Around the Districts: Glenealy, Laragh-Glendalough, Newtownmountkennedy, Rathdrum and Roundwood

Jenieve Aherne with Cookie and Jenny Clarke with Daisy out and about in Wicklow town.

GLENEALY

Christmas Fair date

We are delighted to be able to hold our Christmas Fair this year in Glenealy Village Hall on Sunday December 5. More information to follow. Any stall holders who would like to take a stall on the day please contact Mary on 0404 44040 or email glenealyvillagehall@eircom.net Places will be limited.

Astroturf

The Astroturf is now open for tennis/training up to pods of 15 people - to book please call 0404 44040.

Book exchange

If anyone would like to exchange books or take books the book shelf is just inside the main door at hall. Great selection to choose from. Times for exchange or collection of books is 10a.m. to 1p.m.

Win A House and Car

Glenealy Hurling club’s ‘Win A House and Car in Wicklow’ fundraising campaign has been received well locally. We would like to thank all those who have supported us so far. For those wishing to purchase a ticket you can do so online on winahouseandcarinwicklow.com or hard copy tickets are available in Brown’s shop Glenealy or please contact any committee member. Follow us on social media to keep up to date with the competition and other bonus draws.

Glenealy IT Centre

Enrolment is now taking place for the following part-time certified courses commencing September 2021: ECDL, Manual and Computerised Bookkeeping and Payroll, Photoshop, Advanced Word and Excel. Ph 0404 44980/ 087 3113352.

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

Yoga Classes With Louise

Yoga is back at the centre in the spacious main hall area. Booking is essential to ensure it is safe for you to attend. Call Louise on 087-6032202.

About Chair Yoga

Chair /Seated Yoga is suitable for those who find a regular yoga class too strenuous, are recovering from injury or illness or are generally less active and mobile. Classes from 11.30 to 12.30pm.

About Vinyasa Yoga

The practice will provide gentle stretching, improved strength and flexibility, as well as help students to find balance and calm in everyday life. Classes from 10am to 11.30am.

Irish Dancing Classes

Irish Dancing on Saturday mornings from 9am-10am. Classes cater for any age over 3yrs and all levels including absolute beginners. Registered members of An Comhdhail, fully Garda Vetted and insured. Contact details for enquiries are Cian Flood TCRG (086-1293807), Eimear McGrath TCRG (085-7180926), email: mcgrathfloodschool@gmail.com, Facebook.com/mgfschool or search "McGrath Flood School of Irish Dancing".

Laragh Badminton Club

Badminton classes are in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh with Monday evenings: (4th, 5th and 6th classes). Thurs evenings: Teens 6.45pm, Adults 8.15pm. Contact Phil Curley 0404 45175/087 2067607 or Gosia 087 0638898.

Small club fee for the year applies for participation.

Brockagh Resource Centre

Why not join one of our many regular classes now and get healthier this winter? We have a wide range for all ages and abilities:

Elevation Dance Academy 086 8256775 Email elevationdance@gmail.com, Taekwon-Do(children and adults) 087-2547347 email kjw@indigo.ie, Chair Yoga and Floor Yoga(both classes with Louise) 087-6032202, Irish Dance Class email mcgrathfloodschool@gmail.com 086-1293807 or 085-7180926, Yogatree(Hilde) email info@yogatree.ie 0404 40000, Active Retirement Group 0404 45600, Walking Group (Lucy) 086 310 7511, Pilates (Zara) 0879367474, Kali Rise Wellness Vinyasa Flow Yoga 086 0450227, Badminton(children and adults) Phil 0404 45175/087 2067607 or Gosia 087 063 8898.

For more information about each class go to www.brockaghresourcecentre.ie or call the Brockagh Resource Centre on 0404 45600.

Wicklow Uplands Council

Wicklow Uplands Council warmly welcomes the announcement that funding for the Pureproject has been extended until the end of 2023.

First established in 2006, the PURE Project has gone from strength to strength and proved to be extremely successful in combating illegal dumping and fly-tipping in the Wicklow and Dublin Uplands. We congratulate Ian and look forward to continuing to work together.

NEWTOWN-MOUNTKENNEDY

Local notes contact

If you have news or an item to be added to the Newtownmountkennedy notes, please email Ciara Martin Perks at ciaraperks87@gmail.com or call 087 6380155.

Public defibrillator

The defibrillator is located at Henry and Rose, Main Street, Newtownmountkennedy. In any emergency dial 999/112, don’t assume somebody else has.

