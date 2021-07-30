AVOCA

Coffee morning/raffle

The coffee morning and raffle in aid of Sr. Ann’s Mission in Haiti will take place on Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. onwards at Sadie and John Cunningham’s, Barranisky Y14 VX94. Your support as always is greatly appreciated.

Avoca Community Hall Bingo

The Community Hall will continue its online bingo this Wednesday, July 28, at 8 p.m. Entries for bingo close the same day at midday. To enter, please visit our Avoca Hall Facebook page for more details. Contact Brigid at 087 2418898 or Alice 086 0551762 or email avocahallbingo@gmail.com for assistance.

GAA lotto

There was no jackpot winner in the last lotto draw. The lotto numbers were 3, 6, 17 and 27. There are no jackpot winners. There was one Match 3 winner Gary O’Toole (Knockenree) who wins €100. Seller’s prize this week goes to Mary Crean who wins €25. Congratulations to you both. The next draw takes place on Wednesday, July 28, when the jackpot will be €7,300. Thank you for your support.

News

Contact us at Avocacourthouse@gmail.com if you have any events or news you want to add to the notes.

COOLGREANY-JOHNSTOWN

Coolgreany Drama Group

Outdoor Garden Theatre returns to Coolgreany next month with two one-act plays. ‘summer at the Lake’ by Tennessee Williams and ‘I (heart) Alice (heart) I’ by Alice Conroy will be presented by Coolgreany Drama at Knockbaun – Richard Lister’s garden – on the outskirts of Coolgreany village on the Inch road.

Performance dates are Sunday, August 1, Monday, August 2, Saturday, August 7, Sunday, August 8, Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15. All performances at 4 p.m.

Parking and toilet facilities will be available. Tea and coffee will be served. Attendees are asked to bring weather-appropriate clothing, sunscreen, blanket, raincoat, and mask.

Tickets – €12 plus booking fee through Eventbrite – eventbrite.ie – search under Coolgreany Drama. For further information: phone 087 7725641.

Anniversary Mass

The fourth Anniversary Mass for the late Nancy Garvey, Knockgreany will be celebrated in St David’s Church John on Sunday, August 1, at 10 a.m.

Golden Circle

Our trip to Killarney is coming together nicely, and subject to the government restrictions on the numbers allowed on buses will go ahead as planned. Final cost will be €410 per person sharing and an €80 supplement for a single room, Full payment to be with Gertie before August 13 Price includes bus, meals on way down and back, four nights dinner bed and breakfast and 2xday tours, As per government guidelines you will need your covid vaccination certificate with you, some will receive these in the post others by email, we suggest you print them out and carry it with you while on the trip.

We are going to the Japanese Gardens on July 31 with shopping afterwards, cost is €30 per person, contact Liam at 087 7155513, or Tony at 087 2464243.

Birthdays

Birthday greetings to Adam Boland, Knockgreany, who will celebrate his 17th birthday on August 1. Birthday greeting also to Conor Roche, Glenview, Thomastown, who will celebrate his 21st birthday on August 2.

CE Scheme

There is a vacancy in Coolgreany village for a CE worker, 19 and a half hrs a week, must have a full driving licence. Please phone Siobhán at 087 1145021 for further details if you are interested.

Tidy Towns

The tidy town have planted a Budgella Shrub on the green in Knockgreany. It is called midnight to encourage biodiversity, it was lovingly grown from a cutting by Terrance O’Malley in Ballyfad. We are so grateful for the lovely shrub.

First Holy Communion

Last Sunday three girls made their First Holy Communion. Last year’s class from Johnstown, they were the remainder of their class. Fr John Hayes said. he said it was a great honor for him to give the children the sacrament, as he made his communion in Johnstown in the old chapel, and he is 85 years old now. He said a lovely few words.

Castletown Liam Mellows GAA

It’s a hive of activity at our pitches in Castletown and Coolgreany at the minute with our senior and underage football, ladies’ football, hurling and camogie now in full swing.

Castletown Liam Mellows Healthy Club are looking for expression of interest in the following: Social Rounders, GAA for Lads and Dads, GAA four Mothers and Others.

Please contact or just text you name and number to Liz: 086 3879321, Sandra: 087 6207200, Catherine: 087 2067685, Caroline: 087 2049802, Outdoor Circuit Training starts Saturday morning July 17, 10.11 p.m. €5 drop in. All above are open to club and non-club members.

Local Notes

Please remember to forward all notes to me by 8 p.m. on Thursday evening for inclusion in the following week’s paper. Phone Dan: 087 4605166. Email danken9@gmail.com. Thank you for your support.

DONARD

Football Club notes

Two weeks ago our Junior Team took on unbeaten league leaders Kiltegan on their home pitch. Our lads won the toss and played downhill and discovered that it is easy to score down the hill. We had a big lead at the break but it all changed in the second period. The locals ran riot and scored from all angles. New goalie Pat Flynn stopped some goal shots and took down a few going over the bar. The sides were level with a few minutes left, were the locals going to score again?. We got position in midfield got in around goal area and Ray Halloran scored the winning point.

Our team in Kiltegan were Pat Flynn, Shane Eagers, Oisin Traynor, Declan Healy, Liam Fox, Willie Eagers, Ben Wright, Ed. Flynn, Ronan Kelly, Dan Furlong, Micky Byrne, James Eagers, Gavin Walshe, Ray Halloran, Conor Kearney, and David Fox.

