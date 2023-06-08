Fishermen rescued in Wicklow after boat’s engine failed

Wicklow RNLI brought three fishermen to safety on Wednesday morning after their vessel developed mechanical problems several miles northeast of Wicklow Harbour.

The all-weather lifeboat RNLB Ruth and David Arthur slipped its mooring at 10.45am to reports of a fishing boat with engine failure. The lifeboat was under the command of Coxswain Nick Keogh.

The volunteer lifeboat crew located the casualty vessel 40 minutes after launching in a position 12 miles northeast of Wicklow Harbour. Conditions on scene were wind from a north easterly direction force 4-5, with moderate choppy seas and good visibility.

After an assessment of the situation was carried out by Coxswain Keogh it was decided a tow was the best option, given the casualty vessel had engine failure.

The tow was established, and a course set for Wicklow Harbour with the fishermen and their boat being safely secured alongside at 1.45pm. The All-Weather Lifeboat was then made ready for the next callout.

This was the first callout for RNLB Ruth and David Arthur in Wicklow. It is based in Wicklow temporarily while RNLB Joanna & Henry Williams is receiving some planned maintenance work.

Speaking after the callout Deputy LPO Connie O’Gara said: “We would like to remind everyone that when going on the water you should wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid. It is also very important to carry a suitable means of communication in case you do get into trouble.”