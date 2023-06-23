Glencree’s artist in residence Margaret Fitzgibbon inspired by Wicklow’s quietness

This solo exhibition of new sculpture and mixed media works by artist Margaret Fitzgibbon, entitled ‘You Begin’, is currently on show at the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray and visitors can view it at their leisure for free, in this space that lends itself so well to an exhibition of this nature.

Margaret is Glencree’s artist in residence and says she has been inspired by the peaceful location.

"You’d imagine it’s not convenient,” said Margaret, who moved into the studio in 2019, “but living in Rathmines and going up the Military Road, up through the mountains, only takes me 30 minutes. So I consider myself Wicklow-based. And I would be very much engraced by the landscape up there, and inspired by that quietness that Glencree offers. It’s an amazing place to have a studio.”

In terms of being able to operate as an artist in such an exclusive location, Margaret said it is a very particular set-up. The centre has been very generously supporting a few artists following the fire at Outpost studios, in Bray, in February 2018.

The studios were established by an artists’ collective, including Joanne Boyle and Raine Hozier Byrne, mother of musician Hozier, but the premises and years of work were destroyed in the blaze. Joanne approached Glencree, where there was space available, and studios were offered “for a nominal rent” and there are currently five artists leasing them.

A visual artist who employs a many techniques and materials, including such large-scale installations, sculpture, collage and textiles, Margaret is originally from Cork, where she studied for her BA in in the 1980s at Crawford and later attended NCAD as a mature student, where she completed her Master’s in 2008, and while her plans were to go back to Cork, she said she "had such a good time and found the arts scene really stimulating” in Dublin, that she stayed on and completed her PhD in sculpture, in 2014.

Artist Margaret Fitzgibbon, during the installation at Mermaid Arts Centre.

“I have been practising all the time since I did my early degree,” Margaret said, “I had a studio in Cork, I was always exhibiting, in Europe, Holland and France, so I have been busy.

"But I felt I’d like to get my MA under my belt and to be a little bit more informed. The practice had changed in the noughties,” she said, “towards more conceptual and installation art and I wanted to be part of that. I wanted to get up to speed.”

Margaret has been living in Rathmines, Dublin, since she began her studies and the path that brought her to Wicklow was shown to her by Wicklow artist Joanne Boyle, who informed her of a vacant studio in the beautiful surroundings of Glencree, where the Centre for Peace and Reconciliation is based.

Margaret said her work is available for sale at the exhibition, in fact she would be delighted as “I don’t want all my babies coming back home to me again” but as an artist, she has always been a teacher as that provides a steady income, giving her a good balance between time in the studio – about 25 hours a week – and time in the classroom. She also lectures in NCAD.

Margaret uses social media to push her work out in between exhibitions, and said she gets invites to group shows to display her work – she has a piece in the Boyle Arts Festival next month and is opening a show in Denmark, which features six large collages.

"But at the end of the day, when you walk into a gallery and see the work, there’s nothing like it. And the Mermaid is an amazing space and I can’t say enough about the support, especially from curator Anne Mullee. They could not have done enough for me with the installation, and it was complicated to install. I wanted walls painted. I wanted things suspended. I wanted the room at the back painted black. Nothing was too much trouble. But it was a big solo show for me and I had been working on it for three years.”

You Begin will include the publication of the first in a recurring series of free micro books conceived and designed for Mermaid by Pure Designs, featuring a newly commissioned text by writer and researcher Ingrid Lyons.

The exhibition runs till Saturday, July 1. Margaret recently received an Irish Arts Council grant to create a new hand-drawn animation piece, while Culture Ireland funding supports her solo exhibition, which opened on June 22 in Godsbanen Cultural Centre, Aarhus, Denmark.