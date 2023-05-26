Golf Legend Colin Montgomerie opens ‘reimagined’ Druids Glen Golf Course at charity event

LEGANDARY Scottish golfer and former Ryder Cup captain, Colin Montgomerie, cut the ribbon on Friday as Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort officially unveiled their newly restored and enhanced golf course and new clubhouse.

A charity event for Family Carers Ireland was also held, which raised €10,500. The event also included a first tee ceremony, a Q&A session with Colin Montgomerie and a round of golf with groups of attendees.

Colin Montgomerie commented: “I'm thrilled to be a part of the launch event for the newly restored Druids Glen Golf Course and to support such a worthy cause. This course has always been a special place for me, having won the Irish Open here twice. It's great to see the investment made to preserve the history and magic of the course while bringing it up to modern standards and I'm excited to see the enhancements that have been made to this already world-class course.”

The reimagined course is the result of an almost €10 million investment over the past 16 months, which involved stripping just over 90,000m2 of topsoil and replacing it, the restoration of the greens which required 7,000 tonnes of rootzone, 2,000 tonnes of gravel and 5,000m of drainage. The project also included the installation of a modern irrigation system, wall to wall, and upgraded pathways covering a total of 26,000m2.

The project was led by course designer Peter McEvoy OBE along with John Clarkin of Turfgrass and other notable designers and contractors.

Seamus Neville, Owner of The Neville Hotel Group, stated: “We are thrilled to be hosting this special event to benefit Family Carers Ireland. It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the reopening of Druids Glen Golf Course and Clubhouse and to give back to our community through this worthy cause. We are honoured to have Colin Montgomerie as our special guest, and we know that his presence will make the day even more memorable."

Sue O’Grady, Marketing Manager - Family Carers Ireland added: "We are grateful for the generous support of Druids Glen Resort and the involvement of Colin Montgomerie in this fundraising event. The funds raised will go a long way in supporting the vital work of Family Carers Ireland in providing practical and emotional support to family carers across the country. We wish all the participants a memorable and enjoyable day of golf, and thank them for their contribution to our cause."

Druids Glen Golf Course and Club House will be officially reopening to visitors on June 1.