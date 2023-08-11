Heritage Week in Wicklow – your complete guide to what's on around the county

A barn owl in flight. Wicklow Library will host an update on a project to rejuvenate this species in Wicklow.

COMMUNITIES across Wicklow will celebrate their traditions, skills and history as part of Heritage Week 2023.

The theme for National Heritage Week this year is ‘Living Heritage’ which is defined as the practices, knowledge and skills that have been passed from one generation to the next and are still in use today. As such, many events and projects will focus on the keeping alive of these crafts and skills.

Step back into Wicklow’s industrious past

200 years of Ballyknockan

If you walked through Dublin City, it would be difficult to avoid a building made of Ballyknockan granite. To mark the 200 years of the quarry in west Wicklow, eighth generation stone masons, the O’Flaherty family, will be hosting a 2hr walking tour of their village, the quarry and other landmarks, with refreshments and plenty of chats afterwards.

Walk takes place August 20 from 10am-1pm. Tickets €10 from Killian via 087 765 9564 or info@oflahertystone.com

Guided tour of historic Avoca mill

Just a two-minute walk from the centre of Avoca village lies the oldest working weaving mill in Ireland. Dating from 1723, and celebrating it's 300-year anniversary in 2023, this very special Avoca location is home to the Avoca Store, Café and Handweaving Mill around which visitors can now take a guided tour. For Heritage Week these tours are free on August 16.

Free tours on August 16 from 10am-3pm. Tours are 30-40 minutes and booking is essential via events@avoca.com

Heritage Week at Russborough House

Step back in time with resident blacksmith Gunvor Anhøj at the Russborough Forge or tour the magnificent walled gardens with an expert RHSI volunteer as west Wicklow’s historic home opens for several free guided tours.

Forge tours take place on August 17 from 12pm-12.45pm and 2pm-2.45pm. Garden tours take place on August 12, 13, 19 from 12pm-12.45pm and 2pm-2.45pm. Book all tours via ticketing.russborough.ie

Guided tour of the Old Crusher House, Glenmalure

Glenmalure Pure Mile Group for a short walk to the old crusher house site, a talk about its history and an on-site demonstration of the building methods used to restore this monument to its current state. This will be followed by two Citizen Science workshops hosted by the Coastal Uplands Heritage and Tourism group. These workshops are aimed at children and adults where there will be interactive exploration of the rivers and geology of the area. Participants are then invited to gather at the nearby hostel for light refreshments, music and poetry.

Tour is on August 19 from 10am-3pm. Email glenmalurepuremile@gmail.com to book.

Self-guided Arklow Pottery trail

Pick up your trail map from Arklow Library and embark on the Arklow Pottery Trail through the town. Suitable for families and children with activities to complete at each stop .

Take to the trail on August 19 any time from 9am-5pm. Arklow Library has maps and is a good starting point

How about something for gardeners?

Living heritage through Kilmacurragh plants and woodmanship

In two Heritage Week tours, discover fascinating facts that reveal the Irish connection to our plants at at the National Botanic Gardens in Kilmacurragh. At ‘A Living Heritage Through Plants’, experienced guides will teach visitors about the intrepid botanists, plant hunters, nurserymen and avid gardeners whose stories live on through the Kilmacurragh heritage collection. At ‘Woodmanship’, you will learn how our ancestors harvested timber and how they shaped out woodlands.

Plants tours on August 12 and 19 from 12pm-1pm. Woodmanship tours on August 18 and 20 from 2.30pm-4.30pm Tickets free, but must be booked at eventbrite.ie, search ‘Kilmacurragh’ . Email kilmacurraghgardens@opw.ie for more.

Seed saving and herbs with Festina Lente

Festina Lente are offering two Heritage Week workshops at Bray library. In the first, learn seed saving and harvesting techniques, and how to identify native and heirloom varieties with Festina Lente’s botanical experts. You’ll also explore the seeds saved in the Bray Seed Library and exchange ideas about how to share these seeds. In the second, learn how to identify native herb plants and their culinary and wellbeing use. You’ll also be shown how to sow, grow and propagate your favourite herbs and you’ll explore the wisdom and folklore of herbs as part of Irish heritage.

