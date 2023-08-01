Frustration voiced as overgrowth and weeds flourishing in Wicklow

MEMBERS of the public have been contacting the elected members of Wicklow Municipal District to voice their frustration with the amount of overgrowth and weeds which have been allowed to prosper in certain areas.

Wicklow County Council is a key partner of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan and one of its key objectives is allowing native wild plants to flourish is crucial for the health of our bee populations and the maintenance of the pollination services they provide.

The ‘NoMowMay’ campaign also asked everyone to put away their lawnmower during the month of May to help native wildlife.

However, at July’s monthly meeting of Wicklow Municipal District. Cllr Paul O’Brien called for a better balance between biodiversity needs and the requirement to have areas looking as presentable as possible.

He stated: “I want to make clear that I’m not anti-biodiversity, far from it, but I have been getting a lot of phone calls regarding overgrowth and weeds. I’m sure other elected members are experiencing the same thing. My phone has been hopping mad.

“I know there was the ‘No Mow’ principle taking place in May, but it has been a disaster in some areas and a success in others. You have some areas which haven’t been cut and they desperately need to be at roundabouts, junctions, cycle lanes and public footpaths.

“I have great sympathy for our district engineer and his team and this is in no way any criticism of them, but it’s nothing short of disgraceful looking in certain areas and looks atrocious.

“One cut is carried out in the area but because that area has been neglected, they have to go back and do it again two or three times. The recent rainy weather hasn’t helped either. The problem is when members of the public see the one cut being carried out, they think that’s it and get frustrated, until you explain the area will be cut again.

“We have a slim engineering crew for a big municipal district area, yet we expect the lads to go back three to four times to cut back the same area. Could we look at providing designated areas in the future. I have never received this number of calls with people asking why they are paying their local property tax when the roundabouts are overgrown and the footpaths all broken up.”

Cllr Mary Kavanagh stated she had also been contacted by constituents about the unkempt and overgrown appearance of areas within the district.

“I was fully behind No Mow May, which is a nationwide initiative and May is when dandelions start to grow, which are considered one of the best sources of food for pollinators.

“There is a difference between growth on verges on river walks being allowed to grow, which people are happy enough with, and allowing weeds to grow on the side and centre of footpaths and in the central part of roundabouts, which people aren’t happy about. People have also complained that when areas are mowed or cut, the grass cuttings are just left sitting there and end up getting blown onto footpaths.”

Cllr Shay Cullen commented: “Maybe if we had special areas allocated that might help and would also make a difference in terms of time. It would help encourage biodiversity while also helping the lads regarding their time commitments.”

District Engineer Pat Clarke said it might be worthwhile picking and choosing next year a number of areas which could be cut and have weeds removed. He also intends to engage with Wicklow County Council’s new biodiversity officer.