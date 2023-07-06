Glendalough Distillery retains Irish Distillery of the Year award at International competition

GLENDALOUGH Distillery has won the ‘Irish Distillery of the Year’ award for the second successive year at the New York International Spirits Competition.

They were also awarded a double Gold for their seven-year-old Irish Single Malt ‘Mizunara Finish’, and a Gold for Glendalough Pot Still Whiskey and Glendalough Wild Rose Irish Gin.

This year’s New York International Spirits Competition had more than 1,400 entries from 39 different countries with top spirits buyers sitting as part of the informed judging panel for each of the entries.

Glendalough Distillery makes luxury spirits in the Wicklow Mountains and has become a leader in crafting innovative Irish spirits. The distillery’s Irish single malt whiskey aged in rare Japanese Mizunara oak, and Pot Still aged in Irish oak were firsts for Irish whiskey, and the accolades from the New York International Spirits Competition are testament to their premium quality and flavour.

Glendalough Distillery also has a range of distinctive gins distilled with fresh, wild botanicals hand-foraged in the mountains that surround the distillery.

The gold medal-winning Glendalough Wild Rose Irish Gin was made in honour of Head Distiller Ciaran Rooney’s late mum and each batch is distilled with fresh roses from her garden.

The brand recently announced the international launch of a new bottle design for Glendalough Irish Gin, created in homage to the wild valley of Glendalough, the unique process and the people who make its gins.

Enda O’Sullivan, VP of Spirits at Mark Anthony Brands International, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded such prestigious accolades at this year’s New York Spirits Competition 2023. From our relentless search for the finest, most flavourful species of oak in the world to the considerate, approach it takes to capture the essence of Wicklow in our gins, we strive for the very best in all we do.

“We are immensely proud to take home the title of Ireland Distillery of the Year again in 2023 and have the passion and commitment of the Glendalough Distillery team recognised on the world stage.”