ANNACURRA

Parish Journal

After the year we’ve had, and indeed are still having, it is a good time to create a new parish journal. There are events that we want to commemorate and to remember.

I think the best way to think of a parish journal is to imagine someone reading it in thirty, fifty, or a hundred years. What would you like them to see and read about? We owe it to the next generations to record.

Due to GDPR and Data Protection, it will be a different journal than previous ones, but it can still be one that we can be proud of. I would encourage any clubs, societies, and organisations in the parish/village to get involved and write a report on their events and activities. All contributions are welcome – the more the merrier. Articles are welcome. Please get in touch if you need any clarification. Help will be given if anyone needs it for typing and editing.

I want to thank Kathleen McAllister, Marguerite Shannon, and Pádraig Healy for being willing to be involved in the project.

Closing date for submissions will be August 10 and we will hopefully have it ready for the end of the year.

GAA lotto

results for July 19. No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 1, 5, 24 and 25. Match-three winner John O’Neill. Kilpipe. Lotto jackpot now €6,000. Draw held on Monday night.

Sheep Breeders show

Aughrim Sheep Breeders will hold their annual show and Sale on Friday, September 3, in Carnew Mart. Sheep will be penned and sold in the usual class format. For Entry forms or further information, contact Alan Kinsella at 087 2792157/alantkinsella@gmail.com or Carnew Mart at 053 9426234.

Notes

Items to be included in Annacurra notes can be emailed to annacurra@gmail.com by 9 p.m. on Sunday evening or phone 083 3136925.

AUGHRIM

Lotto

The numbers 8, 14, 26 and 28 were drawn in the Aughrim Sports Club lotto on Monday July19th. The jackpot of €4,700 was won by John Doug Doyle, Tinakilly. There were two match-three winners: Danny O’Sullivan (on line) and Zoe and Becky c/o Gossy. The jackpot for Monday, July 26, will be €2,000.

People now have the facility to do the Aughrim Sports Club lotto online. Just go to clubforce.com Aughrim Sports club lotto and take it from there.

The weekly lotto supports Aughrim camogie club, Aughrim GAA club, Aughrim Rangers Soccer club and Aughrim sports complex. People, who support the weekly lotto are lending support to the local sports clubs who are very much part of the community.

Pilates Al Fresco

New outdoor pilates classes have started for the summer in a pretty and private garden based in Aughrim Sports Complex. Classes are running over the next few weeks on Tuesdays at 5.15 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6.15 p.m. These classes are weather dependent and are €10 pay-as-you-go. Open to beginners and improvers. For info contact Martina at 086 8729391 or DM @martinabyrnepilateswicklow or email mafd2001@yahoo.ie.

Town and Country Market

Aughrim Town and Country Market are delighted to have our wonderful craftspeople back to the Market, Every Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We are offering beautiful Handmade Jewellery, Cute Baby Knits incredibly beautiful Soft Furnishings such as Cushions, Throws for Sofa and bed in the most beautiful repurposed fabrics, Recycled Shopping Bags etc. Hand Painted House Signs for home and garden. Gifts for your four legged friends and heaven sent House Aromas and Candles. Organic fruit and Vegetables, Happy Hens eggs, Delicious traditional Home Baking, Scrumptious Biscuits and Sourdough and Rye Breads etc. Marmalade and Jams.

All welcome to the Pavilion in the park and enjoy Healthy snacks and Organic Coffee/Tea from the Lean Green Machine overlooking the Lake. Please continue to respect that Masks are required and social distancing of 2mtrs to comply with Covid 19 regulations. Info: Caroline 086 0865838.

Annual Sheep Show/Sale

Notes Deadline

Please note change of email address. Items to be included in the Aughrim notes should be emailed to aughrimnotes@gmail.com or 087 9059594 before 8 p.m. on Sundays. Do not send attachments.

CARNEW

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended to Paula Hourigan Austin, Kilcavan her family and relatives on the death of her father Tom Hourigan, Limerick, who died during the week.

GAA lotto

Carnew GAA lotto was not won, numbers were 13, 15, 18 and 26,; lucky-dip winners were James O’Toole and Dylan and George Lynch. The next draw is on August 2 and the jackpot is €8,600. Tickets can be bought online or in local shops.

Drive-in bingo

The next drive-in bingo in Carnew is on Sunday, August 1, at 2 p.m.

Vintage Working Day

Carnew Heritage club are hoping to run a Vintage Working Day on Sunday, September 19, depending on COVID-19 public guidelines in place, more details to follow.

GLENEALY

Astroturf

The Astroturf is now open for tennis/training up to pods of 15 people - to book please call 0404 44040.

Book exchange

If anyone would like to exchange books or take books the book shelf is just inside the main door at hall. Great selection to choose from. Times for exchange or collection of books is 10a.m. to 1p.m.

Auction update

Unfortunately we have been unable to fundraise for the last year but if anyone has good saleable items please consider us when restrictions ease. You can contact us on 0404 44040.