Workshops take place on August 18; Seed saving from 11am-12pm, Heritage herbs from 2pm-3pm, all at Bray Public Library. Events are free, but must be booked via braylib@wicklowcoco.ie

Native wild herbs walk on Moylisha Hill

Join a Medical Herbalist on a nature walk around Moylisha Hill. You will learn about the special plants that grow in this beautiful natural place and how we can use nature’s pharmacy to help and heal ourselves. The event is open to all.

Free tours on August 13 from 2pm to 4.30pm and August 14 from 5.30pm-8pm. Call Protect Moylisha Hill representatives on 089 4130120 or 087 9562685 for further details.

Guided tour of Mount Usher Gardens

Created by four generations of the Walpole family beginning in 1868, Mount Usher is recognised at home and abroad as one of he earliest and finest examples of a ‘Robinsonian’ garden. Extending to 22 acres, it combines a champion collection of trees and shrubs with inspirational floral planting schemes along both sides of the river Vartry. These are opened up for free tours for Heritage Week. Pre-booking is essential.

Tour is on August 16 and 16 from 11am-12.30pm, meeting at the ticket office in Mount Usher. To book email tours-events@avoca.com.

Take a guided walk through Wicklow’s past

Delgany Heritage Trail and Glen of the Downs

Join Delgany Tidy Town's Heritage Officer Sheena Gogarty for a guided tour of Delgany Heritage Trail, set in one of Ireland’s most charming picturesque villages. Sheena set up the Delgany Walking Trail in 2007 and will guide you through wonderful scenery, dense woodlands, historical buildings and interesting cottages and gardens. If the weather is good it will include a walk in Glen of the Downs.

Trail is on August 12 from 11am-2pm. Meet at Wicklow Arms car park 11am, Delgany Village. Contact delganytidytowns@gmail.com for more.

Heritage Week’s two Glendalough tours

Two special tours will take place at Glendalough over Heritage Week, starting with ‘Glendalough through the photographic lens’ on August 16. Images from the 19th century have kindly been provided by The Glendalough Heritage Forum and courtesy of The National Library. Then on August 20 there’s a family-friendly tour of the monastic site. Participants can also see LEGO© Glendalough and do a scavenger hunt based on the model.

Photographic tour is on August 16 from 4pm-5.30pm. Family monastic site tour is on August 20 from 2pm-3pm. Events both free, but car park costs €4. Meet at Glendalough Visitor Centre OPW. Email joan.power@opw.ie for more.

See inside Altidore Castle – and its woodland

The historic Altidore Castle in Kilpedder will open it’s doors for daily tours throughout Heritage Week, giving visitors a rare insight into the 1730s home built by the Pearse family, and probably designed by Edward Lovett. The living heritage of Altidore Castle comes from the house but also the current family. The Emmets, exiled from Ireland after Robert Emmet’s 1803 rebellion have lived in Altidore for four generations and each tour is done by a family member. There’s also a earthy guided walk through the woodland on August 16. It’s been an organic farm since 1994 and will host a bird ringing event for children with Birdwatch Ireland on August 19.

Guided castle tours on August 12-20 from 2pm-6pm. Tickets €5. Guided woodland walk on August 16 from 2.30pm-6pm. Tickets €10. To book either tour, contact Thomas Emmet via e4altidore@gmail.com. Children’s bird ringing is on August 19 from 10am-2pm. Book ahead at e4altidore@gmail.com.

Heritage week in Kilcoole

Take guided tours down the Cannistown River with the local biodiversity group, or join the Kilcoole Heritage Group for walks from the beach to the village, and the village all the way to Kilquade. All three come with insightful information about Kilcoole’s chequered history and vibrant present.