Our Division 2 Team played Stratford away on Saturday in the league. We got a good start here with three goals in the first half. We had a full squad available and Stratford had a few lads way on hurling service with the County Senior team. We had a good lead at the break and all the subs got a run.

Team was Brian Keogh, Ronan Kelly, Jack Grace, Kevin Osbourne, Tadgh McCarthy-Griffin, Colm Osbourne, Conor Healy, John Hanbidge, Seán Brannigan, Brian Lennon, Kevin Kealy, Liam Monahan, Shane Daly, Alan Daly and Dan Furlong.

No winner of last week’s lotto, the winning numbers were 20, 21, 28 and 29, there were no match 3’s either, so four lucky dips instead, they were Shane McVeigh, Davy Leigh, Joe Dalton and Jim O’Neill. The winning promoter was Eddie Kelly. Next week’s jackpot stands at €6,000.

DUNLAVIN

Cemetery Mass

The Hollywood Cemetery Mass will take place on August 27 at 7 p.m. Please spread the word.

Hazardous waste

Hazardous Waste can be brought to Recycling facility in Rampere, Baltinglass on August 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Forum news

After 17 months it was lovely to see faces at the last Forum meeting. It was nice to have all the members back to share the news with them that Ms Anne Tynte has transferred ownership of Dunlavin Handball Alley and Dunlavin Fair Green to Dunlavin & District Forum for the community of Dunlavin.

It is a special night for our community. The Fair Green was first recorded in the history books in the mid 1600’s when permission was sought to hold fairs in the village by Sir Richard Bulkeley. It passed into the Tynte Family in 1710 and is now with the Dunlavin community.

It will remain as a place of relaxation and recreation and will no doubt continue to enhance our beautiful village.

We would like to acknowledge the support of the members of Dunlavin Playground CLG in bringing this to fruition and also thank Mr. Peter Doyle of Doyle Fox and Associates for his help and support.

Community Shop

Dunlavin Community Shop is open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday/ Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday/Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop now have a selection of Communion dresses in stock. Please drop in and show your support.

Dunlavin Defibrillators

Defibrillators can be found in the following locations: In Dunlavin Fire Station (carried on the engine at all times); Centra (on wall outside); Dunlavin GAA Club; Dublin Products; St. Kevin Community College; Scoil Nioclais Naofa Dunlavin Health Centre. Also thank you to the great team of First Responders in our Town.

Teen Scene

After a very challenging year Teen Scene Dunlavin are looking forward to opening its doors again in September. They are currently looking to recruit new leaders. If this is something you might be interested in plz contact Michelle at 086 8346170 or Adrienne at 085 1363858. Also keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates on registration and new members. Thank you.

Trips to Cork and Galway

Ger and Josie Duffy are organising the following trips. Three nights in Cork August 15 to August 18. Four nights to Galway 26th-September 30. Enquiries to Josie at 059 6471681 or 087 2543235.

Rosary returns

Praying the Rosary has returned in St Nicholas of Myra Church on Wednesday mornings at 10am. All are welcome.

Church gardener

A Gardener is sought for St. Nicholas of Myra – To qualify for this position you must be in receipt of a Social Welfare payment for at least a year and be over 21 years of age, training will be provided. For further details contact Tom Whittle on 0879227051 or send an email to stratfordce@gmail.com

Mobile Recycling

Mobile Recycling has recommenced–Dunlavin on second Saturday of month, outside church of Ireland from 10 a.m. to midday; and in Hollywood on third Saturday of month, outside the National School from 10 a.m. to midday.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels continue to deliver meals on Wednesdays in the area. If anyone would like a hot dinner delivered to their home please telephone 087 9693960.

Panic Buttons

Anyone, who is over the age of 65 may apply for a Panic Button. If you are interested, or know of someone who may require one, the necessary application form can be accessed by calling 086 1020303.

Postage Stamps

Please keep your used postage stamps for St Patrick’s Missions, Kiltegan, who can use them to fundraise. Used stamps can be dropped into the parish office any time. Thank you to all who have donated stamps throughout the past year.

Library Service

Libraries have re-opened. Lots of exciting books in store, especially for children. Great way to introduce young children to reading.

Soccer winners

Recent winners were Mary Ross and Dermot Hughes. Sellers Mag Lynott and Julia Murphy. Cards are on sale every week. Thanks to all who support this fundraiser.

Website

Check out Dunlavin.ie for all the updates in your local village.

TINAHELY

Aughrim market

Aughrim Town and Country Market are delighted to have our wonderful craftspeople back to the Market, Every Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We are offering beautiful Handmade Jewellery, Cute Baby Knits incredibly beautiful soft furnishings such as cushions, throws for sofa and bed in the most beautiful repurposed fabrics, recycled shopping bags etc. Hand painted house signs for home and garden. Gifts for your four legged friends and heaven sent house aromas and candles. Organic fruit and vegetables, Happy Hens eggs, delicious traditional home baking, scrumptious biscuits and sourdough and rye breads etc. Marmalade and jams.

All welcome to the pavilion in the park and enjoy healthy snacks and organic coffee/tea from the Lean Green Machine overlooking the Lake. Please continue to respect that Masks are required and social distancing of 2mtrs to comply with Covid 19 regulations. Info: Caroline 086 0865838.

Your news

If you have an upcoming event in the Tinahely area and surrounds, please email details to us at tinahelynotes@gmail.com. It’s a great way for people to see your event.