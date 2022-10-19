Around the districts: Enniskerry and Shankill

ENNISKERRY

Parish of Powerscourt with Kilbride

Services at Powerscourt with Kilbride: all services are available on the Parish YouTube Channel. youtube.

Service of Worship in St Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, for this Sunday – The Fifth Sunday before Advent: 11.30 a.m. Holy Communion two.

Service of Worship in St Brigid’s Church, Kilbride, for this Sunday – The Fifth Sunday before Advent: 9.45 a.m. – Morning Prayer one.

St Mary’s Church Enniskerry

Parish Website: ‘enniskerryparish.ie’ is the parish website of the Immaculate Heart of Mary – check it out for the latest information about our parish.

Enniskerry (also Curtlestown and Glencree) parish office opening times: Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; email stmarys@enniskerryparish.ie; or call 01 2760030.

St Mochonog’s parish office opening times: Monday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday: (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Friday.

Parish Churches Schedule of Masses: Schedule of Masses: Weekday Masses are celebrated in St Mary’s at 10.15 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Please be aware that attending weekday Masses is in lieu of attending Sunday Mass. Prayer Services at 10.15 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Weekend Masses – Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. St Mochonog’s – Sunday at 10 a.m. St Patrick’s, Curtlestown – Sunday at 10 a.m. St Kevin’s, Glencree – 9 a.m. on the First Sunday of the month.

Resumption of Mass in St Mochonog’s Church: Mass will be celebrated in St Mochonog’s Church, Kilmacanogue each Wednesday commencing today (October 5) at 10 a.m. – tea and coffee will be served after Mass.

Meet, Greet and welcome.: We are starting a new two-step approach to preparation for the Sacrament of baptism, which will begin in November. For families who wish to have their child baptised in the parish, Mass on the first Sunday of each month will be designated as a meet, greet and welcome time. There will be refreshments provided afterwards. This will provide an opportunity for all parishioners to chat with each other and welcome a new family into the faith community. We are looking for people to sign up to be part of this welcome team, No experience needed and it will be at the regular Mass time. Contact 086 8182241 or the parish office in person or call 01 2760030. Thank you.

Our Lady of Knock Prayer Group: A meeting will take place in St Paul’s Church, Ayrfield, on Thursday, October 27, beginning at 7.15 p.m. with Rosary and Knock Novena Prayers. This will be followed by Holy Mass at 8 p.m. to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the Prayer Group. From November, Our Lady of Knock Prayer Group will meet in St Paul’s Church, Ayrfield, on the last Thursday of every month from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

University Church, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin: Today (Wednesday) and next Wednesday at 5.30 p.m. a series of panels will be co-hosted with UCDs Newman Centre for the Study of Religions at Newman House/Museum of Literature Ireland. The panels will explore the history and contemporary relevance of John Henry Newman’s seminal work ‘The Idea of a University’ (1854), written by him while rector of the Catholic University of Ireland. This is free and open to the public but online registration is required.

Society of St Vincent de Paul: The local telephone number is 01 8550022.

Enniskerry Library

Opening hours are Tuesday 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Wednesday: 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. The library is closed on Mondays and Thursdays and on the Saturdays of Bank Holiday weekends. The library can be contacted at 01 2864339. or email: hkinsella@wicklowcoco.ie. On-line services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available from the library website.

SHANKILL

St James’ Church of Ireland, Crinken

Services of Worship for this Sunday the Fifth Sunday before Advent: 11 a.m. – Morning Praise Service check the church website for further information.

Church Events/Activities: Check the church’s website for regular updates.

Rathmichael Church of Ireland Parish

Sunday Worship Services for this Sunday the Fifth Sunday before Advent: 8.30 a.m. Service of Holy Communion; 11 a.m. Family Service with Holy Baptism followed afterwards will coffee in the Erck Hall; 7 p.m. Holy Communion.

