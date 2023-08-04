Library talk to focus on work of Wicklow Barn Owl Project

The talk on the Wicklow Barn Owl Project takes place on Tuesday, August 15 at Wicklow Library.

In 2022 the Heritage Office of Wicklow County Council in partnership with local National Parks and Wildlife Service staff, initiated the Wicklow Barn Owl project

Project Field Officer Oran O’Sullivan will provide an update on the project on Tuesday, August 17 at Wicklow Library, starting at 7 p.m.

The aim of the project is to gather baseline data on Barn Owls in County Wicklow and providing suitable supplementary habitat through the installation of Barn Owl nesting boxes where appropriate. Nationally Barn Owl numbers have suffered due to the lack of habitat and rodenticide poisoning and the project aims to reverse this decline in Wicklow.

Thanks to the enthusiasm of interested individuals all over the county, multiple sightings of Barn Owls have been reported on project’s GIS data base and over 50 nesting boxes have been installed. Members have been busy surveying each of these nesting boxes over the summer season in the hopes of attracting breeding pairs.

Oran’s talk is free to attend but capacity is limited so please email wicklib@wicklowcoco.ie or call the library at 0404-67025 to book your place.