Glenealy IT Centre

Safe Pass – Glenealy IT Centre will be offering Safe Pass training on Monday, August 9. Few places remain. Please contact 0404 44980 or manager@glenealy.ie to book.

First Aid Responder Course – Registration is open for our PHECC accredited First Aid Responder three-day course. Commencing September 1. Places are limited so book early. Contact Glenealy IT Centre 0404 44980 or manager@glenealy.ie.

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

Brockagh Market

Our outdoor only, Brockagh Market is back on Sunday, August 8. Open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free entry (limited parking).Tea, coffee and food snacks are available to purchase on the day.

The barrier will be locked from 6 p.m. Saturday evening, August 9, till 9 a.m. Sunday morning. You can contact us by phone 0404 45600 (Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or email brockaghcarboot@gmail.com.

Social distancing and masks must be worn in accordance with government guidelines.

Live music at Brockagh

As part of the Government’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, Wicklow County Arts Office is proud to present a summer songs concert with Hothouse Flowers, Leslie Dowdall and Mark Caplice and Mobile Music Machine 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Brockagh Centre, Laragh on Saturday, August 21, Having had to put their touring on hold for 2020, Hothouse Flowers can’t wait to safely get back to their natural habitat in front of a live audience. Earlier, Leslie Dowdall will then take to the stage with Multi-Award-Winning Songwriter and Producer Mark Caplice. Mobile Music Machine will open the show and showcase why they are some of Ireland’s leading classical musicians.

Tickets can be booked only through Eventbrite.(Please read terms and conditions before booking)

Family Nature Walk

Little explorers and their families will join a National Park Education Guide to hunt for bugs, search for tracks and signs and discover what flowers are currently in bloom. There might even be time for a story and some of the legends of Glendalough.

Families may wish to bring their own bug/jam jar and some pencils and paper.

This event is aimed at families of primary school aged children and will start outside the National Park Information Office at the Upper Lake, Glendalough. Thursday, July 29, at 11 a.m. Booking is essential. Contact wickloweducationcentre@housing.gov.ie.

Spaces are limited and Covid-19 measures will be in place on the day.

car park closed

The barrier will be down on July 28 at 5 p.m. in the Brockagh Resource Centre car park due to an private event in the centre on July 29. Public access to the centre car park will resume Thursday evening, July 29.

Parent and Toddler Group – Initiative Grants

The Brockagh Resource Centre has provided a space for a Mother, baby and Toddler Group for some years now. If you are interesting in running this group contact us at brockaghoffice@gmail.com as there is funding now available.

Applications for funding under this scheme should only be made by parent and Toddler Groups that are organised on a not for profit basis and involve the participation of parents in the community. Grants will normally range from €100 to €1,250. Existing groups can apply for a maximum grant of €800. New start up groups may apply for a maximum grant of up to €1,250. The closing date for applications is Friday, September 10, at 5 p.m.

Walking group

On Monday mornings weekly at 10 a.m. join the Laragh walking group at the Brockagh Resource Centre for a walk around the Glendalough area for approximately one hour.

RATHDRUM

Liam ‘Tiny’ Kenny Memorial Run and Show

The Liam ‘Tiny’ Kenny Memorial Run and Show will take place on August 29 in aid of Rathdrum Cancer Support in conjunction with Wicklow Vintage Club and Liam’s Family. Registration takes place from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on August 29 at Ballinacor Community Park, Kirikee. Memorial Run departs at 1 p.m. The run is open to vintage, classic, cars, tractors, lorries, motor bikes etc.

Bingo

Weather permitting there will be outdoor bingo on Sunday, August 1, at 3 p.m. at the RDA Hall. Given the COVID guidelines it is requested that all patrons attending adhere to the regulations and follow the instruction of stewards on the day to ensure the safety of all attending.

This is not a drive in bingo, seats from the RDA will be arranged outdoors, and bingo will operate in the same way as indoors. If the weather turns wet it will be cancelled at short notice. Keep up to date by checking the RDA Facebook page. If the warm weather prevails don’t forget the sunscreen and water. All patrons will be requested to leave their name and number for contact tracing purposes.

Children will not be permitted to play or accompany adults into the private outdoor area as numbers will be strictly controlled and once we reach capacity the doors will close.

Tokyo Olympics

Best of luck is extended to Fionnuala McCormack who is representing Ireland in the marathon in the Olympics on August 6. Fionnuala is a Wicklow lady and has often participated in running events in Rathdrum. She is a patron of the Wicklow Hospice and regularly has appeared at fundraising events.

Dog Fouling

Once again there is a need to highlight the fact that some people still show no responsibility cleaning up after their dogs around the town and particularly around the river walk. This is an unhygienic and disgusting habit and needs to be tackled.

Rathdrum Scouts

The Scout group is looking for adult volunteers to become leaders with the sixth Wicklow Scout Troop. Training will be provided. Contact 6thwicklowscouts@gmail.com or 086 8554262.

SHILLELAGH

Aughrim market

