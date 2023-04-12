Injured walker rescued at Glenmacnass

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue teas were involved in assisting a walker who injured his ankle near Glenmacnass over the Easter weekend.

Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Irish Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team were both contacted on Saturday afternoon and made aware of a male walker who was in difficulties.

The patient was met by a Mountain Rescue vehicle while moving slowly off the mountain and transported by vehicle off the hill to be assessed by a Mountain Rescue advanced paramedic.