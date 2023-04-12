Around the Districts: Glenealy and Rathdrum

Card drive

45 card drive will be on every Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Glenealy Village Hall. New players are always welcome.

Tea Dance

The next Tea Dance will be in Glenealy Village Hall on Sunday April 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Music by the Wicklow Man. Admission €7.

St Joseph’s NS Glenealy

Enrolment for Junior infants for September 2023 is now taking place, enrolment forms are available on the school website www.stjosephsglenealy.com or by calling to the school between 9.20 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Indoor bowls

Indoor bowls is played every Wednesday night in Glenealy Village Hall from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. New players are always welcome, it is a great hobby for the winter months.

Pilates

Pilates is now on in Glenealy village hall every Tuesday night from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. For more information contact Zara on 087 9367474.

Book Exchange

If anyone would like to exchange books or take books, the book shelf is just inside the main door at hall. There is a great selection to choose from.

RATHDRUM

Rathdrum Rugby Club

Rathdrum Rugby are running GIAT again this year. It’s a program designed by the IRFU to engage girls ages 8 to 14 with sports, specifically Rugby. It was very successful last year and Rathdrum grew all the undersage teams and also formed an U14 girls team for the first time in the club’s history. It’s aimed at girls with no previous rugby experience but might want to try Rugby to see if it’s for them? Starts 2 weeks tomorrow.

Starts 19th April. Time: 7pm to 8pm. Where: at the Rathdrum RFC grounds. Duration: 8 weeks. Fee: Free just register online via the link on the clubs facebook page.

Rathdrum Historical Society

Rathdrum Historical Society is hosting a talk on Robert Charles Halpin on 8 May 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in the Ann Devlin Annex of the RDA Hall in Rathdrum. The talk will be given by Jim Rees, a well-known historian.

Robert Halpin was born at the Bridge Tavern in Wicklow Town in 1836 and died at Tinakilly House in Rathnew in 1894. He went to sea aged 11 and became a Master Mariner at 22. In his career, he captained the SS Great Eastern and also laid marine telegraph cables linking four continents.

Avondale GAA

Lotto - Results Tuesday 4th April. No Jackpot winner. Numbers drawn 3-5-10-18. Six match three winners: Alley Cullen c/o Catherine; Anne Hogan c/o online; Laura O Sullivan C/o Johnny Coffee; Edward O’Shaughnessy c/o Seamus O’Shaughnessy; Seamus Doyle c/o Seamus Doyle; John O’Shaughnessy c/o Jimmy O’Shaughnessy. Thanks for all your continued support. Next draw Tuesday 11th April at 9pm. Jackpot is €3,600. Lotto can be played online by downloading the club force app Tickets can also be purchased in all the business in Rathdrum

Club Newsletter - The club have just finished their newsletter. Over the next couple of weeks houses in the parish will have received a copy of the newsletter with all contacts for club coaches and committee If anyone wishes to make contact please do so We will be delighted to hear from you all.

Avondale Camogie

Avondale intermediate camogie team travelled to Aughrim on Tuesday night last to play Aughrim in the intermediate camogie league match Round 1. It wasn’t to be and Avondale were on the losing side on a scoreline of Avondale 1-05 to Aughrim 5-07 Best of luck in Round 2

Congratulations to Kayleigh Fox and Sky Byrne from the Avondale camogie club and their county U16 camogie team mated who were honoured by Wicklow Council at a civic reception in county building in Wicklow town last Monday evening and for putting Wicklow sports on the map Well done girls and your teammates the future is looking bright

Avondale Community College

On t30th March the Post Primary LGFA junior B final was played between Avondale Community College Rathdrum and St Mary’s college Arklow ws to be played at Laragh GAA grounds. The game was original penned in for Pearse Park, Arklow but due to the bad weather it was moved to Laragh. Both teams came in to the final having won their semi-finals. Avondale Community college won on a score line of Avondale C.C 10-07 St Mary’s Arklow 2-04.

The Avondale Community College team were as follows: Louise Murphy, Emily Fleming, Aime Kearney, Aimee Clancy, Chloe Ward, Amy Byrne, Rebecca Cleary, Hazel Byrne, Tara Tierney (2-0), Ava Stapleton (1-0), Bea Clancy (6-01), Aimee Fox (1-0), Belle Ryan, Anna Cullen (0-03) Sophie Jane McDonald (0-03). Subs: Rosin Kearns for A Clancy; Louisa May O’Shaughnessy for Emily Fleming, Lucy Byrne; Caley Smith for R Cleary; Leah Barrett for B Ryan; Allana O Sullivan; Amber Kennedy; Caoimhe Cullen; Emma Olohan; Faye Manley; Katie Roche; Sophia Stevikova; Louise Morrissey; Rebecca Cahill; Una McElhinney; Zoe Curran; Emily Higgins. Management: Ms Kieva Murphy and Ms Grainne Conway.

Church news

Mass In April - Sunday 16th April Greenane at 10.15am;

Sunday 23rd April Clara Vale at 9.00am;

Sunday 30th April Greenane at 10.15am, Rathdrum Parish Church at 6.00pm each Saturday (vigil) and Sunday at 11.30am each Sunday

Scouts need your help

The 17th Wicklow Roundwood scouts need your help to avoid permanent closure, Adult volunteer needed to help provide scouting for young people in the local area, Contact cillmhantain.cc @gmail.com or phone 086 8544262 for more information.

Cancer Support Coffee Morning

Rathdrum Cancer Support group will be holding a coffee morning on 21st April from 7pm to 12pm in the R.D.A. hall All are welcome to attend on the day and support a worthy cause.

Also Cathal Quigley has donated 40 pieces of his artwork to the Rathdrum Cancer Support group. They are on sale in Avondale sports shop main street Rathdrum.

Civic Reception for Row Hard Or Go Home team

A civic reception was held last monday night in co buildings by Wicklow county council in honour of our Wicklow sports heroes

The Row Hard Or Go Home team consisting of Tom Nolan from Tinahealy, Shane Culletton from Arklow, Gearoid and Diarmuid O’Briain and Derek McMullen from Rathdrum who rowed from Spain to Antigua in the Caribbean and broke the world record for a five men rowing team.

Tom Nolan and Diarmuid O’Briain and Derek McMullen accepted the award on behalf of the row hard or go home team and on behalf of Gearoid O’Briain and Shane Culletton who were not present at the event due to other commitments. Congratulations to the five men the award and the honour was richly deserved for what you all have achieved.

Charlie Bird Walk

Veteran Broadcaster Charlie Bird will lead a 5k walk through Avondale forest park in Rathdrum Co Wicklow with the Samaritans volunteers and supporters on Sunday 16th April starting at 11am Everyone is welcome to attend this event to support Charlie on his health journey and to raise money for charity

Your News

Any group or organisation who wants to put notes in to the Rathdrum notes in the Wicklow People newspaper should forward the information via email to Sandyshaugh44@ gmail.com or text/Whatsapp 083 3575421 before 5pm on Sunday evening.