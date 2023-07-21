Four-storey apartment block gets go-ahead in Wicklow town

The apartment block will involve the demolition of an existing commercial building.

PLANNING permission has been granted for the construction of a four-storey apartment block at the Murrough in Wicklow town.

Esmonde Partnership submitted the planning application to Wicklow County Council in November of last year seeking permission for the proposed four-storey apartment block consisting of three storeys and a set-back penthouse level, comprising of three one-bedroom units, nine two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units.

Ancillary works include car and bicycle parking, access road, footpaths, bin storage, boundary treatment and communal open space with connections to public services.

Further information was provided to the local planning authority since the plans were first submitted, including a Natura Impact Statement.

The application site is the current location of the An Post Wicklow Delivery Office located along the eastern side of the Murrough and will involve the demolition of a half-storey light commercial building.