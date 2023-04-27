Historical talk in Rathdrum to focus on life of Captain Robert Halpin

RATHDRUM Historical Society will hoist a talk on Robert Charles Halpin taking place in the Ann Devlin Annex of the RDA Hall.

The talk will be given by Jim Rees, a well-known historian.

Robert Halpin was born at the Bridge Tavern in Wicklow Town in 1836 and died at Tinakilly House in Rathnew in 1894. He went to sea aged 11 and became a Master Mariner at 22. In his career, he captained the SS Great Eastern and also laid marine telegraph cables linking four continents.

The talk takes place on May 8 starting at 8 p.m.