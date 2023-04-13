Grand Slam Bridge Club share news as AGM approaches

The Royal Bridge Club will reopen for the new season on Wednesday, September 6.

THE AGM for the Grand Slam Bridge Club takes place before play commences on Wednesday, April 19 at 7.30 p.m.

There will be Prize giving for the Wednesday night club on April 26, and the Friday morning club on April 28. The Monday night club will finish for the season on April 24, and the Friday morning club will finish on April 28.

The Wednesday night club will continue playing for the month of May.

Leonard Murphy and Edward Kilcoyne finished first on Friday, March 31. Joint second were the pairings of Catherine King and Angela Nolan and Mairead Scanlon and Jane Bradshaw.

The North/South winners on Wednesday, April 5 were Stella Doyle and Ann Looby. Joint second were Heather Shane and Jane Bradshaw, Tony Diviney and Michael O'Gorman.

New and returning members are welcome to join the Royal Bridge Club. Please contact Berni on 085-8511581, or Joe on 086-8418043, for more information. Players are reminded to be seated 10 minutes before the game starts.

Bridge lessons for beginners, and improvers will resume again in September in Wicklow Sailing Club. For more information and to book your place, please contact Phyllis Kavanagh directly on 086-8388096.