Cannistown River Walk is on August 16 from 6.30pm-8.30pm, meet at the green in Beachdale Estate. Email biodiversitykilcoole@gmail.com for more. Beach to Village Walk is on August 13 from 11am-12.15pm, meet at Kilcoole Train Platform (Beach Car Park), Kilcoole to Kilquade Walk is on August 20 from 11am-12pm, meet at Nicky’s Village Market. Email kilcooleheritage@gmail.com for more.

Living heritage at Glencree

The Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation invites all to visit their 'living heritage' site. Your see the exhibition room, and follow a guided trail, then get the chance to talk to the Glencree team about the work of the Peace Centre.

Visit is on August 11 from 11am-12.30pm at Glencree. Event is free, but you must pre-book via eventbrite.ie, just search ‘Glencree Centre’.

Walk in St Kevin’s footsteps

St Kevin’s Way follows in the footsteps of St Kevin through the hills of Wicklow to the haunting and mysterious valley of Glendalough where he spent the rest of his life in solitary prayer and contemplation. Two walk options offered this day: A 30km walk from Hollywood to Glendalough and a shorter walk 12km from Ballinagee Bridge to Glendalough. All parking at the Hollywood GAA pitch. Bus provided to return to the car park.

Walk is on August 19 from 7.30am-6pm. Tickets cost €25 via eventbrite.ie, search ‘St Kevin’s Way Walk’. Meet at Hollywood GAA Pitch. Contact aideen.klauer@gmail.com for more.

Guided tour of Bray head’s lower slopes

Local historian Brian White will lead an informative and enlightening tour of the lower slopes of Bray Head including Naylors Bridge Inkerman Villa, Rose Bradley Beach, Raheen Na Cluige, Bray Head Quarry.

Tour is on August 16 from 7pm-8.30pm, meeting at Bray Boat House. To book email brayhistory@gmail.com

Wicklow Heritage Week art exhibits and readings

Storytime and craft in Dunlavin

Katie Fu from #TwinklKids will read, The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister in Dunlavin Library on Friday, August 18. Listen to the story, and afterwards, design your own rainbow fish using coloured paper and foil. Suitable for ages 6-8

Event is on August 18 from 11.30am-12.30pm at Dunlavin Library. Event is free. Email mgreene@wicklowcoco.ie for more.

Wicklow Craft Foundation exhibition

The Wicklow Craft Foundation (WCF)’s first exhibition takes place across two days at The Schoolhouse for Art in Enniskerry. It will showcase a multi-disciplined selection of works from leading Wicklow craft practitioners. Craftspeople will be on site to demonstrate their skills and share their expertise and their demos will be streamed via www.wicklowcraftfoundation.ie

Exhibit open on August 19 and 20 from 11am-4pm at Dunlavin Library. Event is free.

Wicklow Archival Film Project

Palette Knife Productions in conjunction with the RHG will screen material from the project at Wicklow Library. The sourse material is from Mr. J.T.O' Byrne's ( 1899 - 1987 ) 8mm film collection. There will be an information session around the project and will also show you what to do if you find old film treasure, and how it may be added to the National digitised history of Ireland.

Screening is on on August 17 from 6.30m-8pm at Wicklow Library. Event is free. Email paletteknifeproductions@gmail.com for more.

Elergy for Ennereilly

Elegy for Ennereilly is a visual poem of ephemeral sculptures which were made on Ennereilly Beach by local artist Irene Plazewska from 2020 until recently. This historic beach is 5km north of Arklow and has SAC status (Special Area of Conservation) granted by the EU. Irene says she feels a “deep affinity” with the area and that her “assemblages came to represent loss and memory for me”. There are two books accompanying the exhibition in Arklow Library, and a collage workshop taking place on August 26.

Exhibition open daily, except Sunday, from August 15-31.

