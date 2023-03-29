Fundraisers for Wicklow boy Alex Dunne (3) continue with bingo and a memorial run next up

Fundraising for the I Am Alex campaign continues with three major events lined up for the coming months.

Alex Dunne of Rathnew only turned three in January and suffers from a rare brain injury called Periventricular Leukomalacia or PVL which means he cannot walk or talk. He also has autism and a processing disorder.

His parents Cliona and David are currently trying to raise €250,000 to adapt their home to improve his quality of life.

The Mark Coster Memorial Run will also be raising funds for Alex and as many bikers and cars as possible are encouraged to take part in the event taking place on April 23, leaving Rathnew Cemetery at 11 a.m. and heading toward Arklow. Entry is €10.

A fundraising night of bingo takes place in the N11 Ashford on May 6, starting at 8 p.m. Ten games will be played with prizes for each round, including hampers and One for All vouchers. Entry is €20 and you can expect plenty of fun, food and live music, with Doey Walsh set to perform with his band.

Ladies can enjoy a fantastic day out and help raise funds for the I Am Alex campaign by taking part in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin on Sunday, June 4. Interested parties are asked to sign up before April 21 and a bus will be organised to travel to Dublin from Wicklow town. You can register at https://www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie/.