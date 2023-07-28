Historic Wicklow gymnastics club launches fundraising drive for new equipment

The renowned Cobra Gymnastics club in Arklow has launched a fundraising drive for new equipment to continue their voluntary work nurturing young gymnasts from Wicklow and beyond.

Founded in 1996 by dedicated coach Trish New, the volunteer-led club cater to children as young as four all the way up to late teens, with expert instruction provided in a variety of disciplines, including artistic, trampoline, acro and tumbling.

Relying on Sports Capital Grants and generous donations from their community, the club has found itself at a crossroads, with a pressing need for upgraded equipment and additional coaches to cope with renewed interest from the community in the wake of the pandemic.

“We had run classes in the Coral Leisure Centre and then moved to the unit behind Funworks, which allowed us to expand and eventually led us to move to our current unit on Dock Road,” Cobra coach Katie Rek said.

“We are currently fundraising for new equipment for our club, as we are looking to improve our beam area and vault area as well as get a range of equipment for upskilling and recreational classes.

“People would be shocked by how expensive the equipment can be, and every time I mention the prices, faces just drop. For example, we are fundraising for a lot of smaller equipment pieces we need for new drills, and this basic stuff will cost us €18,000 for five or six items.

“That is the first half of the fundraising effort. The other is for our beam area, which is quite dated and needs new mats and beams. I think the quote for everything included is as much as €30,000.

“People might see our unit and think that we already have so much equipment, which we do. It is a well-equipped unit compared to other clubs, but you need to upgrade every few years as your gymnasts progress and numbers grow.

“We used to do a lot of fundraising before Covid, doing bag packing in Tesco and Dunnes Stores, and we have been very lucky to get Sports Capital Grants over the years,” Katie continued.

“However, we need to be able to pay money outright first before we can get reimbursed, which is why our fundraising has really kicked off recently – especially now that Covid is over and people are looking to get involved again.

“We held a spin-a-thon in the Bridgewater Shopping Centre in June, where the gymnasts jumped on the bikes for five hours. They raised €700 in the end, which was really good going.

“We also held a summer raffle where our gymnasts sold the tickets to win some amazing hampers, and we also had a summer party at the end of June, which was open to all kids aged four and over, where they got to see the place and have a bounce on our trampolines.

“It was a huge success, and many kids hope we host it again soon. We were very thankful to the mammies and daddies who helped us organise and run these events. Without them volunteering their time, we couldn't raise the much-needed funds!

“Word spread about the event, people started sharing it and donating to our GoFundMe page, which, combined with the raffle, spin-a-thon and party, has raised over €3,700 so far. We can't thank the public enough for their generosity – it's a great show of support for what we're doing here.”

Alongside Katie and Trish, Cobra Gymnastics’ dedicated team of coaches includes Tricia Sheahan, Emma Kearns, Mark Sheahan and their judge Aimee Spencer, who all give up their spare time out of their love for gymnastics, but also to introduce a different sport to the community and cater to children of all ages with their recreational and competitive programmes.

Under their capable stewardship, Cobra’s gymnasts have thrived, enjoying a successful 2022-2023 season that bore a haul of medals from the recent Gymnastics Ireland National Series in Blanchardstown.

One Cobra gymnast destined for greatness is 16-year-old Laoise Cox from Arklow, who attends East Glendalough in Wicklow town. A member of the Irish National squad for trampoline, Laoise has represented Ireland at international competitions, most recently at the Cascais Cup in Portugal in April, where she qualified for the finals and took home a gold medal.

“We’ve had lots of success this season, with loads of kids coming back with medals from the Gymnastics Ireland National Series – in artistic and trampoline,” Katie said.

“We have members from Gorey and the villages between there and Arklow. There are a few kids from Wicklow town and Rathnew too. We used to have many more, especially from Rathdrum and Wicklow town, but over Covid, all those kids jumped into their mid-teens – and plenty of other things became important!

“We’re building that age group back up, but we do have quite a lot of younger children, particularly in the recreational classes, who come from all over, because not all clubs are open to younger children.

“We have a few male members too who mostly stick to trampoline. One is a 12-year-old Ukrainian boy who lives in Wicklow town and catches a lift with me down to Arklow. He's very talented and got a silver medal in Blanchardstown.

“I think it's great for people on the outside to see that gymnastics is not just for four-year-olds or super-talented Olympic gymnasts. There is an in-between, and it's a great hobby to have.

“Like all gymnastic clubs, our successes and longevity are down to the calibre of people we have had volunteering over the years. People tend to forget that the club is voluntary, but when you explain that we all work and take time out of our days, they understand that we want the children to fall in love with the sport as we have.

“Trish New is the main person here – she started it all. I’m here for about 15 years, and we have another two coaches that have been involved for around 20 years.

“Quite a lot of our coaches have been parents who came along with their kids a couple of times, saw how quickly the children get results out of the classes and couldn't help but get involved. Little did they know that they'd be stuck here for the rest of their lives!

“Seriously though, we are always looking to expand our coaching team with people from all backgrounds. Our biggest hassle is getting coaches because it takes a lot of time for someone to gain the confidence to coach on their own, the qualifications, Garda vetting and all the other safety training.

“We mentor our older gymnasts to become coaches and judges. They start their journey at age 14 and begin coaching courses with Gymnastics Ireland to gain much-needed skills.

“It is very addictive, especially when you see the children develop so rapidly. As long as they develop a love for the sport, the parents will too, and inevitably one or two will get sucked in!"

To donate to Cobra Gymnastics' fundraising drive, gofundme.com/f/qd8mf8-raising-money-for-new-equipment

For more information about the club, visit cobragymnastics.com or follow their Instagram page.