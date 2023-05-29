Jordann Wizowski (6) takes on RNLI Mayday Mile for Wicklow lifeboat

WICKLOW RNLI’s number one support Jordann Wizowski completed a poignant walk last as part of the RNLI’s annual Mayday Mile Challenge.

The plucky six-year-old marched from Wicklow RNLI’s former station on the Murrough all the way to their current lifeboat station in Wicklow Harbour.

As he passed the lifeboat moored on the South Quay, he was invited on a tour of the Shannon class lifeboat by Station Mechanic Peter Byrne.

In 2022 Jordann raised a total of €250 from family and friends after completing his first Mayday Mile walk. This year he hopes to increase his donation.

Jordann, who is a RNLI Storm Force member, completed his second annual walk at the present lifeboat station on the East pier just after 4:30pm on Friday afternoon. He hopes to return later next month to present his donation to the crew.

Storm Force is the RNLI’s educational club for under-11s.