Lights will soon shine on Wicklow town’s historic monuments

Two of Wicklow town’s historic monuments will soon be lit up thanks to the impending completion of a lighting project.

At their July monthly meeting, elected members of Wicklow Municipal District were updated on several engineering projects taking place or due to start, including lighting works at a number of key areas in Wicklow town.

They were told that contractors for the historic monument lighting project for Wicklow town have installed lights at the Black Castle and at Wicklow Parish Church, Church of Ireland. Certification is complete and the contractor is liaising with the ESB to complete the power supply connections. The contractor is also to mount lights at the Stone Bridge and on Parnell Bridge within coming weeks.

It was hoped the installation of LED heads at Wicklow Sailing Club steps would be completed by the end of July. Lights at the Orchard to the back of Wicklow Courthouse have been ordered and will be installed in the coming weeks.

The Leg of Mutton lights in Wicklow town are now operational and connected to the network. Benches ordered for the Port road and locations have been identified. Concrete bases for the benches are due to be installed this week.

Applications have also been submitted to ESB for power supplies to Laragh Pedestrian Crossing, Moneystown Pedestrian Crossing, Annamoe Pedestrian Crossing and additional public lighting on bridge and street in Annamoe.