Services of Worship for this Sunday: Worship continues to be streamed by the National Cathedral – stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/video-stream/and the Diocesan Cathedral christchurchcathedral.ie/worship/video-stream-1/along with other resources that are shared via the United Dioceses Facebook page: facebook.com/DublinandGlendalough/.

Saturday Morning Coffee Hour 11 a.m. to midday: As always, our ever-popular Saturday morning coffee takes place in the Erck Hall or the church grounds from 11 a.m. to midday each week. This has been growing in attendance and we look forward to continue welcoming parishioners and people from the wider community each week. Please spread the word.

St Anne’s Parish Shankill

St Anne’s Parish Website: The parish website is stannesparishshankill.com.

St Anne’s parish office: The parish office located in St Anne’s Resource Centre is open between 9 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. Monday to Friday email st.annes_parishoffice@yahoo.ie or call 01 282 2277/01 282 2704.

Bookings for Baptisms: Bookings for baptisms are now being accepted. Please call the parish office at 01 2822704 or 01 2822277 for more information.

Available from St Anne’s Resource Centre: Available to purchase in St Anne’s Resource Centre are Mass Cards, Prayer Booklets, Rosary Beads and Baptism Candles.

Masses: Weekday Masses are celebrated Monday to Friday at 10 a.m., and on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. (Vigil). Sunday Masses are celebrated at 10 a.m., midday, and 6 p.m. On Holy Days of Obligation the Vigil Mass is celebrated at 7.30 p.m. the previous evening and on the Holy Day at 10 a.m.,12Noon, and 7.30 p.m. All Masses are available online through the link ‘Watch Us Live’. St Anne’s Church is open for private prayer. Church visitors should wear a face covering, observe social distancing of two metres from each other while in the church and use the hand sanitizer provided.

OnGoing Covid-19 precautions in church: Many active members of our Parish Community consider themselves vulnerable and are understandably very nervous about the abrupt ending of the mandate to wear facemasks in church and have expressed this. Therefore, as a courtesy to other members of the Parish Community we ask you to continue to wear face coverings in church and hopefully as the number of infected persons decreases and hospitalisations due to Covid-19 fall, we will be able to review this.

The Old Dublin Society

Shankill and District readers wishing to join the Old Dublin Society, which covers the history of Dublin City and county which includes Shankill, Ballybrack, Killiney, and Dalkey, can obtain a membership application form by post from James Scannell, Old Dublin Society PRO, 19 Hazelwood, Shankill D18 ND79. On Wednesday, November 26, to mark the 175th anniversary of the Famine Professor Cormac Ó Gráda will present his lecture ‘The Famine in Dublin’ at 6 p.m. to the Old Dublin Society in the Conference Room, Dublin City Library and Archive, 144 Pearse Street, Dublin two. All are welcome admission is free.

Rathmichael Historical Society

The next meeting of the Rathmichael Historical Society, the local history society for Shankill, Ballybrack and the surrounding area, will take place on Wednesday, November 2, at 8 p.m. in Rathmichael National School, Stonebridge Road, Shankill, at which Pól Ó Duibhir will present a revised and updated version of his lecture ‘The French are on the Sea’ incorporating new and updated research of this lecture which he originally presented in 1972 as the first lecture of the new formed Rathmichael Historical Society. All are welcome visitors €5 this lecture will also be available on Zoom – contact the society via its website rathmichaelhistoricalsociety.ie for registration information to receive a link to it.

The Rathmichael Historical Society is always interested in new members and offers three levels of membership Individual (€25), Family (€30) and Student (€5). The simplest way to join the society is via its web page: /rhs-membership/or send a cheque to the Honorary treasurer, Rathmichael Historical Society, Gort na nÉan, Dublin Road, Shankill, Dublin 18. Please include your name, address and email.

