Guests from Eichenzell which is twinned with Wicklow enjoy tours of county’s landmarks

Wicklow District is twinned with Eichenzell in Germany, Montigny-Le-Bretonneux in France and Porthmadog in Wales, and the Town Twinning Committee has been revamped to forge stronger links between Wicklow and it’s twin towns.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, ensured that the guests weren’t short of activities during their stay, including visits to Coláiste Chill Mhantáin, Wicklow Library and the Wicklow Wolf Brewery.

“We visited Coláiste Chill Mhantáin on the Wednesday before St Patrick’s Day and the students were a credit to the school and the community. They provided our guests with a history of Wicklow town and gave some musical demonstrations and displayed their hurling skills. We are looking into starting an exchange programme with schools in Eichenzell and Coláiste Chill Mhantáin. There is also a university in Fulda and we are planning to start a scholarship programme for a Wicklow student.

“Our guests also paid a visit to the Wicklow Wolf Brewery in Newtownmountkennedy, and we are hoping to tie-in some German brewers with Wicklow Wolf. They also enjoyed a tour of the new library in Wicklow town which has the seventh largest archives in the country.

A civic reception was held upstairs in Ernie’s Bar on the night before St Patrick’s Day, while the Town Hall was also opened on St Patrick’s Day for the special guests.

“We had a great civic reception and I have to thank Liam and all of his team at Ernie’s for the great spread they put on. Members of the Twinning Committee, Wicklow Naturally, the St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and the Wicklow Town Team were all present. The Eichenzell Brass Band also played some wonderful music. Hopefully this is just the start of forging closer relations between Wicklow and Enichenzell, which should prove beneficial to the whole community,” said Cllr O’Brien.