Last-minute route cancellation leaves Wicklow child with down syndrome without school bus

A Wicklow town mother has shared her frustration after she was informed two days before the start of school that there was no bus to transport her 16-year-old special needs daughter to St Catherine’s Special School.

Sarah Gorman, who has Down Syndrome and is the daughter of Tara Gargan, has been attending St Catherine’s for most of her life. Her mother has encountered difficulties in previous years when it comes to school transport, often left scrambling at the last minute to try to arrange transport until a bus place for Sarah is confirmed, with school having already started for the year.

However, Tara’s frustration levels reached breaking point this week when she was informed there wasn’t a bus to collect Sarah and other children from Wicklow town who attend St Catherine’s.

“I was only notified on Monday (last week) that the tender had gone out but no contract for our route in Wicklow town had been appointed. Trying to contact Bus Éireann was impossible, with calls going unanswered, or you were cut off when you got through. Emails also kept bouncing back.

“If Tesco have software that can predict what I buy based on trends before I make a purchase, then surely the Department of Education know based on births who will need transport, especially in special needs education when it actually forms such an integral part of the child’s day.

“There are issues every year and I can’t think of a single year where there wasn’t some sort of disruption for Sarah.

“Everything just seems to be left to the very last minute. This year was the straw that broke the camel’s back and these continuous issues with school transport each year really need to be highlighted.”

While St Catherine’s Special School have been very supportive towards Tara and other impacted children, she lays the blame solely at the doors of the Department of Education and Bus Éireann.

“The same thing happens every year. There is always some sort of disruption. The Government and Bus Éireann are prepared to take the pain this causes and seem to think it will just go away if ignored. The people manning the telephone lines who are meant to help parents are basically being used as human shields. They are the ones having to deal with distraught parents.

“I actually have some sympathy with the position they are being placed in. I was constantly asked for Sarah’s bus pass number and I had to repeatedly tell them that she attends a special needs school and therefore doesn’t get a bus pass number.

“You are just basically sent around on a loop from the Department to Bus Éireann and then back again. They couldn’t even find Sarah’s name on the system.

“I spent the whole of Monday and Tuesday (last week) trying to find out what was going on, and it was horrific. I had to bring Sarah to and from school on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as some of her classmates, which wasn’t easy as I work and had to rearrange a lot of things.

“At times it just feels like unbearable pressure is being placed on parents which could easily be avoided.”

“The whole system simply doesn’t work. The same mistakes are made every year and no lessons ever seem to be learnt. If a bus route is established then it should be for a number of years rather than just for nine months.”

Routine is also vitally important to vulnerable children such as Sarah and her St Catherine’s cohorts.

Tara added: “She was delighted I was bringing her to school. She thinks the school bus is broken but she has already said she doesn’t want to go back on the bus. Routine is so massively important to all the children attending St Catherine’s. Sarah usually loved getting the bus which has the same group of children travelling to the school every day.

“Breaking that routine can be very stressful for both the child and the parents. Each of these children has individual needs that have to be considered but just seem to be ignored.”

Tara was finally informed on Friday afternoon that a new bus was in place, starting on Monday and continuing for the rest of the school year.

“I just had an incredibly stressful week which could easily be avoided if only Department and Bus Eireann could get their act together. The system is completely disjointed and doesn’t take either parents or their children into consideration in the way it should,” stated Tara.​