Learn more about Wicklow’s natural world

A night with bats in Bray or Newcastle

To celebrate Water Heritage Day and Heritage Week 2023, Bray Biodiversity Group and Bray Tidy Towns in conjunction with LAWPro (Local Authority Waters Programme) invite you to a night-time bat walk and talk beside the Dargle River led by Justin Ivory of LAWPro on August 19. There’s also a bat walk on August 15 in Newcastle Village, lead by local ecologist and bat specialist Faith Wilson.

Dargle walk takes place on August 19 from 9pm-10.30pm. Event is free. Meet at the entrance to the People’s Park. More information via jivory@lawaters.ie. Newcastle walk is on August 15 from 8.45pm-10pm. Meet at Castle Inn car park. Event is free. More information via newcastlebiodiversitygroup@gmail.com

Butterfly workshop at Brittas Bay

Join Rozanne Bell from ALC Nature to find out more about butterfly monitoring techniques, equipment and identification. Participants are encouraged to become citizen scientists submitting data to National Biodiversity Data Centre (NBDC) and helping us build up our scientific knowledge of this important coastal habitat.

Workshop is on August 17 from 2pm-4pm. Event is free, but register via wicklowheritage@wicklowcoco.ie to be informed of any changes as event is weather dependent.

East Coast Nature Reserve at night

Join experts from BirdWatch Ireland on an evening nature walk around the East Coast Nature Reserve, where you will learn about the special birds, insects, mammals, plants and other wildlife that call this wonderful natural space home. The event is open to all and will take participants on a tour of the nature reserve's rich network of trails, boardwalks and observation hides.

Walk is on August 16 from 7pm-8.30pm. Event is free. Email info@birdwatchireland.ie for more.

Meet native trees in Donard

The Castleruddery Organic Farm in Donard hosts a walk and talk about native trees as part of Heritage Week. Facilitated by Forest School Leader Liz Tiernan, attendees will learn all about trees at a short talk in the farm’s oak woods, followed by a walk to meet the different native Irish species that are flourishing there, with everyone going home with a free printed tree leaf ID card and activity sheet to connect with their favourite tree.

Talk is on August 18 from 10.30am-12.30pm. Events is free. Email info@sweetwildsoul.com for more.

Field trip to support peatland restoration

In spring 2022, NPWS rangers began a project to restore the peatlands in the Wicklow Mountains. With the help of ReWild Wicklow works have recently begun on the second phase of these works further up the Barnacullian Ridge. Take a field trip up onto the ridge to visit both phases of restoration works and learn from the NPWS rangers what is involved in this work. Please be aware access to the project site will be a steep hike in rough terrain and all participants must have good hiking boots, waterproof pants and jacket and have experience in hillwalking.

Trip is on August 19 from 9.30am-1pm, meet at Turlough Hill Car Park, Wicklow Gap. Event is free. Email rewildwicklow@gmail.com for more.

Family bug safari

Glendalough’s family bug safaris are hugely popular with both adults and children. Join a National Park Guide to get up close and personal with beautiful butterflies, ferocious dragonflies, cute ladybirds, and love ‘em or loath ‘em spiders! Booking is essential for this event as spaces are limited.

Bug safari is on August 12 from 11am-12pm. To book please email educationwmnp@npws.gov.ie.

Join in with the national whale watch

Now in its 21st, this annual event offers free and guided whale watches at local headlands or vantage points, as part of all-Ireland whale watch day. These simultaneous land-based watches at 19 locations around the Irish coast provide IWDG researchers with a unique overview of whale and dolphin activity on the day; and as Citizen Scientists you can play your part. While there are no guarantees of sightings, given reasonable weather you have a good chance of seeing some of the varied marine species that can be viewed locally. Bring your own binoculars.

Event is on August 19 from 2pm-4pm. Meet at Raheen Clidd Walk car park on Bray Head. Event is free, but register by emailing watch leader Justin Ivory on jcivory67@gmail.com

Irish bees for beginners

Join Brian Murray at Dunlavin Library for a fascinating talk and presentation about Ireland's bees. Brian has years of experience researching and studying our bee and wasp species, and he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a display of bees to help you identify them on your outings.

