battle of Newtownmountkennedy’ part of the 1798 uprising.

Planting is now in progress in our tunnel with seeds now being set for this season, also outdoors our allotment area is almost ready to plant the usual potatoes, cabbage, leeks, carrots, shallots, onion, lettece, and of course strawberry. A reminder that Saturday, April 1, is last day for membership fee to be paid.

Monday, April 3, sees the first of monthly members meetings at 11 a.m. where plans, tasks, progress, and suggestions get ‘aired’ going forward chaired by V Chair. Well done to John, who is doing an excellent job looking after the canteen, all looking prim and proper, keep up the good work. Much thanks to Joan Nugent for her baking present (photo) to our members, we also send our good wishes to Mary Flood hoping her injury has healed at last.

Our door is always open to new members, so we would encourage anyone with a little time on hand to drop by a see what we get up to at Killadreenan, you’d be made most welcome, and perhaps you might think of joining’ our gang’ where we have gardening, meeting and tea room, and a fully equiped workshop, but the most treasured piece of equipment is our kettle, always the most popular. Meanwhile be healthy and safe, and look out for one another.

Commemorating 1798

Newtownmountkennedy Tidy Towns is proud to announce the remembrance of the 225th Anniversary of the Battle of Newtownmountkennedy and the events leading up to and following the United Irishmen Rebellion of 1798, the largest national rebellion in Irish History.

Newtownmountkennedy will host a series of events over the weekend of May 26 to May 28. A lecture series delivered in the community centre Newtownmountkennedy, a music and culture night featuring local musicians and Comhaltas. An across faiths ecumenical service within St Catherine’s seventh Century ruined church in Kiladreenan and a major battle re-enactment by Wexford Pike Committee along main street Newtownmountkennedy. This all takes place within the village environs on the weekend May 26 to May 28. This is a very important historical event in Ireland’s commemoration of this period of international revolution. All with an interest in 1798 in Ireland and abroad.

Community Forum

Our next meeting will be Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. in Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre, As always please feel free to email the group on ntmkforum@outlook.ie.

Newtown Juniors FC

Unfortunately, again last week the weather conditions dominated the news, and the vast majority of games were postponed.

One game did go ahead and that was the under-13s (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) game away to near neighbours St Anthony’s. This game played on Thursday evening (before the rains) resulted in an excellent win for our lads. Alexander McKenna had a productive game in front of goal, scoring four times and there were singles from Aaron Nolan and Colin Healy, in what was an excellent all round team display. No WDSL games next weekend as it is the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

We are on the lookout for coaches for our under-eights age group where we have had a couple of expressions of interest. We will also have some news regarding a girls’ section which we hope to get started in early April. Further details will follow. Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact secretary Hughie at 087 6987653 email hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups.

The club is always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to under-15 teams. We need coaches for the Development Squad, our under-8, 10 and 14’s teams and for our new girls’ section. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

We have two players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Mia McDonnell from the under-nines and Christopher Walshe from the under-11B team. Happy birthday to both from everyone at Newtown Juniors FC.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the Euros qualifier between Ireland and France which took place on Monday, March 27, at the Aviva Stadium. The Winners were as follows. Blue Set: €60 – 50th Min – Loretto Martin c/o Hughie Nolan; €20 – 49th Min – John Kenny c/o Lisa Dowling; €20 – 51st Min – Brian Martin c/o Pauline Martin. Green Set: €60 – 50th Min – Stephen Murtagh c/o Self; €20 – 49th Min – Lizzy Whelan c/o Geraldine Keogh; €20 – 51st Min – Tommy Kavanagh c/o John Dunleavy. Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x two for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site ‘Live Score’ the day after the chosen game. Our next chosen game is the match between Liverpool and Arsenal on Sunday, April 9. Tickets can be got from any committee member or team coach.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors FC please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Bingo

Bingo is played at Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre every Friday. Doors open at 7.30 p.m., starts at 8.30 p.m. – bring a friend.

Slimming World

Slimming World Newtown meet every Monday at 5.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Parkview Hotel. Call or Text Trevor at 085 2499982 for more information.

ROUNDWOOD

Lotto

Results of the draw held on Sunday 2nd April. There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 2, 9, 17 & 22. There were six match three winners, K & M Walsh, Billy Quinn, Patricia Byrne, Hazel & Gill, Sue Gaskin and Sandra Byrne. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,300.

Cancer Support

Roundwood Cancer Support website can be found at www.roundwoodcancersupport.ie Here you will find out about all our services and up to date information about us. Also, our drop in centre is open Monday and Friday from 10 until 12 in the morning.

Bridge results

Results from 27th March. North / South. First: Triona Woodroofe & Seamus Kennedy. Second: Catherine McGillicuddy & Phil Power. East / West. First: Rory Egan and Maria Magee Second: Brid Clancy & Bridie Nolan. Well done to all.

Active Retirement

Bingo Sunday April 23rd at 3pm in Annamoe Centre.

Johnstown Castle Tour

There will be a day trip to Johnstown Castle, Wexford on Saturday 27th May 2023. Leaving Roundwood 8:30a.m. via Ashford. Travelling with Mangan Tours Price includes Tea, scones on arrival, tickets to Castle Garden, museum, car show. Bus and dinner on the way home. Price €90.00 PP Sharing. To book, contact Susan at 087 6273032. All money to be paid by the 1st May 2023.

Social Whist

Results of Whist held on Match 29th Top Score: May Kenna, First Gent: Shay Brady, Second Gent: Margaret Kennedy, First Lady: Evelyn O’Neill, Second Lady: Patricia Byrne, Longest Stitting: Marie Magee, Lowest Score: Maura McHugh, First Half: Tiny Shortt, Second Half: Michael Whelan. Raffle Prizes: Shay Brady, Catherine Doyle, Marie Magee, Evelyn O’Neill and Patricia Byrne, Next whist will be held on Wednesday April 12th at 8pm in the Parish Hall.

Medjugorje Pilgrimages

There are 2 pilgrimages: April 22nd 2023, for a week, and October 4th 2023 for a week. Accompanied by Spiritual Director. Cost of both dates is € 799.00. Insurance is optional. For more information and booking: Contact Group Leader–Mary King on 087 2185067

45 Card Game

45 Card Game every Tuesday night in Moneystown Community Centre starting at 8pm. Teas served. All are welcome.

Local notes

If you have an item or news that you would like to include in the Roundwood Notes contact Margaret Bolger the email address is mgtbolger@gmail.com