Gardaí to have ‘zero tolerance’ for illegal parking at Wicklow beaches this June Bank Holiday

Wicklow Gardaí are expected to operate a ‘zero tolerance’ policy to illegal parking around popular Wicklow beaches at Brittas Bay and Magheramore over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Wicklow County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paul O’Brien, said a meeting with Wicklow’s new Superintendent Rory Sheriff confirmed that overflow car parks will be in-play for both areas and that those not using designated car parking spaces will be sanctioned.

Speaking on Monday, he said: “I had a very constructive meeting this morning with the new Superintendent Rory Sheriff at Brittas Bay and Magheramore along with council officials.

"The overflow car parks for both areas will be operational and the Superintendent has informed me that there will be a zero tolerance attitude taken against people parking illegally, especially in front of the hospice.”

Cllr O’Brien added: “More works on the road will be carried out this week and there after, but the main message is: we want people to come and enjoy themselves, but show respect to the local residents and don't park illegally, plus leave no trace.”

These messages and measures come as temperatures are expected to top 20C across the county, with sea temperatures also now up to 14C and many planning beach days to make the most of the summer vibes.

There was also good news for those wishing to stay in town and still cool off in the sea, as Cllr O’Brien also shared news of Wicklow Harbour’s new Wendy raft being deployed.

This raft lives in the harbour all summer and provides a place for young swimmers to play.