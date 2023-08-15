Ireland rugby star Josh van Der Flier leaves message for young Wicklow players

Wicklow Rugby Football Club's hero, Josh van der Flier, had a few warm words for the members of his former club at their recent summer camp – an appropriate one at that, given Josh was abroad in Portugal on what he described as a “hot weather training week in 42 degrees”.

In a message posted on social media platform X to the young club members, Josh offered a few words of encouragement.

"I hope it’s going well,” he said to the participants in the Wicklow camp. “I haven’t missed one in a while but unfortunately I’m over in Portugal training for the World Cup on a hot weather training week and it’s 42 degrees. So it's very, very warm. I’d rather be in Wicklow.

"Sorry I can’t be there. I hope you’re all having a wonderful time, learning lots, getting better at rugby but more importantly you’re really enjoying yourselves and making new friends. I know I made a lot of friends when I played in Wicklow Rugby Club. And I know the summer camp is always good fun and hopefully you’ve some decent weather for it. I hope we’ll be able to give you something to cheer about in the World Cup,” he added.

The Leinster and Ireland star – who was named World Rugby Player of the Year last year – joined the club aged five and played at age grade level. His dad Dirk coached the WRFC under 8s, where Josh’s older brother Johann also played.

Josh moved on to represent his secondary school, Leinster and Ireland, but his scrum cap is still red to honour his hometown’s club, a place he still visits regularly.

In a Facebook post, the delighted club wrote: “Josh is a fantastic supporter of the summer camp and drops in every year to say hello and meet the kids. Best of luck to Josh and the Irish team in the upcoming World Cup campaign. We can’t wait!”