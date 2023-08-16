Fundraiser for Wicklow mother’s cancer treatment raises €53,000 in four days

An online fundraiser to pay for a Wicklow mother’s cancer treatment in the US has been inundated with donations from around the Garden County and beyond, raising €53,365 for the vital therapy in just four days.

Acupuncturist, nurse and mother of four Dee Devlin was diagnosed with a form of head and neck cancer called Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma in November last year and, after undergoing six months of chemotherapy and on the advice of her medical team, now needs to take a break to give her body a chance to recover.

The next step in her treatment and recovery requires Dee to travel to the US in three weeks to undergo treatment unavailable in Ireland, which will involve significant costs, including travel, stay and supportive treatment.

Eager to come to Dee’s aid, a fundraiser organised by Kate Fitzmaurice, Jean St John, Etain McGuckian and Catriona Carson-McGrath on behalf of the Devlin family.

Initially seeking to raise €20,000, they surpassed the goal in mere days, with donators hailing the “inspirational and kind women, mother and friend who deserves all our help and support.”

A post on the fundraising page by husband Derek Devlin read: “In October of last year, our lives were turned upside down when we received some very difficult news. Dee (44) is a mother to our four beautiful boys – Isaac, Adam, Hugo and Josh.

“Dee is an acupuncturist and nurse, and has touched the lives of so many people she has helped and is adored by everyone that knows her. She is the centre universe of our family and the most beautiful person I’ve ever known.

“Dee started chemotherapy in January of this year. So far she has gone through six months of chemotherapy and, on the advice of her medical team, now needs to take a break to give her body a chance to recover.

“Throughout this last year and while on this journey, Dee’s strength of character, positivity and resilience has been nothing short of amazing. Every day she shines and inspires her family and friends to live life to the full, and even during her own challenging times has continued to help people around her.

“As the next step in her treatment and recovery, Dee is hoping to travel to the US in three weeks’ time to have treatment that is not available in Ireland. Unfortunately, that means very significant costs to travel, stay and have supportive treatment outside the country.

“We have set up this fundraiser reluctantly but with the loving encouragement of family and friends who reminded us that Dee has helped so many people, and knowing people want to in turn help her in any way they can.

“We as a family thank you for all the love and support we have had, and continue to have along this journey.”

Offering their support to the Devlins, donator Cathy Blackbyrne commented: “I’m thinking of you all and hope Dee gets the treatment she needs and makes a full recovery, she’s such a strong, kind and loving lady with a beautiful family.”

Tom and Eileen Byrne added: “Dee, Derek and boys you are in our thoughts and prayers. We value your good work and help over the years Dee.”

To donate to the fundraiser in aid of Dee Devlin, go to gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-dees-treatment