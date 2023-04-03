Home of Wicklow’s Sorrel and Eve goes on market at €450,000

A high-profile building centrally located in Market Square in Wicklow town has gone up for sale with an asking price of €450,000.

REA Forkin are handling the sale for what is considered an excellent trading location within the town.

The property currently occupies a modern 155 sq.m restaurant with rear service yard and store and an overhead two bedroom apartment of approximately 67sq.m. It also includes an outdoor seating area ad there is scope to change the use of the first-floor of the restaurant to residential use, subject to the relevant planning permissions.

The property arrives to the market in excellent condition. For the past four years the restaurant has been occupied by Sorrel & Eve Restaurant and Coffee Shop – currently closed having shut for a prolonged break on December 24.

The building enjoys one of the best trading locations in the town, positioned on the corner of the hugely popular Market Square and Main Street.

The current owners have extended, renovated and modernised the entire property, over the years. The front of the building faces on the pedestrian area of Market Square with outside customer seating overlooking the trees and Billy Byrne monument. The restaurant is spread over two floors.

At ground floor level there is an open foyer/reception area which acts as a coffee shop during the day.

The ground floor also accommodates customer toilets, fully equipped modern kitchen complete with dumbwaiter to first floor, refrigeration area, staff changing rooms and toilets.

At first floor level there is an open dining room that enjoys plenty of natural light from a number of windows on two sides.

In the corner there is a staff preparation area and access to the dumbwaiter. Ladies and gents toilets are located on this level also.

A two-bed apartment is available on the third floor, overlooking Market Square and would make an ideal rental property or accommodation for occupiers of the restaurant below.

It comprises of an entrance hall, open plan kitchen and lounge area, two double bedrooms with master en-suite and main bathroom.

You can arrange an appointment for a viewing by contacting REA Forkin on 0404-61933.