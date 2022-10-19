Around the districts: Avoca to Laragh-Glendalough

AVOCA

Avoca ICA

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we have to cancel our Talk on Skincare which was to take place on Thursday, October 20. We hope to have it at a later date.

Avoca Online Bingo

It is with regret that we have had to pull the plug on our Online Bingo. Unfortunately we were just not getting enough people playing to cover prize money and costs. We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last year and a half.

Avoca Scouts

Christmas Craft Fair taking place in Avoca Community Hall on December 4. Contact ventures@avocascouts.ie to book a stall or any enquiries.

Vacancies

Avoca Community Employment have the following vacancies in Avoca.

St Mary’s and St Patrick’s Church Avoca x one.

Three Graveyards Avoca x two

Eligibility to participate on CE is generally linked to those who are 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for one year or more Please contact Supervisor on telephone 0402 30549 Mobile 089 2047069 or email ann@avocace.com for further information.

Avoca Notes

Notes should be emailed to avocacourthouse@gmail.com by 4 p.m. Sunday.

GLENEALY

Card Drives

45 card drive will be on this Thursday night October 20 at 8 p.m. Whist partner card drive will be on the following Thursday night October 27 at 8 p.m. New players are always welcome.

Tea Dance

There will be a Tea Dance in Glenealy Village Hall on Sunday October 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Music by the Wicklow Man. Admission €7.

Christmas Fair/Market

Date for your diary - The Christmas Fair will be on in Glenealy Village Hall on Sunday December 4 from 11.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. Anyone who would like to take a stall on the day please contact Mary on 0404 44040 or email glenealyvillagehall@eircom.net. A great day is always had so put the date in your diary.

Pilates

Pilates is now on in Glenealy village hall every Tuesday night from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. For more information contact Zara on 087 9367474.

Glenealy Tidy Towns

In memory of Mattie Delaney, Glenealy Tidy Towns and his family would like your assistance to erect a headstone in his memory. Donations can be made to the Glenealy Tidy Towns bank account (AIB in Wicklow IBAN IE28AIBK93361962974063) or contact Veronica (086 1953838) or Anne (087 6768071). Thanks in advance.

Camogie Club AGM

The AGM ofGlenealy Camogie Club AGM will take place on Tuesday November 1st at 7.30pm in Glenealy Village Hall. Nominations for positions should be sent to annehgn@gmail.com or by text to 087 6768071 on or before Thursday October 27. Please check with the person you are nominating that they are willing to have their name put forward for election on the committee.

Bingo Boogie night

Glenealy Camogie club will be having a Bingo Boogie night in the Beehive pub on Saturday November 19 - save the date. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Indoor bowls

Indoor bowls is played every Wednesday night in Glenealy Village Hall from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. New players are always welcome, it is a great hobby for the winter months ahead.

Astro Turf

The Astro Turf is now open for bookings. To book please call 0404 44040.

Book Exchange

If anyone would like to exchange books or take books, the book shelf is just inside the main door at hall.

There is a great selection to choose from.

JOHNSTOWN-THOMASTOWN

St David’s Church

Join us at St David’s Church, Johnstown on Wednesday, November 2, at 7 p.m. for a November Remembrance Prayer Service where we will remember in a special way all of those who are sadly no longer with us.

Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one at any time is most welcome.

Co Football Final

Congratulations to the Castletown Senior footballers on winning the Senior Football Final on last Sunday with a very comprehensive win over Shelmaliers, who were last year’s Co Champions, with so many young local players involved on the team, it was an excellent achievement, and well done to all involved

Sympathy

The local community extend their deepest sympathy to the Doyle Family, Gurteen on the sad passing of Edward (Bing) whose burial took place in Ballyfad Cemetery on last Friday after Mass in the Church of Our Lady of the Nativity Ballyfad. May he rest in peace.

Golden Circle

The Golden Circle social group are having a Tea Dance in Sally on the Main Street on Sunday, November 6, between 2 and 5 p.m., price is €10.

Harvest Thanksgiving.

A very large number attended Inch Parish Church on last Friday night for the annual Thanksgiving.

Where the Rev Catherine Kehoe from Gorey Methodist Church delivered the Ceremony, and was presided over by Canon Arthur Barrett Local Minister. The church was beautifully decorated with flowers for the special occasion, the ceremony was followed by lovely refreshments provided by the ladies committee in the Local School.

Local Notes

Please remember to forward all notes to me by 6 p.m. on Sunday evening for inclusion in the following week’s paper. Please Note Change of Notes deadline. Email notes to danken9@gmail.com or Phone Dan: 087 4605166.

