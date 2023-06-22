Huge new Wicklow hub for film industry businesses seeks tenants

Cllr Tom Fortune, Lorraine Gallagher, Eoin Naughton (Manager of the Clermont Screen Hub), Vibeke Delahunt (Head of Enterprise Office Wicklow), Emer O'Gorman (CEO of Wicklow County Council), outgoing Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley, Christine Flood and John Powderly (Wicklow County Council Film Commissioner) at the handing over of the keys to the Clermont Screen Hub at the Wicklow County Campus.

The keys to the newly constructed Clermont Screen Hub at the Wicklow County Campus in Clermont, Rathnew, were handed over on Monday.

The Clermont Screen Hub, adjacent to the historic setting of Clermont House, is now seeking expressions of interest from prospective tenants.

The hub will provide 10,000sq ft of private and co-working spaces and aims to boost job creation by supporting local businesses operating in the film and audio-visual sector.

It will support the content creation sector and will complement the film industry, with a particular focus on businesses servicing productions happening in County Wicklow.

It offers collaborative social spaces, a conference centre, podcast studio and access to a range of existing meeting rooms and training facilities on the larger Clermont campus.

Funding for the development was secured under the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment’s Regional Enterprise Development Fund, through Enterprise Ireland. The remainder was matched by Wicklow County Council.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, said: “The new Clermont Screen Hub has been completed to a very high standard. It is a very exciting development for Wicklow which demonstrates that the Council continues to be proactive in promoting the local screen industry and supporting local businesses in the sector.”

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, added: “We are very pleased to reach this stage in the ongoing development of Wicklow County Campus as a driver of innovation and job creation for Wicklow.

"There is already strong interest from prospective tenants which demonstrates that this project is aligned with the needs of the screen sector. The education and training remit of the Campus will also be reflected in the use of the Hub, with a range of training opportunities offered by the National Talent Academy for Film & TV Crew East.”

Expressions of interest should be sent by email to clermonthub@gmail.com