Hikers smile through torrential rain to raise funds for Wicklow peatland restoration

The volunteers ready for their climb of Tonelagee.

FOURTEEN brave souls completed another soaking wet Reach the Peak fundraiser for the voluntary group ReWild Wicklow.

The sponsored guided walk to the peak of Tonelagee in the Wicklow Mountains helped to raise funds for peat restoration works ReWild Wicklow have planned with National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers. There is currently an estimated 343 hectares of extremely de-vegetated peatland in the Wicklow Mountains.

In heavy rain and low visibility the 14 volunteers ascended to the peak of Tonelagee, helping to so far raise €3,010.

This summer ReWild Wicklow will continue to expand on peatland restoration works by expanding on the work they are carrying out at Barnacullian Ridge restoration site.