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

Crafty Crafters

The Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh is reaching out to anyone who would like to share a creative space with like minded people who enjoy being creative, sharing ideas and would like to connect with other people who share similar interests such as knitting, writing or art etc., in a social setting during the winter months. Come along on November 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with €5 entry fee per person each week, tea or coffee provided by the centre, WIFI and laptop available for research.If you have any questions call us at 0404 45600 or email us at brockaghoffice@gmail.com.

Christmas Tea Dance

Come along to the annual Christmas Tea Dance on Sunday, November 20, 3 p.m. 6 p.m. in the Brockagh Resource Centre with music by the Wicklow Man and hosted by Laragh Active Retirement. Entrance fee €7 with light refreshments.

Laragh Badminton – Change of Club Times

Badminton classes are in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh change of club times starting this week are as follows:

Monday evenings: Adults 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Thursday evenings: Juniors fourth class beginners 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 5-6th class and first year secondary school 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Teenagers second, third, fourth, fifth year Secondary School Classes 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Contact Phil Curley 0404 45175/087 2067607 Or Gosia Ward 087 0638898. Small club fee for the year applies for participation.

Pure Mile Awards Night

We are delighted to be nominated for an award in the community and Education category. Junior Tidy Towns members are also invited. The event will run from 7.30-9.30 at Brooklodge Hotel, with light refreshments.

Citizen Science Training

A series of training workshops for citizen science assessment of water quality using aquatic macroinvertebrates will be held in Laragh/Glendalough over the coming months. In the first session on November 5 participants will learn about the main groups of water quality indicators and how to apply the first (and simplest) of the two water quality assessment systems that will be used in these sessions. Please email mary.kelly quinn@ucd.ie to register your interest or for further details.

Village Clean ups

village clean-ups for winter now on the first Saturday of each month, starting November 5. Junior Tidy Towns hopefully joining us. Meet opposite Lynhams at 10 a.m. to help clean-up the village bedding area and the Community Garden.

Holistic Self-Defence Class

A self-defence course facilitated by Dara Clear, who has been practising martial arts for 30 years will be starting in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh on October 25, November 1, 8 and 15 from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Practical and holistic approaches to self-protection will be taught across the 4-night course. No prior experience necessary. Book early as places are limited. To book contact Dara at 089 2268851 (deposit required).

Table quiz for Laragh Christmas Tree Lighting Event

It’s getting back to that time of year and it has been a long time since we have been able to hold a fundraising event and we hope you can all come out to support.

The table quiz will be held in Lynhams of Laragh on Friday, October 21, at 8 p.m. with a raffle on the night.

Table of four people at €40. Any enquiries contact Collette at 086 6073700.

Elevation School of Performing Arts

With years of professional experience and teacher training, Kate O’Connor established Elevation School of Performing Arts in 2005 to train students to the highest of standards. Training focuses on performance and the option to take part in Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing Grade exams, as well as Drama exams with the Irish Board of Speech and Drama. With a team of qualified, experienced and professional teachers ESPA aims to create well rounded, versatile performers. Offering the very best in Jazz, Modern Theatre dance, Ballet, Hip Hop, Drama and Musical Theatre classes to students from three years to adults. Training focuses on performance and optional ISTD and IBSD Grade exams, creating well rounded, versatile performers. Contact elevationdance@gmail.com to register your interest in classes. Classes at the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Pilates Classes in Laragh

Pilates strengthens core muscles, improves muscle control, flexibility, strength and tone, as well as alignment and breathing. Zara Elkinson has trained and qualified through the STOTT Pilates Method of Movement. This method combines modern theories of exercise science with spinal rehabilitation, which gives a safe and effective exercise that sees results and is accessible to all. Offering STOTT Pilates Matwork Classes based in Co.Wicklow. Both group and private classes available, Beginners and Improvers welcome. Like on Facebook @Pilates

WithZara. Contact Zara at 087 9367474. Classes are on Monday eve at 7 p.m.

Brockagh Christmas Market

Our very popular and successful Christmas Market is back on Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. As always, there will be a great selection of gifts, crafts, baking, jewellery, art, and beauty products etc. Making your Christmas shopping experience a pleasure.

Traders are now welcome to contact Michelle at brockaghoffice@gmail.com to get a booking form or for more information phone 0404 45600, brockaghresourcecentre.ie.

Brockagh Digital Hub

Join us in our shared working hub in the beautiful valley of Laragh and Glendalough with free parking, window views surrounding your work space and tea or coffee facilities.

We have a mixture of Hot Desks, Dedicated (Weekly/Monthly) Desks, Pod and meeting rooms available with High Speed Broadband Connection. Register now as a Member on our connectedhubs.ie site.

The second phase of the National Voucher Scheme is due to be launched at the end of September. You must register as a member on the connected hubs site to avail of these free vouchers when they’re launched.

All bookings to be made through connectedhubs.ie. Brockagh Hub is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or enquiries please email brockaghhub@gmail.com or if you would like to speak with a staff member phone us Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 0404 45600.