GAA club notes

Mini magpies continues each Saturday morning from 11am for boys and girls aged 4-6 hopefully until the end of October, weather permitting. Thanks to Adrian Dunne Pharmacy in Newtown for their continued support.

The U15s have their rescheduled Championship Final v Clan na Gael on Monday night at 8pm in Kilmacanogue GAA. It will be a tough match but the boys are ready for it and ready to bring home the silverware.

U17s played An Tochar last Monday in Roundwood. A slow start and the concession of a couple of goals saw them 10 points down early in the game. Pearse Gaels gradually got back in the game and ended up dominating posssesion and territory in the second half and if they had been a bit more clinical in front of goal would have turned the game around. Final score 3-13 to 1-13. Last group game is Monday 11th at home in Newtown v Michael Hogans 7.45, after this game play off fixtures will be finalised.

The Ladies have topped their championship group and have qualified for the quarter finals this weekend, match details TBC.

Newtown Senior men had a disappointing loss on Saturday evening to Avondale in Aughrim. This means that they enter a 5 team relegation round robin along with Eire Og, Bray Emmets, Tinahely and Kiltegan.

Lotto - The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 21,24,25,28. No match 3 winners. This week’s jackpot is €9700. The Newtown GAA Lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8PM, tickets are only €2.

The next lotto draw will be Monday the 11th of October. The lotto numbers are between 1 and 30. Tickets are available to buy in most local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids well, Eugene’s food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffys flower shop, The Mountkennedy Inn.

Country Market

North Wicklow Country Market continues every Saturday at Newcastle Community Centre from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

RATHDRUM

School Enrolments 2022

Applications for Admission of junior infants for September 2022 will be accepted in St Saviour’s NS Rathdrum from October November 18 eight. Any family who has filled in a ‘notification of intention to apply form’ will receive an admission form by post next week. Please email the office office@stsavioursns.com for further information.

Parish Craft Fair

A craft fair will take place in the RDA Hall on Sunday, November 14, starting at midday in aid of the Parish Finances. Anyone interested in reserving a table please make contact with Fr Derek or Anne in the parish office 0404 46517 or email rpo2014frd@gmail.com.

Ivy Day

The RDA wish to thank Mr Paddy Bowe, Garden Historian, who was the special guest at last week’s Ivy Day commemoration in the Parnell Memorial Park. Paddy gave an insightful oration into the life of Parnell and his links with the quarries of Co. Wicklow.

Also thanks to Brendan Cullen and Richard Flochardt for providing the music. Hopefully the Parnell Memorial Pipe Band will have regrouped and will be out in full at next year’s commemoration.

Remembrance Mass 2021.

The annual Remembrance Mass for all parishioners who died in the last year and were buried from the parish churches, will take place on Saturday, November 20, at 6 p.m. Families of the deceased will be notified regarding the Remembrance Mass.

ROUNDWOOD

Historical Society

The Roundwood Historical Society is delighted that our first post-pandemic meeting will be on ‘The Unsung Heroines of the Asgard’ given by Colm J Galligan. Colm‘s insight as an offshore sailor and his immense admiration of both Mary Spring Rice and Molly Osgood Childers and their roles in the gruelling sail will throw new perspectives on the voyage. This will be in Roundwood Parish Hall on Tuesday, October 26, at 8 p.m. All are welcome but coming masked would be appreciated.

Christmas Raffle

The sale of work will not take place this year, but the Roundwood Parish Christmas Raffle is going ahead. The draw will take place following the turning on of the Christmas Lights on December 4. Further details will follow in the coming weeks.

Lotto

Results of the draw held on Sunday, October 10: there was no jackpot winner; the numbers drawn were 3, 12, 13 and 25. There were two match-three winners, Eugene Whelan and SMT. Next week’s jackpot will be €11,500.

Indoor Bowls

Indoor Bowls has resumed in Annamoe Centre on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. We are looking for new members to come along and enjoy the game. Bowls is social and a great way to meet new people. Covid rules are fully adhered to.

Badminton Club

Roundwood Badminton Juvenile Club are happy to announce that they will be back open for all secondary school students from Monday, November 1 (7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.)

Cancer Support

Our centre is now open. Hospital transport is being provided as per usual.

Counselling for cancer sufferers and their family is available. Reflexology, massage and other therapies are available also.

If you would like any further information regarding any of the above, please do not hesitate to contact us at 086 1534011 or call into the office for a chat.

Local notes

If you have an item or news that you would like to include in the Roundwood Notes contact Margaret Bolger the email address is mgtbolger@gmail.com.