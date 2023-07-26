Jack Whites Inn to host fundraising concert for young girl with Batten disease

JACK Whites Inn will hold a special fundraising event for an Irish girl who has Juvenile Batten disease CLN3.

The degenerative disorder causes a range of symptoms, which include loss of sight and seizures.

The concert for Dublin girl Evelyn O’Byrne takes place in Jack Whites Inn on Saturday, August 5. The performing acts include Zoo Station and special guests.

Read more Wicklow community rallies for terminal Gediminas Globys at Blackrock Hospice bake sale

The gates open at 4.30 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m. and will continue late into the night. Jack’s in a Box has popcorn, slushies candy ice cream and plenty of yummy treats for the kids to enjoy while also taking in the concert.

Tickets cost €20 and all ;proceeds on the night are in aid of Batten disease.