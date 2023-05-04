Leading Wicklow social activists selected for Social Democrats local elections campaign

THE Wicklow branch of the Social Democrats has formerly selected the Chairs of the Community Pool for West Wicklow campaign group and ReWild Wicklow to contest the upcoming local elections.

Deirdre McCormack of Blessington and Wicklow town native Danny Alvey were both selected at the Social Democrats selection convention held on Saturday, April 29.

Deirdre, the current Vice-Chair of the Social Democrats Wicklow branch, is known in the Baltinglass Municipal District for her work on the campaign for a local swimming pool for the area. As the founding member and Chairperson of the Community Pool for West Wicklow campaign Deirdre has been actively campaigning for the development of community facilities and amenities in west Wicklow since 2018.

Deirdre’s experience working with community groups, local sports clubs, schools and businesses was demonstrated by Pop-Up Pool in Blessington, which she arranged with assistance from Wicklow County Council and Swim Ireland. Deirdre’s commitment and dedication to help improve her community was recognised when she was awarded the County Wicklow Volunteer Centre 2021 Local Hero Award for the Baltinglass Municipal District.

On being selected Deirdre McCormack commented: “I am delighted and honoured to have been selected to represent the Social Democrats in the Baltinglass Municipal District local election next year. We have an amazing community in west Wicklow but time and time again we are let down by our lack of facilities and amenities such as parks, playgrounds, sports pitches and of course the lack of a swimming pool.

“Many of our towns and villages have poor public transport options, if any. Our schools are finding themselves having to lobby and fight to be granted the necessary resources to expand and grow with our communities. Sometimes it feels like west Wicklow has been forgotten or left behind.

"We need a strong voice to represent West Wicklow and speak up to make sure we get the facilities, amenities and services that our community needs. I believe that I can be this voice for West Wicklow and I look forward to getting out and meeting as many people across the Baltinglass Municipal District as possible over the next year.”

Danny is a native of Wicklow town who has been living in Newtownmountkennedy with his young family for the past four years. He is particularly known for founding the community group ReWild Wicklow with his siblings and other local people passionate about improving biodiversity. In less than two years their group has recruited over 1,000 volunteers and now partners with 14 other conservation organisations in Wicklow, restoring our damaged habitats through the practical means of tree planting and peatland re-wetting.

Danny is also vice-chair of Newtown Tidy Towns, and recently created and launched a wildflower corridor and walk around the town.

In addition, Danny has been involved with many other community groups in the district over the years including South Wicklow Together for Yes, Wicklow Welcomes and the Greenway committee of the Wicklow Town Team.

He said: “I am delighted and honoured to receive the backing of the branch here today to put myself forward as a candidate to the Wicklow County Council in 2024.

“With the demands of a young family and a busy job, it can be hard for people of my generation to make the commitment to community life. But I have been spurred into action by my love of nature and our beautiful county and the sad condition I see it in now. And unfortunately, the biodiversity crisis is not the only one in this country, we also have crises in housing, healthcare and education, all of which have impacted my own family and so many others across this district.

"But I am an optimist and a doer and I believe by working together and adopting social democratic policies as a route forward for Ireland we can overcome these issues and make our communities and environment so much better.”

Social Democrat Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore congratulated both Danny and Deirdre on their selection.

“Danny Alvey has been a member of the Social Democrats for many years and has played an active role in a number of local community groups carrying out important work which has benefited both the community in Newtown and his native Wicklow town community.

“Danny’s passion for the environment is clear from his work with ReWild Wicklow and his enthusiasm and dedication to ensuring social justice for all is evident through his professional career in the charity sector.

“I have worked with Deirdre McCormack as a community activist, a member of the Social Democrats and most recently as part of my team here in Wicklow. Deirdre’s commitment to the campaign for a swimming pool in west Wicklow and her drive and passion to see the provision of better facilities and services for her community is obvious to all who meet her.

“We have worked together on several issues from helping Blessington Community College and Blessington Educate Together NS receive approval for their much-needed expansions, to supporting Hyperemesis Ireland in their call for a fair and accessible Cariban Reimbursement Scheme for all Hyperemesis patients. Her dedication to helping people and calling out social injustices are evident in both her personal and professional life,” said Deputy Whitmore.