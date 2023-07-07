Glendalough to host family art sessions

WICKLOW Mountains National Park are running a series of family art sessions in the Glendalough Visitors Centre taking place each Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the months of July and August.

All you have to do is book in advance and then come along for a two-hour afternoon session of art. All materials will be provided so all you need to bring is your creativity.

The next session taking place on July 18 will focus on decorating jam jars and planting beans. Mammal masks will be the focus on July 25. The session on August 1 is for dream catchers and a clay model session takes place on August 8.

Participants will concentrate on nature mandala art on August 18 and the journey sticks session lined-up for August 22 will include outdoor activity.

Booking is essential and can be carried out by contacting 0404 45656 or email educationwmnp@npws.gov.ie.

All adults must stay with their children and be prepared to help. No dogs are allowed to attend the free events.