John Finlay’s Wicklow town history book returns with added map

COPIES of historian John Finlay’s 2013 release ‘Footsteps through Wicklow’s Past’ have been reprinted and are available to purchase.

Wicklow town man John is the Chair of the Wicklow Historical Society, formed in 1986, and is also one of the guides of the popular heritage trail walks which take place each Saturday.

Initially, 1,500 copies of ‘Footsteps through Wicklow’s Past’ were released ten years ago and soon sold out.

“The research for the book took years and years and to begin with I felt it would only really be of interest to people living in Wicklow town, but copies were sent all over the world to people living in the likes of America and Australia.

“I bumped into a Dublin woman in the town who saw the book in Bridge Street Books and liked the look of it so she purchased a copy.

“She knew nothing about the town and found the book really helpful. The one thing she asked was would it be possible to put a map in the book so she would know where the likes of Quarantine Hill mentioned in the book was located.

“I never thought all of the 1,500 copies would sell out but the book has been out of print for the past six years.

“I was approached by lots of people about reprinting the book so I had another 500 copies printed which can be purchased in Bridge Street Books, Flannery’s or from myself.”

‘Footsteps through Wicklow’s Past’ contains 261 pages and charts the evolution of Wicklow town form the first settlers to the end of the Civil War and beyond. The book is also illustrated with over 170 colour photos.

The only change to the re-release is the inclusion of a map of Wicklow town courtesy of Uto Hogerzeil, similar to the Heritage Trail lecterns dotted around the town.

Meanwhile, John continues to guide the Saturday Heritage Trails in Wicklow town.

“I have been involved in historical walks around the town for 50 years now and the Heritage Trail walks are proving very popular.

“We had 14 attend last Saturday’s walk, including four people from South Africa. You get a good mix of people from different backgrounds.

“We trained in some new guides so we now have a team of nine. We meet each Saturday morning and focus on one side of the town, and then the following Saturday we tour the lower part of the town.”