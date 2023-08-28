Jungle and Jessie Ware among early line-up at Wicklow’s Beyond the Pale Festival 2024

Jessie Ware will appear at next year's Beyond the Pale festival, which will return to Glendalough, Wicklow from June 21 to June 23.

The Beyond the Pale festival will return to Glendalough, Wicklow between June 21 and 23 next year. Photo: Glen Bollard

Beyond the Pale organisers have whet the appetites of festival-goers by confirming the first 14 acts that will grace the blossoming event when it returns to the Glendalough Estate in Wicklow, from June 21 to June 23.

Back for the third time, next year’s festivities promise to be bigger and better than ever, with an increased capacity for up to 12,500 (up from 10,000) revellers, who will be welcomed into ancient and picturesque Glendalough with open arms.

The acts joining the third edition of Beyond The Pale (BTP) are some of the most exciting the Garden County has had the pleasure of hosting.

Following a slew of hit singles this year and their biggest-ever show this summer, British electronic music project Jungle has been confirmed as one of next year’s headliners, alongside talented singer, songwriter and broadcaster Jessie Ware, who is riding high off the back of a high-energy disco live show.

For both Jungle and Jessie Ware, BTP'24 will be their only show in Ireland in the summer of 2024 and are sure to draw massive crowds.

Also taking to the stage will be Welsh singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Novo Amor, highly-acclaimed electronic producer Kelly Lee Owens, Dublin contemporary post-punk heroes Gilla Band - for whom BTP'24 will also be their only show in Ireland next year – and self-taught pianist and beats innovator Tourist.

Among the other acts performing in Glendalough next summer are Goa-based yoga-rave ambient duo Hang Massive, Galway’s unique electro-trad legend Daithí, Berlin trailblazer Parra For Cuva, Mancunian rave legends 808 State, Ninja Tunes' blissful neo-classical pianist James Heather, electronica icon Rival Consoles, Wicklow songstress Anna Mieke and a reggae festival masterclass courtesy of Trojan Soundsystem.

“Here it is – your first glimpse at what awaits you next summer on the beautiful ground of Glendalough Estate,” a BTP organiser said.

“We are so proud to reveal the first 14 of the hundreds of acts & performers that will be joining us for another incredible weekend of music, arts, food, wellness, and so much more.

“We’re committed to making our third-celebration together our most special one yet. With two more headliners and a whole host of other surprises yet to be disclosed, this is only the beginning.”

Limited early bird weekend camping tickets are currently available for Beyond the Pale 2024 via their website, at €199 for adults and €39 for kids.

There are limited stocks that will sell out soon, so if you want to secure your place for the lowest possible price, now is the time!

To book or for more information visit ItsBeyondThePale.ie.