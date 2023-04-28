Kilquade Cup golf outing seeks players for annual fundraiser

The Kilquade Cup, the annual golf outing held in Delgany Golf Club as a fundraiser for the local parish of Kilquade, which includes Delgany, Kilcoole, Newcastle and Newtown, returns this year for any golfers interested in teeing up.

The event is sponsored by Arboretum Kilquade and this year’s competition takes place on Thursday, May 4, on the spectacular Delgany parkland course.

Teams of four can play in one of two competitions; a morning 9-hole Scramble, with a shotgun start at 9.30am, or the 18-hole Kilquade Cup, also a Stableford Scramble, which tees off at 1.30pm to a shotgun start.

Team entry for the morning 9-hole competition is €120, with a light lunch served in the clubhouse afterwards. Players in this competition will compete for the newly inaugurated Kilquade Plate, with many additional team prizes presented.

Entry for the prestigious Kilquade Cup competition is €300 for a team of four players, which also includes dinner and entertainment in Delgany Golf Club afterwards, at 7.30pm. Up to a dozen separate team prizes are in the mix on the day.

Non-golfing guests are also invited to book for the dinner and social evening in Delgany Golf Club, on May 4, which features music and entertainment, a Golden Ticket Raffle and an auction for fabulous prizes. Individual tickets for the Kilquade Cup gala dinner are priced at €35.00.

Parish Priest, Fr John Daly, is encouraging local companies and groups to enter teams and to sponsor holes and prizes at the fundraising event. He thanked Delgany Golf Club for generously giving over the course and club facilities for the longstanding parish fundraiser, as well as parishioners who are buying raffle tickets and entering teams in the golf outing

“After a three-year break, the renewal of the Kilquade Cup is a welcome opportunity for local golfers and businesses to, once again, help our parish meet the needs of the local communities. The money raised will see improvement works in each of the parish churches, including upgrading technology systems to make ceremonies more accessible to parishioners.”

Barry Doyle of Arboretum garden centre said the family business has been warmly welcomed into the local community in the last eight years, and is happy to contribute to parish life.

“We are grateful to our customers in the wider Kilquade area who support us, and our sponsorship involvement in the Kilquade Cup since 2016 is just one way of thanking the local community”, he said.

Golf club or society membership is preferred for Kilquade Cup participation, and the competition is open to all ages, including junior members. Teams for the 9-hole or 18-hole competition an be booked now on: kilquadecup@gkpastoralarea.ie, or by calling the organisers, June, on 087-2469924 or John on 087-2592538.

The parish office at Kilian House Family Centre in Greystones can be contacted about sponsorships, or to attend the Kilquade Cup gala evening celebration in Delgany Golf Club on Thursday, May 4.