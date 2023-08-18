Gardaí to focus on illegal parking across County Wicklow this weekend

Garda patrols will take place across Wicklow this weekend as part of ‘Operation Coisnaim’.

Wicklow gardaí will be out in full force this weekend, with patrols planned at scenic locations across the Garden County as part of ‘Operation Coisnaim’.

Gardaí have cautioned the public to only park in officially designated areas and said that fixed charge penalty notices (FCPNs) will be issued for road traffic offences.

A statement released by An Garda Síochana Wicklow reads: “Operation Coisnaim is taking place throughout the Wicklow Division over the weekend, patrols in Brittas Bay and other scenic areas throughout the county.

“Reminder to visitors to park in designated areas as tow trucks will be on standby, and FCPNs will be issued.”

Recently efforts have been made at several beauty spots, including Brittas Bay, to alleviate parking congestion. This was seen to good effect across the last two bank holiday weekends and officials hope for a repeat as the last two weekends of the summer roll in.