In the meantime members and supporters of the Rathmichael Historical Society are asked to note the following events which are taking place in the coming week: tomorrow (Thursday) Tom Conlon will present ‘Kingstown (Dún Laoghaire) as a hub for penal transportation to Australia, 1824-1849’ at 7.30 p.m. in the Eblana Club, Eblana Lodge, three Eblana Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Booking is required – email info@eblanaforum.com or text: 086 0745402; Dr Seamas Ó Maitiu will present ‘Mapping Rathmines for the Irish Historic Towns Atlas’ at 8 p.m. to the Bray Cualann Historical Society in the Royal Hotel, Main Street, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All are welcome – admission €5 non-members; next Wednesday Dr Seamas Ó Maitiú will present ‘Rathmines, Irish Historic Towns Atlas: Dublin Suburbs’ at 1 p.m. to the Ballsbridge, Donnybrook and Sandymount Historical Society in Pembroke Library, Anglesea Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin four.Admission is free but booking is required email pembrokelibrary@dublincity.ie, book in branch or call 01 222 8450; Professor Cormac Ó Gráda will present his lecture ‘The Famine in Dublin’ at 6 p.m. to the Old Dublin Society in the Conference Room, Dublin City Library and Archive, 144 Pearse Street, Dublin two. All are welcome admission is free. The attention of members and supporters of the Rathmichael Historical Society is drawn to the book ‘An Exploration of the Geology of County Wicklow’ by Matthew Parkes, Robbie Meehan, Ronan Hennessy, Sarah Gatley and Vincent Gatley. Geological heritage is a fundamental asset of Wicklow. It provides a very visible backdrop to the landscape, the scenery and the fabric of people’s lives in the county. It is almost impossible to miss the geological essence of Wicklow, yet somehow it is often overlooked or ignored, or simply misunderstood. This book is intended to be an accessible point for people to begin to see what is around them with fresh eyes, to have the broad brush of the landscape interpreted in pictures and plain language. It is hoped that the explanations here will illuminate the details in over 60 special places that collectively make up the geological story of Wicklow.

Shankill Library

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, open on alternate Fridays and Saturdays the library will be closed this Friday but open on Saturday, Computer use is available. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website. The library can be contacted at 01 2823081 or by email at: shankilllib@dlrcoco.ie. Book borrowers can renew their books online at any time.

First Saturday Book Sale

The November First Saturday Book Sale will take place in the Shankill Day Care Centre, Lower Road, Shankill, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, and all are welcome to attend the First Saturday Book Sale continues to adhere to strict safety guidelines with all precautionary health measures in place. Only a few people will be allowed in at a time and will be allowed 20 minutes to browse and select their books. Donations of books, which must be in a clean and good condition appreciated but limited to one bag per donor.

Shankill Old Folks Association Shankill Day Care Centre

Shankill Day Care Centre on Lower Road, Shankill, holds a walk-in Social Afternoon on Wednesday afternoons from 2 p.m. all welcome.

Shankill Classical Music Club

The November meeting of the Shankill Classical Music Club will place at 7.45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, in the Shankill Day Care Centre, Lower Road, Shankill, at which attendees will listen to a member’s choice of classical music, played on CDs or streamed, for two hours with a break in the middle for refreshment. New members and visitors are most welcome to tonight’s meeting. For more details please see our website shankillclassical.org or contact John at 087 2109175.

Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) – Shankill Guild

Craft mornings take place in St Anne’s Resource Centre on Tuesday mornings from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Shankill Scrabble Group

If you are interested in playing Scrabble please call into St Anne’s Resource Centre on a Wednesday afternoon between 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. when games conclude. For further information please call 086 8147806.

Shankill Bridge Club

Meets on Monday afternoons at 2 p.m. in St Anne’s Resource Centre. New members are always welcome, no playing partner needed. Just come along or call 086 0821347.

AnamCara Parental and Sibling Bereavement Support

Tonight (Wednesday) Anam Cara North Dublin, the organisation that supports bereaved parents, is holding a Parent Evening for bereaved parents at 7.15 p.m. in the Hilton Hotel, Malahide Road, Northern Cross, Dublin, D17 Y924. This event is free and open to all bereaved parents regardless of the age your child died, the circumstances of their death, or whether their death was recent or not. Please contact us on info@anamcara.ie or 085 2888888 for any queries.