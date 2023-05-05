Joy as campaign for new Special School bus hits €18,000 after 120k walk

A CAMPAIGN to buy a new bus for St Catherine’s Special School has raised more than €18,000 already after a huge sponsored walk at Greystones Sports Park.

More than 200 people associated with St Catherine’s Special School walked, wheeled, rolled and cycled a total of 120km to help raise funds for a school bus for pupils who have moderate, severe and profound learning abilities.

The pupils who attend all 16 classes in St Catherine’s took part, alongside staff, parents, bus drivers, bus escorts, nurses, members of the school Board of Management, as well as members of the Sugarloaf Lions and Centra Kilcoole.

St. Catherine’s Special School’s ethos is to create an educational environment which removes barriers to learning and cultivates a learning world conducive to supporting each of their 93 pupils to reach their full potential. The sponsored event was a reflection of this ethos.

An online fundraiser at iDonate.ie has set a target of raising €20,000 towards the cost of the new bus. That online campaign has now raised more than €18,000. You can sponsor the pupils and donate via www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/busstcatherinesSS.