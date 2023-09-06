Irish Rail to begin coastal protection works on the Murrough in Wicklow

Irish Rail has confirmed that coastal protection works will commence along the Murrough later this month.

Over the years coastal erosion has eroded away sizeable sections of the Murrough, leading to increased calls to protect and preserve it against any further degradation. Another large section of the popular Wicklow town walk way was also washed away in August during Storm Betty.

The Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Emer O’Gorman, met with officials from Irish Rail last week and agreement was reached allowing Irish Rail access to the area.

Cllr Mary Kavanagh, a longstanding campaigner looking to save the Murrough, welcomed the news.

“I am delighted the works are about to commence. While we can’t hold back climate change, we can still protect the Murrough. If you aren’t from the area, then I really don’t think you understand just how important the Murrough is to everyone. I have been out walking there fort years and you meet all different types of people. To lose the Murrough would be a travesty.”

The works due to commence later in the month will start at the existing rock armour and will involve more rock revetments.

Irish Rail also established the East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects (ECRIPP), which aims to deliver the necessary enhanced coastal protection to the existing railway infrastructure in a number of key locations on this rail network. However, in advance of the ECRIPP, Cllr Kavanagh has sought assurance from the council to extent the temporary path put in place in arch.

She added: “Six months ago I asked for the temporary path to be extended further up towards the Monkey Pole but it wasn’t possible. My worry would be that while the railway line might be protected, pedestrian access could be lost. One more bad storm and that path is gone completely.

“I was given a commitment that the path will be included, as well as other works. I realise that we’re facing an uphill battle with climate change but the Murrough is too valuable an amenity to be lost to the community. We have to do all in our power to save it.”