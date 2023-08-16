Free food pantry helping Wicklow families cope with cost of living crisis

Cllr Mary Kavanagh (Blue top, fifth from right) at the gathering for the launch of Lauren’s Little Pantry held in April.

A community pantry launched in Wicklow town in April to assist people with the cost of living crisis has met with a great response from the public.

Lauren’s Little Pantry is based near the entrance to SuperValu on the Wentworth Place side, beside the site of the old Abbey Cinema. The idea is that people can donate unwanted food products which can be availed of by anyone who could benefit from a little extra food.

It was an initiative of Cllr Mary Kavanagh, with David Kelly of Ballyfree Sheds building the pantry and Shauna Kelly designing the name plate. Colin Reynolds of A&L Chopping Boards engraved the name plate and logo on the pantry and Wicklow Municipal District installed it.

Speaking about the reaction so far to Lauren’s Little Pantry, Cllr Kavanagh said: “Things are going well. Some of the food disappears very quickly and sometimes it looks empty, when in fact it was full earlier in the day. There are quite a lot of people away on holiday at the moment so maybe the pantry isn’t being topped up quite as regularly.

“It’s definitely getting plenty of use from the people living in the town. Some people might still be a bit shy about being spotted using the pantry, but hopefully that will change the longer it is in place. The likes of nappies tend to go very quickly and the town could probably do with another pantry providing nappies and toiletries.

“It would be great if a local group could come up with a larger strategy which we could tie the pantry into, such as Food Cloud. The pantry was meant as a little gesture to the people of Wicklow town but it could be part of a much larger initiative or strategy.

“There is hunger in all elements of society and often it’s what I refer to as hidden hunger.”