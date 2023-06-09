From charity to biodiversity, Powerscourt Distillery honours ‘the Wicklow mindset’

The winners of a new award which was conceived “to celebrate the spirit, passion, inspiration and uncompromising mindset of Wicklow and its people” have been chosen at a ceremony in The Powerscourt Distillery visitor centre, in Enniskerry.

Bray Lakers, the community club which caters for adults and children with an intellectual disability, won the ‘Spirit of Wicklow Community Award’. The charity was founded in 1989 and runs more than 60 activities a week for as many as 400 members, with support from more than 160 volunteers. For the judges, Lakers encompasses “everything that is best in humanity and the spirit of the people of Wicklow”.

Rewild Wicklow, the campaign group that wishes to increase the native habitats in Wicklow and restore the county to make it “as wild as it once was” were judged to be worthy of embracing the Wicklow spirit and crowned overall ‘Spirit of Wicklow’ winners.

Also among the winners were Enniskerry’s Schoolhouse for Art, which won the ‘Spirit of Wicklow Arts/Sports/Culture Award’ and Wicklow Wolf Brewery, which won the ‘Spirit of Wicklow Enterprise and Innovation Award’.

Neil Condren is the founder/director of the Enniskerry Art School and was nominated for all he does in the community for creativity and the arts. After 10 years in the heart of the village, he has opened a second venue in Russborough House, Blessington.

The independent brewery, Wicklow Wolf, has always been producing craft beer in a sustainable way but in 2022, they took their commitment to sustainability one step further and commissioned the installation of over 120Kw of solar panels, covering the entirety of their 17,000 sq ft brewery roof at its home in Newtownmountkennedy.

The award winners in each category received a specially commissioned memento made from hand-chosen Wicklow oak and created by local craftsmanship Ian Robertson. They also took home a luxury hamper of Wicklow produce, including a selection of the distillery's award-winning Fercullen Whiskeys. The overall winner, ReWild Wicklow, received a €2,000 bursary to be awarded to their charity of choice.

Speaking about the awards, Caroline Gardiner, Head of Marketing, Digital and Communications at Powerscourt Distillery, said: “The remarkable craftsmanship, innovation, passion, and community spirit displayed by participants has solidified Wicklow’s position as a hub of extraordinary spirit. This event has showcased the vibrant spirit of our county and inspired us all at the Powerscourt Distillery.”