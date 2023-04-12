Historical talk and poetry readings as part of Poetry Day walk from Glendasan to Glendalough

WICKLOW poet Jane Clarke and historian Joan Kavanagh will lead a special outdoor event as part of Poetry Day Ireland taking place on Thursday, April 27.

Jane and Joan will both head a 5km walk along the Miners’ Way from Glendasan to the Upper Lake in Glendalough.

Amid the spectacularly beautiful scenery of the Wicklow Mountains, participants will follow a path downhill along the Glendasan river and into the woods leading to Glendalough. Along the way Joan Kavanagh will speak about the mining history and Jane will read poems inspired by the lives of the miners as we pass the remains of old mine workings, ruins of houses where miners lived, stands of Scots Pine planted for pit props.

Jane is the author of two poetry collections and an illustrated poetry booklet. Her first and second collections were published by Bloodaxe Books, The River in 2015 and When the Tree Falls in 2019. Jane's third collection, A Change in the Air, will be published by Bloodaxe Books in May 2023.

Joan Kavanagh is an author and historian, and former manager of the Wicklow Family History Centre.

The meeting point is the Upper Car Park Glendalough at 10.30 a.m., from where a bus will take everyone to the starting point of the walk.

This is an easy to moderate hill walk with a descent and slight ascent. It is important to have warm clothes, rain gear and boots.

Places are limited and you can book your place at www.eventbrite.ie/e/the-miners-way-poetry-story-tickets-603624445967