Talk is on August 17 from 7pm-8pm at Dunlavin Library. To book please email mgreene@wicklowcoco.ie

Find out the latest news from Wicklow’s barn owl project

field officer Oran O Sullivan will provide a highly-anticipated update on the Wicklow Barn Owl Project, which began in 2022 to gather baseline data on this species in County Wicklow and provide suitable supplementary habitat through the installation of barn owl nesting boxes where appropriate.

Barn owl talk is on August 15 from 7pm-8pm at Wicklow Library. Free event but limited capacity so please e mail wicklib@wicklowcoco.ie to book your place

Learn the ancient sport of falconry

The National Bird of Prey Centre opened at Russborough in May 2016 and is home to over 40 different birds of prey, including the recently reintroduced golden eagle, white-tailed sea eagle, and red kite. During this demonstration you will learn all about the traditional sport of Falconry from one of the centre's experts, followed by a chance to meet some of the centre's birds in action. The demo will take place in front of the house on the lawn.

Demo takes place August 16 from 12pm-1.30pm. Event is free. Email info@russborough.ie for more.

Pick up a traditional new skill

Learn basketry at Glendalough

Watch Aoife Patterson of Wicklow Willow as she makes a traditional Irish Sciob basket using age old techniques handed down for many centuries. Basketry is possibly the world's oldest craft and it has almost disappeared owing to mechanisation and plastic use.

Demo is on August 13 from 11am-3pm. Events is free, but car park costs €4. Meet at Glendalough Visitor Centre OPW. Email patreidathy@gmail.com for more.

Learn how to needle felt in Bray

Suitable for teenagers and adults, this workshop will help you learn a skill that will enable you to make all sorts of 3D gifts, ornaments, animals, accessories, decorations and more. Maximum group size will be nine people. All materials are included along with tea/coffee and a treat.

Workshop is on August 17 from 5pm-6.30pm at Tales for Tadpoles on Albert Walk. Event costs €36. Book via talesfortadpoles.ie. Email jenni@talesfortadpoles.ie for further details.

Botanical Tie-Dye event in Baltinglass

The Botanical Tie-Dye event in An Tearmann Community Garden celebrates biodiversity and fosters a healthy relationship with our natural environment. It is part of a community 'Weaver's Dye Garden Project' which pays homage to the woolen and linen heritage of west Wicklow. The project draws attention to and nurtures our interwoven connection with nature. The event has two time slots with a sound bath provided in each time slot to nourish well being in a natural environment. It’s free, but you do have to book.

Event is on August 20 from 2pm-5pm at An Tearmann Community Garden. To book visit eventbrite.ie and search ‘Botanical Tie-Dye’.

Dig into Wicklow’s heritage, literally!

Discover Newcastle’s latest archaeological finds

Newcastle plays host to a heritage walk and archaeology talk for Heritage Week. The afternoon walk will immerse visitors in the local heritage and connect with the essence of Newcastle. in the evening, Chris Corlett and Dr Paul Naessens they share their findings, shedding new light on the Newcastle Royal Castle’s history and uncovering previously unknown details about its settlement.

Walk is on August 20 from 2.30pm-4pm, meeting at Newcastle Community Centre. Talk is from 5-6.30pm in the centre. To book email yvonnewhitty@gmail.com

Community archaeology day in Tinahely

Join the School of Irish Archaeology and Wicklow County Council's Community Archaeologist Yvonne Whitty for an informative and engaging day of hands-on archaeology fun, including a ‘The Big Dig’ for kids in Dwyers Square. This simulated excavation will take place throughout the day, exploring the past and learning more about the artefacts uncovered.

