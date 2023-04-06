Kilpipe Church and Newcastle Castle among five Wicklow projects to receive Community Monuments funding

FIVE archaeological heritage projects in County Wicklow will share an allocation of €107,652 as part of the Government’s Community Monuments Fund.

The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection, and promotion of local monuments and historic sites, in alignment with the aims of the Government’s new heritage plan, Heritage Ireland 2030, and the Climate Change Sectoral Adaptation Plan.

The scheme contains a range of measures that seek to enable conservation to be carried out on archaeological monuments in need of urgent support, encourage access to these monuments and improve their presentation, and build resilience to enable these monuments to withstand the effects of climate change.

€30,000 in funding has been allocated to Kilpipe Church, €30,000 toward South West Wicklow Graveyards, €29,983 in funding for Newcastle Castle, €12,669 for Deralossary Church and Graveyard and €5,000 has been allocated to Drumgoff Barracks.

The scheme offers three funding streams to support a broad range of measures aimed at protecting and promoting archaeological monuments, including emergency conservation repair works at monuments, masonry repair, the development of Conservation Management Plans, access infrastructure and installation of interpretation signage, and communication projects aimed at disseminating knowledge of Ireland’s archaeological heritage.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD said: “I am delighted to announce funding for 140 archaeological heritage projects across the country under the Community Monuments Fund to a total of €8 million.

"This fund has supported over 330 projects since its establishment in 2020, making a tangible, positive impact to the medieval forts and churches and the historic graveyards and castles into which the lives of our ancestors are woven, along with our own, connecting us to our ancient past.

“It is also, of course, an investment in our future: in the ongoing care, conservation and promotion of these remarkable monuments and historic sites, and in the communities and heritage professionals who expertly manage the effort to conserve, protect and share them. I’d like to thank all of this year’s applicants for their efforts, and wish the successful grantees the very best of luck with their projects.”