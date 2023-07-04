Gordon Ramsay series to build global hub at Wicklow’s Ashford Studios

A purpose-built new sound stage at Ashford Studios will act as the new global hub for FOX Entertainment’s US hit cooking competition series ‘Next Level Chef’ presented by Gordon Ramsay.

‘Next Level Chef’ has been renewed for its third and fourth series and will be produced by Studio Ramsay with BiggerStage as the production company. The move to build this new studio is reported to be creating the largest unscripted production hub in Ireland.

Monday’s announcement follows a period of growth for international TV production in Ireland to the benefit of local production companies and creative talent. FOX Entertainment has produced more than 60 hours of primetime US programming in Ireland in the last 18 months, supporting more than two dozen Irish SMEs and creating over 300 hundred jobs.

Regarding the announcement, Gordon Ramsay stated: “Creating a global hub in Ireland for ‘Next Level Chef’ really is an exciting opportunity. Not only do I get to spend weeks filming in a county that I love, it also creates an appealing opportunity for our international partners from around the world.”

Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment, stated: “It has been an honour and privilege to partner with a number of Ireland’s strongest and most creative companies and talent over the past several years. Their impact on our growing slate of unscripted and animated series has been substantial, allowing us to produce premium content in highly efficient and effective ways.”

Local TD, Deputy Jennifer Whitmore was also present for the announcement

She said: “Ashford Studios has brought a lot of work to Wicklow, creating local jobs and benefiting the local economy with the footfall that projects as these get. This level of in-vestment from a major international entertainment firm also dramatically influences the quality of television production in Ireland.

"The Next Level Chef project is one of many large-scale productions in Wicklow. Hollywood movies such as ‘Braveheart’ and ‘Elle Enchanted’ and recent Netflix productions like ‘The Winx Saga’ and ‘The Wonde’r have all used Wicklow as their backdrop.

"As Wicklow becomes a more well-established hub for film production and television, we need to see investment in studios like Ashford and for resources in the surrounding areas such as parking and transport links. There is an opportunity to make Wicklow the go-to destination for filming in Western Europe."