Workshop is on August 19 from 11am-3pm. ‘The Big Dig’ can be booked in hourly slots via eventbrite.ie, by searching ‘The Big Dig Tinahely’. Tickets are free and event is suitable for kids aged 5-12

Do the ‘Big Dig’ in Glendalough – and see recent discoveries

Before ‘The Big Dig’ heads to Tinahely, it will be available at the Glendalough Visitor Centre. Three days later, in nearby Laragh, you’ll get to take a fascinating look into the archaeological digs at Glendalough and their implications for our understanding of the valley’s history. It’s part of the Summer Lecture Series organised by Wicklow Mountains National Park Guides.

‘The Big Dig’ can be booked in hourly slots via eventbrite.ie, by searching ‘The Big Dig Glendalough’. Tickets are free and event is suitable for kids aged 5-12. It’s on August 13 from 11am-4pm. UCD archaeological finds talk is on August 16 from 7.30pm-9pm at Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Base in Laragh. Event is free. Email educationwmnp@npws.gov.ie for more

Take free tours of Glendalough’s excavations

Throughout Heritage Week there will be daily tours of Glendalough’s archaeological excavations. These are free and take one hour. Be warned parking in the area can be a challenge.

Tours take place from 2pm-3pm day from August 13-18. Meet at the base of the Round Tower. Email glendaloughheritageforum@gmail.com for more.

See inside Wicklow historic graveyards and churches

Guided tours of Bray churches and historic graveyards

Local historian Robert Goodbody will give a guided tour of St Paul’s Church and graveyard, which has been in existence since 1609 holding a prominent position in the town. Several burials here would be of interest to the people of Bray. This event takes place after another local historian Brian White will have carried out a guided tour of nearby St. Peter's graveyard. They are designed so that visitors could attend both. The Medieval Bray Project has also opened the Old Connaught Graveyard to the public for two days. It has headstones dating from the 1600s to quite recently.

St Peter’s Graveyard tour is on August 12 and 19 3pm-4.15pm. St Paul’s Church tour is on August 19 from 5.30pm-6.30pm. Old Connaught is open August 13 and 20 from 11am-2pm. Events are free, email braytidytowns@gmail.com for St Paul’s, brayhistory@gmail.com for St Peter’s, and themedievalbrayproject@gmail.com for Old Connaught.

Calary Church and graveyard tour

Calary Church, opened in 1834, is a superb example of a rural parish church with wonderful acoustics. The attaching graveyard is pre disestablishment which means that it contains the graves of people from all religions, including artists, newspaper owners and many others.

Church is open on August 19 from 1pm-6pm. Contact derekneilson11@gmail.com for more.

Derralossary graveyard tour

The 19th-century church at Derralossary holds both political and cultural importance and has deep historical roots, dating back to its medieval ecclesiastical origins. Recognizing the significance of this site, the United Friends of Derralossary and Roundwood Community Council have united in their efforts to protect and preserve it. Take a free tour with them for Heritage Week.

Tour is on August 12 from 2pm-3pm at Derralossary Church in Roundwood. Email Yvonne Whitty via yvonnewhitty@gmail.com for more information

Celebrating Nun’s Cross Church

Celebrate treasures of Nun's Cross Church, Killiskey Parish in Ashford as it opens its doors for four afternoons. There will also be a talk each day by author, art historian and lecturer, Patricia Butler entitled: Nun's Cross Church, Co. Wicklow and its Treasures 1817-2017.

Church open August 12, 13, 19, 20 from 2.30pm-5pm. Talk begins at 3pm each day. Email Anthony Dunne via awdunne@iol.ie for more information

Pattern day walk to Lady’s Well.

It’s not a church, but it is a holy well and a holy walk that happens annually. Join locals and visitors to walk 9pm from Moneystown to the well on Carrick Mountain, won of 120 recorded holy wells across County Wicklow. There will be a short talk on the history and traditions of the well and the local area with music and poetry. Refreshments afterwards in Moneystown Hall. A reasonable level of fitness required for the walk.Older children are welcome accompanied by adults. No dogs allowed.

Walk is on August 13 from 6pm-8.30pm, meeting at Moneystown National School. For queries, email Rosaleen at rosaleendurkin8@gmail.com